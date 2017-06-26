Zayn cancels ZAYNxVERSUS event in NYC

At this point, the news event is if Zayn DOESN'T cancel something. Reply

Took the tea out of my cup.

lmao yeah

I feel.... verrry sympathetic towards him because it is clear that he is dealing with some type of social and/or performance anxiety; but I also have this sneaking suspicion that he's holed up somewhere self-medicating, which I also heavily sympathize with.

i feel the same way.. shame because i think he's very talented

I feel like this happens to a lot of young talent. The industry doesn't do shit to protect them or give them tools to help deal with the onslaught of fame. I really wish him the best-- the money well is gonna dry up sooner than he thinks if he can't do promo or performances.

Feel the exact same way but I think you're really hitting the nail on the head with self-medicating. And I think it's actually hard drugs.

he should just pursue another line of work

At this point I agree!

Seriously. I can empathize with the anxiety, but no to extent that it's so crippling as to prevent you from literally doing everything that you're supposed to do. He doesn't have the wherewithal to be a pop star in the traditional sense that involves doing public appearances.

Or at least take a break, get his shit together, and stop scheduling events he knows he's not going to show up to.

he should just draw a cartoon character that will represent him and he should sing behind a curtain while that cartoon character is projected onto the curtain like with gorillaz



he wouldn't have to deal with looking at the audience, while his music would still be heard...and in interviews they should just pretape the cartoon character with zayn's voice recording from his home









Edited at 2017-06-26 11:30 pm (UTC)

Yo this is genius. He can even design it too. Isn't he a talented drawer?

he should collab with Sia then.

When I suggested that he do this in a post a while back, people told me 'why should he not pursue his dream?! the public needs to be more understanding of his struggle' which, I get to a point- but he was pushed into singing bc of his family situation, he could have taken the shit ton of $$ he earned from 1D and lived a quiet life, instead he pursued a solo career where he wouldn't have 4 other guys picking up his slack.

IA this would get you fired stat if you were in literally any other profession and/or were a nobody. this guy needs to do remote bookkeeping or voice audiobooks or just something that he doesn't have to leave the house for

at the very least do his thing without making these kinds of commitments



Edited at 2017-06-27 12:09 am (UTC)

i agree

when will people learn to stop hiring him for appearances? lol

lol duh

there are few pieces from this collection that i quite like tbh, but there's nothing i'd actually wear, not even in a club or a crazy night out



Edited at 2017-06-26 10:55 pm (UTC)

Did he also cancel his Japan show?



Why do ppl keep making him announce appearances??????? We all know how it'll go. Reply

I'm blanking on names but I'm sure there have been singers/artists whatever who just don't do public appearances. He can be like them lol

britney between 2008 and like 2011



even she pulled off basic promo tho Reply

the japan shows are apparently "postponed indefinitely" but the people were refunded their tickets...so i'm gonna go with yes.

His team needs to except the fact that he needs help.

He doesn't take any meds for his depression & anxiety, he also needs therapy cuz he has a hard time large crowds

they need to just stop booking him for appearances because he'll never go, maybe unless gigi is attached at his hip but idk

he pulled out of going to the bbmas and she was supposed to go with him, so don't think it makes much of a difference

he didn't do the met gala

He needs to pull a Sia and wear a wig over his head for these appearances

Doesn't work if being hot is his only talent.

On one hand, I feel deeply for him because anxiety as a celeb has to be that much more terrible. On the other hand, I know it just makes it look bad to the public because he cancels a lot. I hope he's able to gets some control over his anxiety. It's gotta be shitty to want to do things but not be able to because of the anxiety.

Hope he gets help with whatever's he's dealing with a takes a break and then comes back when he's ready

I feel for him cause I suffer from anxiety myself, but he needs to push himself to show up for something. He'll never get better otherwise. I suffer from terrible anticipatory anxiety, but once I show up to whatever and get through it, I'm much more confident next time around. If you constantly prolong things, it's 10000x worse.



Edited at 2017-06-26 11:01 pm (UTC)

yeah, the thing that sucks about anxiety is that every time you give into it and cancel something it gets worse for next time and even harder to overcome.

Yep, and then you get anxiety for having cancelled the last one to add to your anxiety about the next.

I really feel you, most of my anxiety is in the lead up to events or obligations, once I'm actually there I'm usually okay, too. But sometimes the anxiety is just too much and I flake like a perfectly cooked piece of salmon. :P Ugh, such an annoying thing to deal with.

i mean i know he cancelled a few (very few given their insane schedules) one direction appearances but this seems next level. my anxiety leveled out in my mid 20s, i wonder if his has ramped up or if there's less pressure from his team to follow through with things? i just can't imagine what has changed that his rate of cancellation has gotten this high.



i hope he's getting help.

Yeah my coworkers letting me cancel and hide was ultimately a crutch for me to never push myself out of my comfort zone.



Eventually "I can't" became "well I fucking better or else I'm gonna get fired and just gonna be like this till I die" and eventually it got much easier.

get a different job

