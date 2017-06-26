Piper and Leo

Sissy Spacek and Jane Levy to star in "Castle Rock"




Sissy, known for starring in Stephen King's Carrie, will be portraying Ruth Deaver, the estranged, adoptive mother of Andre Holland's character, Henry. A former professor, her fading memories possibly hold the key to Castle Rock's past. Jane will play a character named Jackie, a Castle Rock historian (of her own making) obsessed with death.

