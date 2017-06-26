Creator and Director Darren Star Talks Season 4 of Younger + Sneak Peek
-How will Kelsey react to Liza telling the truth?
-How will Kelsey and Josh find solace in each other?
-The show is about these characters, how Liza making her way in the world with this lie and her relationships with people change based on what they know about her
-The characters are in constant change with one another especially in season 4
Will you be watching the season 4 premiere on Wednesday?
Source
Kelsey and Josh are obviously going to get together and I'm nhft
Maybe when the season is over I will binge watch but meh