"Riviera" Creator Distances Himself From the Julia Stiles Series
- Filmmaker Neil Jordan (Interview with the Vampire, The Crying Game) wrote the first two episodes of the currently airing Julia Stiles drama alongside novelist John Banville. He is upset because of changes to the show he didn’t authorize.
- He is claiming Sky Atlantic took the originally dark and complex drama, which got all the actors (including Stiles, Iwan Rheon and Lena Olin) attracted to the project, and added unnecessary nudity/sex and expository dialogue while ignoring his strong objections. Jordan calls the experience "distressing."
- Based on the two scripts Jordan wrote, the show was greenlit and the cast assembled. It was after that Sky Atlantic took over and butchered the show as he knew it. Jordan says if he had been in control, the show would've ended differently and he doesn't stand by the final product.
- A rep for Sky Atlantic said in a statement: "The show is the most successful premiere on Sky Atlantic this year. I couldn't be more proud of what we have achieved."
Yikes.
... not really tho.
...buuuuuut he wrote that wretched Borgia Apocalypse screenplay, which among other things was STUNNINGLY OTT, and I haven't forgiven him yet, so let's call this karma. 😑
It's such a good movie tho.
This isn't saying a lot since Sky Atlantic generally get awful live viewing figures.
lol that is one extra rep.
Fucking suits ruin everything.
Julia Stiles...yeah I liked her in minute doses ala Bourne films but she's super bland in general.