How Alan Rickman secretly got a kid fighting cancer cast in "Harry Potter"



According to one of the producers, DuPré Pesmen, Jay, a child diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, was visiting the set of the third 'Harry Potter' film and wanted to be in the film.

“I said, ‘Well, we can’t really do that, and you’re already here.’ Alan [Rickman] came over and introduced himself to Jay, and Jay was so happy to meet him. He was really knowledgeable. He was about 15 at the time, and he knew a lot about Alan’s other films, and Jay mentioned to Alan that what he really wanted to do was be in the film.

“Alan looked at me, and he kind of went into his Snape-mode in costume, and said, ‘Why isn’t this child in the film?’ Everyone had a good laugh, and Alan took him by the hand and put him into the crowd of kids as they were panning across. The back of him is actually in a shot.”

The shot ended up not being in the final cut of the film but Presmen and Chris Columbus later got Jay to show up in 'Rent'.

