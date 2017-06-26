How Alan Rickman secretly got a kid fighting cancer cast in "Harry Potter"
How Alan Rickman secretly got a kid fighting cancer cast in "Harry Potter" #HarryPotter20 #Always https://t.co/EyJQ8Spux4 via @HuffPostArts— Bill Bradley (@gumgumerson) June 26, 2017
According to one of the producers, DuPré Pesmen, Jay, a child diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, was visiting the set of the third 'Harry Potter' film and wanted to be in the film.
“I said, ‘Well, we can’t really do that, and you’re already here.’ Alan [Rickman] came over and introduced himself to Jay, and Jay was so happy to meet him. He was really knowledgeable. He was about 15 at the time, and he knew a lot about Alan’s other films, and Jay mentioned to Alan that what he really wanted to do was be in the film.
“Alan looked at me, and he kind of went into his Snape-mode in costume, and said, ‘Why isn’t this child in the film?’ Everyone had a good laugh, and Alan took him by the hand and put him into the crowd of kids as they were panning across. The back of him is actually in a shot.”
The shot ended up not being in the final cut of the film but Presmen and Chris Columbus later got Jay to show up in 'Rent'.
Source
he will be missed.
I'm going to Harry Potter World soon and I'm pretty excited. I feel like a kid again.
Also, i wanted to show some love to the "FAM IT WAS I!" user (sorry I forgot your name), thank you. Today i saw that quote far too many times on fb and I could not stop thinking about that legendary thread!
I have not been able to watch any of the HP movies since his death. It's just too painful.
He was an asshole, who bullied his students and was obsessed with a dead woman, fully willing to let her husband and child die if it meant he got a chance to be with her. If he had in internet connect he'd be the star poster on /r/incels and /r/theredpill talking about the Potters and how that Chad James got everything he deserved.
Edited at 2017-06-26 10:24 pm (UTC)
Part of me still can't believe he's gone.
its probably embarrassing to admit, but harry potter will always be a huge part of my life