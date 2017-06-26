10 Things We Learned From Twin Peaks: The Return Part 8
8. We Have Witnessed The Creation Of A World
In a sequence that is both political and spiritual, we may have very well learned the origins of BOB. And no, he wasn't the love child of Tr*mp and P*t*n.
5. Have We Seen The White Lodge?
Slay us with that Old Hollywood aesthetic Lynch!!
4. Laura Is The One
Laura may not be the biological child of Leland and Sarah Palmer, but a supernatural being sent down to Earth to defeat BOB.
couldn't she have taken out James Hurley on the way js
Rest of the list at the SOURCE
In a sequence that is both political and spiritual, we may have very well learned the origins of BOB. And no, he wasn't the love child of Tr*mp and P*t*n.
5. Have We Seen The White Lodge?
Slay us with that Old Hollywood aesthetic Lynch!!
4. Laura Is The One
Laura may not be the biological child of Leland and Sarah Palmer, but a supernatural being sent down to Earth to defeat BOB.
Rest of the list at the SOURCE
queen
Edited at 2017-06-26 08:30 pm (UTC)
(also the most fucked up) we are truly blessed twin peaks is back
also i know it is on the one hand amazing laura was an angel to save us all but on the other hand wasn't she sacrificed? she was send on earth it was known she would go trough literal hell
"and the angels wouldn't help you, because they've all gone away"
me after ep 8:
MY IMPACT
need more Diane too.