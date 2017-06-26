Sissy Spacek and Jane Levy to star in "Castle Rock"
Sissy Spacek, Jane Levy to Star in Hulu's 'Castle Rock’ https://t.co/QhAQxUFoRi @jcolburnlevy pic.twitter.com/AufVJvrPfQ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 26, 2017
Sissy, known for starring in Stephen King's Carrie, will be portraying Ruth Deaver, the estranged, adoptive mother of Andre Holland's character, Henry. A former professor, her fading memories possibly hold the key to Castle Rock's past. Jane will play a character named Jackie, a Castle Rock historian (of her own making) obsessed with death.
Source
p.s. What is everyone's latest binge show? I watched GLOW this weekend and it was AWESOME! I highly recommend it!
I wish Suburgatory was more accessible on streaming websites
I wish we could get a Halloween premiere. That'd be fun
god bless her and any future projects 🙏🏻
Edited at 2017-06-26 11:10 pm (UTC)