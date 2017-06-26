10 Things We Learned From Twin Peaks: The Return Part 8

God last night's ep was my favorite. My mind is blown and I am shook. Reply

Ugh me too. My head is all what did I just watch, but the same time SO MUCH BEAUTY. Reply

We have been LYNCHED! I loved the NIN cameo too. Where the hell is Audrey?! Reply

tbh im not surprised laura palmer is an actual fucking ANGEL here to save us from our sins



queen Reply

i dont think she is tbh, i dont want her to be a jesus figure... hopefully her death reworked things and now cooper is in that role. I dont want laura's human aspects reduced to "kill 4 our sins" Reply

sis i didn't learn shit until i went to reddit lmao!! Reply

Link to where you saw theories? Reply

same pls Reply

literally every thread is a messy theory Reply

I didn't like it 👀 I enjoyed the part about Laura though Reply

but seriously though i hope cooper will get back to his old self soon, we're almost half way now and i just loved the plot progression in episode 7 so much, i want more Reply

The good thing is that the season is 18 hours so we aren't even at the halfway mark but I would guess something might happen at episode 9 or 10 which means Lynch will save it for episode 18. Reply

ontd_twinpeaks







Edited at 2017-06-26 08:30 pm (UTC) Reply

i am in!! Reply

yea we're gonna try and get the layout and shit working out Reply

I was literally just looking to see if there was one of these this morning. Joining right now! Reply

Yup I joined after it was linked in the first post lol Reply

Im still shook Reply

I have been thinking about this episode and reading articles about it all fucking day. I am so beyond shook. The revelations, the artistry, the horror...it was just beyond spectacular. Reply

i really need to rewatch this ep when i don't have a migraine cause i had to skip some parts due to the sounds. still, i really liked it! Reply

I didn't have a migraine, but when I rewatched today, I def muted some parts. I also turned the brightness all the way up on my laptop (I watched it on tv last night) which really helped. Reply

i am shook!!!! one of the best hours of tv ever made

(also the most fucked up) we are truly blessed twin peaks is back



also i know it is on the one hand amazing laura was an angel to save us all but on the other hand wasn't she sacrificed? she was send on earth it was known she would go trough literal hell Reply

yes she was :( for the greater good but still.



"and the angels wouldn't help you, because they've all gone away" Reply

me after ep 8:



this makes me really sad!! poor laura :(((((((((((( this is like 99% of what i am feeling after this episodeme after ep 8: Reply

But maybe her story isn't over! Reply

I think Bob was so obsessed with taking over laura in the series/FWWM because he knew she was supposed to stop him, so then he just killed her and kind of screwed the plan up. That's why the giant is appearing to Dale throughout the series because Dale has to step in and fix this as a kind of last hope. Reply

icu & that sparkle text op



MY IMPACT Reply

