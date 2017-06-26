Sissy Spacek and Jane Levy to star in "Castle Rock"

Holy shit. I doubt it but maybe Sissy will playing Carrie again? Anyway, I love Jane Levy too and am pretty excited for the show to start! Reply

Thread

Link

omg actual scream queens together 🙌 🙌 🙌 Reply

Thread

Link

I love Jane Levy's face, she's kind old Hollywood-ish visually imo. Reply

Thread

Link

same. she looks like a pretty contract player from the 40s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh I read it as "Casterly Rock" and thought this was one of the GOT spin-offs Reply

Thread

Link

I liked Jane Levy as Mandy on Shameless. Wish she had stayed playing her throughout the show instead of Emma Greenwell. Reply

Thread

Link

Please let this be better than 11.22.63. Reply

Thread

Link

always here for more jane levy tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I will be watching the fuck out of this!



p.s. What is everyone's latest binge show? I watched GLOW this weekend and it was AWESOME! I highly recommend it! Reply

Thread

Link

I binge rewatched freaks and geeks last week. So, so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just started Peep Show. Idk if I like it yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<3 Sissy Reply

Thread

Link

I like Jane. I miss Suburgatory. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not familiar with this but I love Jane Levy

I wish Suburgatory was more accessible on streaming websites Reply

Thread

Link

There's a photo of Jane, Jenny Slate and Mae Whitman at a get together. It brought me joy tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

ANdre Holland? sign me tf up Reply

Thread

Link

Here for Sissy and Andre! Jane annoyed me in Suburgatory tbh Reply

Thread

Link

"Production will begin this year. A premiere date has not yet been determined."



I wish we could get a Halloween premiere. That'd be fun Reply

Thread

Link



I want Jane to reunite with Carly Chaikin on Mr. Robot tbh Reply

Thread

Link

yesss sissy is everything

god bless her and any future projects 🙏🏻



Edited at 2017-06-26 11:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i'm into this Reply

Thread

Link

sissy, jane, and andre all starring in a show together? hft. Reply

Thread

Link

Every time I hear Castle Rock I think of the Outlet Malls there. Reply

Thread

Link