Guess Who? Which Two Members of One Direction Reunited Backstage

I thought zayn retired. Reply

can niall release a new song. Reply

That icon though, bless. Reply

LMAO, OP, I ILU. Reply

the two no one wanted to see



oh well





also COME THROUGH OP WITH THE HIDDEN HARRY STANNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

put that trash bag over ratalouis tbqmfh Harry is 2nd best looking after Zayn.



Edited at 2017-06-26 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Noooooooooooooooo I love Harry lmao I'm so sad to see us disagree on something. Reply

Harry's taking showers daily now! Let him live!!! LOL Reply

FUCK LOL Reply

2nd best looking because it's a tie of ugly between the other four Reply

it's zayn





liam





































































a wet rag

harry

niall

an ugly baby bird

louis Reply

Meh.... expected something juicier like zouis Reply

Bless you OP for asking the real questions. WHERE THE FUCK IS ZAYN I NEED NEW MUSIC?! Reply

I read Zayn cancelled another appearance. Reply

what did he cancel? Reply

Some appearance for his fashion line I think. Reply

Aww I was thinking zayn and harry. Ideky. Reply

The only cute ones imo. Harry don't like Zayn though afaik. Reply

ia. To be a fly in that room if that ever happens lol Reply

Something went down. Maybe beyond Zayn just leaving cause he said nothing about Robin's death. I know not everything needs to be said on social media, but he even tweeted Louis after his mom passed and I thought their riff was way deeper.



Might mean nothing though. He might've reached out in private. Reply

I have a feeling they were very competitive with each other Reply

i went to the radio show they both performed at in chicago (lol) over the weekend and i was kind of surprised by how rabid the crowd was for niall. they were definitely excited to see liam, but the reaction to niall was on another level. he was treated by the hosts as the main draw even though he didn't headline and jason derulo was there--every time they mentioned him, the screaming was deafening. it was bonkers. when he performed it was literally like he was on his own tour. the crowd knew every word to his songs. Reply

People really love Niall and I think he's always been especially popular in the US. It's kind of surprising because he was the only one who didn't even have his own Wikipedia page until after 1D had broken up, but kind of not because he definitely seems like the most likable of the bunch. He and Harry are about tied as far as twitter followers go and everyone else is kind of behind. Reply

talent wins! Reply

if it's not zayn and harry idc. where is zayn anyway? Reply

OP, honestly you are giving me life lately! first you bless us w BFlow and now that picture... Reply

