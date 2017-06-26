revolution

10 Things We Learned From Twin Peaks: The Return Part 8

8. We Have Witnessed The Creation Of A World


In a sequence that is both political and spiritual, we may have very well learned the origins of BOB. And no, he wasn't the love child of Tr*mp and P*t*n.

5. Have We Seen The White Lodge?

Slay us with that Old Hollywood aesthetic Lynch!!

4. Laura Is The One

Laura may not be the biological child of Leland and Sarah Palmer, but a supernatural being sent down to Earth to defeat BOB. couldn't she have taken out James Hurley on the way js

