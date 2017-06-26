Creator and Director Darren Star Talks Season 4 of Younger + Sneak Peek

I haven't seen Season 3 yet, but Kelsey and Josh are gonna hook up? No thanks. Reply

Season 3 isn't so great, but the last two episodes make up for everything. Reply

I've never seen this show but I've always heard good things. Reply

#teamcharles since season one - i cant stand josh. Reply

Yasss! Nico's irl douchiness is too much for me tbh. Reply

Same Reply

Same. Liza being with a younger dude is great, but Josh acts like he's a college dudebro, not like he's 28 or whatever. Even if Liza was in her 20s he'd seem immature. Reply

saaame Reply

Does anyone actually watch this? Cancel ha. Reply

Clearly. They have already been picked up for season 5 shortly after they started filming s4. Reply

still annoyed dish still doesnt have tvland in hd. Reply

Neither does Comcast. I think the on demand is in HD tho. Reply

I watch for the fashion tbh Reply

I'm team Charles because Liza and he just sizzles together. But I don't hate Josh. He just acts like he's still in college tho. Reply

I'm dying. I cannot wait. Reply

I seriously love everything about this show!!!! Reply

