Zayn cancels ZAYNxVERSUS event in NYC

The email to fans signed up to go from the Versus Versace store in SoHo reads:

We are sorry to report that tomorrow's event to celebrate the arrival of the Zayn X Versus collection in our Soho NYC boutique has been cancelled.

To show our appreciation to our Versus fans, you will be able to take 10% off the amazing new Zayn x Versus collection, in store and online, for a limited time. All details on how to take advantage of this special offer can be found here.

Additionally, we will be giving away ten Zayn X Versus cotton shopping bags each day as long as supplies lasts. First come, first served every day at our Soho NYC boutique.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and we invite you to shop the Zayn X Versus collection online now and from tomorrow at our Soho NYC boutique.

