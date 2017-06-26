Han Solo film had even more behind the scenes drama

no one wanted this movie in the first place Reply

I do Reply

there's probably only us two and a handful of others in the real world who were actually waiting for this movie Reply

One source speaking to THR claims that upon the announcement to the crew that Ron Howard would step in to take over the film a day after Miller and Lord’s firing, applause broke out





omg Reply

This mental image is hilarious to me. Reply

Hahaha 👋👋👋👏👏👏 Reply

oh shit Reply

lol DAMN Reply

yikes. I hope lord and miller do flash now Reply

How come? Do you trust their vision? I have no feeling either way.



Or do you mean CW flash?..



Edited at 2017-06-26 11:57 pm (UTC)

Link

just pull the plug already Reply

This, just shut it down. Reply

That's what I keep saying. Reply

Just scrap this. No one wanted it anyways. Reply

Howard arrives in London on June 26 and shooting, which began in February and was supposed to be completed in July, will continue into the first week of September as Howard captures new material. Still, an insider says much of what Lord and Miller shot will be “very usable.”







So useable that we added another two months of filming. Reply

Ok at this rate they really need to cancel this, but they won't because they put too much time and money into it Reply

Kinda hope this turns out to be a Suicide Squad caliber mess tbh. Reply

Add another 50 'cancel it already', 'will flop', 'Kennedy should be sacked', etc., comments.



None of this will happen and watch ONTD do 180 if movie is half decent. I am tempted to do some screencaps for the future.







Reply

Haha, you're not wrong. Although after all this, I don't know if it will be half decent. Reply

Lol yep. Same thing happened with Rogue Juan. Reply

Hey, if we're proven wrong, fine. God forbid people's views are changed by new information. This isn't like how this place goes hard for sj until it gets in the way of watching a superhero movie. It's just cool that such a well polished machine just got #exposed out of nowhere. Reply

It still confounds me that they hired 2 directors with an only comedy background and no action experience but are shocked they aren't creating a full SW machine product. Reply

right lol Reply

lol basically



I loved Rogue One so I have faith still in these choices. Sounds like the directors just kept ignoring Kasdan/Kennedy and Kennedy was like "nope bye". I don't blame her. Imagine, two director bros not listening to their woman boss*~



Especially if the directors didn't film multiple shots so they have more to work with to actually make it good. That's crap. That's the main reason why Rogue One turned out well bc they had different choices of tone, etc



And if the crew applauded at them being gone then it's best they were fired for sureeee. Bye boys! Reply

you right! Reply

i love how everything is kathleen kennedys fault. gotta blame it on a woman. Reply

We could have had an Obi Wan movie instead of this flop. Reply

We still will I'm sure. Reply

mte Reply

That would be nice Reply

For some reason I really do think we'll get one eventually. I just hope they have the sense to put Ewan in the role, lol Reply

Disney is here to make money, sis. we will get a Obi Wan movie at some point Reply

they need to do it soon so ewan can bless us Reply

mte he was the highlight of the prequels Reply

im not sure why an obi wan movie is somehow more deserved than a han solo movie Reply

Seriously. I want a movie with him watching over kid Luke and being a boss hermit. Reply

i've heard some speculation that the reason they aren't doing an obi wan movie now is because he may be used in the current trilogy and they'll wait until after episode IV before making the decision on whether to do it or not.



though i'd love to see an obi wan movie, though, i can't figure out what kind of story they'd tell. like a before episode I or maybe something after episode III? Reply

pull the plug gdammit nobody is going to complain bc no one asked for this in the first place. Reply

No one wanted this movie in the first place, but come on now. How many signs do they need that this was a terrible idea? Reply

This is going well. Reply

Lol why are ppl so pressed? Like don't watch it when it comes out henny. Reply

ia Reply

Because we're tired of our childhoods being aggressively and cynically thrown back at us now that we're adults with disposable income. Reply

lmao Reply

