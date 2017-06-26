How Alan Rickman secretly got a kid fighting cancer cast in "Harry Potter"

:') lovely man. Reply

Thread

Link

this amazing human being.

he will be missed. Reply

Thread

Link

Rip sweet man ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

Still can't believe he's gone :( he seemed like such a kind and compassionate man.



I'm going to Harry Potter World soon and I'm pretty excited. I feel like a kid again. Reply

Thread

Link

Don't forget to catch the new light show! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what an amazing human. Reply

Thread

Link

Alan. :'( What a great person we lost. Reply

Thread

Link

We truly did not deserve him. Reply

Thread

Link

he seemed like a wonderful soul, may he rest in peace.



Also, i wanted to show some love to the "FAM IT WAS I!" user (sorry I forgot your name), thank you. Today i saw that quote far too many times on fb and I could not stop thinking about that legendary thread! Reply

Thread

Link

there should be an ontd library with the most iconic posts and comments. the "no fam it was i" post really lifted my spirits after the news of alans death Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This made me tear up. What a wonderful person. Reply

Thread

Link

its actually so nice to know that rickman is still great even after death. like he became even more lovely because we found out about all his generosity. Reply

Thread

Link

This wonderful human.



I have not been able to watch any of the HP movies since his death. It's just too painful. Reply

Thread

Link

Can Alan Rickman ever be mentioned without the stupid "always" thing? Reply

Thread

Link

ikr, it's easily one of the worst lines in the harry potter series Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. Also, thanks to that line a bunch of fans suddenly forgave Snape for been a major asshole and abusing kids, just because poor thing "always" loved Lily... Smh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also because he repeatedly risked and ultimately gave up his life to protect Harry and save the rest of the wizarding world from Voldemort. But I suppose making a sarcastic comment about Hermione's teeth overrides all that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If they'd made up the actor to look like the creepy, yellow snaggle toothed greasy unpleasant man he looked like in the books, instead of handsome Alan Rickman, I'm sure there would have been a lot less girls thinking he was awesome.



He was an asshole, who bullied his students and was obsessed with a dead woman, fully willing to let her husband and child die if it meant he got a chance to be with her. If he had in internet connect he'd be the star poster on /r/incels and /r/theredpill talking about the Potters and how that Chad James got everything he deserved.



Edited at 2017-06-26 10:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you. it's funny that JKR defends him all the time but belittles Draco Malfoy fans for doing the same thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably because Draco has more in common with James than he does with Snape. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love hearing this misogynistic bs when Snape was already a fan favorite before the movie came out. And not the same but people were saying girls only liked Ramsay Bolton because Iwan was hot when he already had fans since ADWD came out. People like characters for reasons other than their looks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Part of me still can't believe he's gone. Part of me still can't believe he's gone. Reply

Thread

Link

we did not deserve him Reply

Thread

Link

I have only heard amazing things about him. He is so missed. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. Truly a great human being. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Loved him. he was amazing. miss him. a kind soul, and underrated as an actor. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't know much about his personality until he died, so every story I read about him makes me appreciate him more, because he genuinely seemed like a great man. Kind of how I feel when I think of Cory Monteith. Reply

Thread

Link

I forgot hes gone and every time I remember it hurts. ): rest in peace



its probably embarrassing to admit, but harry potter will always be a huge part of my life Reply

Thread

Link

Nah, I feel the same way about HP. ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think mentioning Harry Potter is so much preferable than 50 Shades of Grey and/or Twilight XD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this title seems very misleading Reply

Thread

Link

I DON'T NEED TO BE CRYING RIGHT NOW Reply

Thread

Link

Forgot that he had died until this post. :( Reply

Thread

Link

we didn't deserve him Reply

Thread

Link

All accounts of him is that he was a lovely human being. We're all poorer without him. Reply

Thread

Link

I always forget he died. I met him once when he did a play in Brooklyn and he was so nice despite my friend and I being so intimidated and nervous we could barely string a sentence together. It was the only time I'd ever been nervous around a celeb and it caught me off guard lol Reply

Thread

Link

omg I walked by him on the street outside of BAM once! lol your comment just reminded me that that happened. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link