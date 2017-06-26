Starbucks responds to Kelly Osbourne pee post

I fucking hate Kelly. She deserved to piss in her own shoe. Reply

Kelly Osbourne is the human embodiment of piss in a shoe. Reply

she is a known drunk so who cares if she pee'd herself? it's part of the lifestyle Reply

Yeah I'm not a fan and her legit peeing herself then making it public just adds to the wtf-ery with her. Egads. Reply

Kelly seems like an incredibly exhausting person to be around, much less be friends with. Reply

Buy her a new shoe while your at it. ew Reply

she can prob afford a new shoe by herself Reply

Why are they apologizing? Reply

sbx is weak Reply

ontd's impact Reply

Starbucks first response to absolutely ANYTHING wrong, is to apologize. They literally drill it into us all the time: Step 1: Apologize Step 2: Offer a free drink



There are more ~official steps but it literally boils down to those 2 the most.



It's gotten to the point where a customer will like accidentally knock something over and I am the one that is apologizing the most. Reply

The other day this customer ordered $80 dollars worth of drinks, LEFT before the order was finished and then came back half an hour later to complain that we didn't make all the drinks. We had to apologize and give them a bunch of free drink coupons. Reply

capitalism Reply

no restroom in a store that serves food/drink? that's so stupid, it should be against health/safety codes. Reply

maybe not one for the customers but i am sure there must be one for employees. Reply

are you so sure tho? like do food trucks have restrooms for the staff? Reply

I agree with that, but I see it in LA too. I think it must correlate to the amount of seating. Reply

mte! if it was just a walk up counter i could understand but if there is seating and you can eat food there, there should be a restroom. Reply

A lot of Starbucks don't have public bathrooms; I've made that same mistake of racing in there and then going ARGH when I realize it's one of the ones without it. But I've certainly never demanded to use the employee one, which is what I suspect happened here. Reply

I'm pretty sure it is in some places, but there are definitely states where it's not if the restaurant is small enough. Reply

I think it's based on state laws? Reply

the starbucks in the mall i work at doesnt have one either. Reply

its super common in NY, where this happened. usually, theres like a mini store thats literally just the bar and a few seats, and a few blocks away is a larger store w bathrooms. Reply

A lot of the Starbucks stores around Portland (I checked once, and there are literally hundreds of them) don't have bathrooms. It's annoying. Reply

It's super common in large cities. Reply

Why? It's a small Starbucks. Reply

I figure they meant for the public. Because building code would require br for employees. Reply

petulant moron Reply

omfg i remember this exact moment lmao Reply

i should do a rewatch of this iconic and classic 00's tv show Reply

sad teens these days don't have shows as iconic as The Hills Reply

I did that hair style so often because of her. Reply

stated that there isn't a restroom at that location



lol omg. So when she said they 'wouldn't let her use it,' she actually meant that she demanded to use the private employee bathroom and they said "sorry, that's not for customers"? GURL.



(I generally try to avoid being a ~let me speak to your manager~ person at all costs, but I'm about to call my landlord and demand at least part of this and/or next month's rent back, because they made us move to the apartment next door for renovations -- to repair a leak I've been warning them about for literally two years -- and the place is considerably smaller, has ZERO closets and fewer outlets, and I had to use a sick day @ work to do this move. I will [metaphorically] pee EVERYWHERE until they make this right, so.) Reply

oh my gosh that's terrible! I'm glad you're sticking up for yourself, good for you, you deserve at least a partial refund. Reply

Omg! Idk anything about ~apartment law but I think at least in CO you couldn't legally count a room as a bedroom unless there was a closet so are you currently living in a zero bedroom apartment with another person??? lmao Reply

you should get a ~refund~ for each day that you are there and add on some inconvenience tax tbh.



Like work out the daily cost for your apartment, and then the daily cost for the temp one. And the difference is what you should be credited and then add on something for no closets Reply

She doesn't even deserve a free drink tbh, she was wrong about the whole situation and then blew it out of proportion. Reply

Yep Reply

IA Reply

mhmm Reply

i like the man in your icon Reply

me too ;) <3 me too ;) <3 Reply

lmao I enjoy how lowkey shady this is, this is what they offer to literally anyone who complains about anything related to starbucks on twitter. They don't give a shit nor should they, she is ridiculous Reply

mte i still have a coupon they gave me because i bought one of those mozzarella sandwiches that need to be heated in the oven for a lil bit, but the employee only realized someone turned the oven off after i'd already paid for it and i had to catch my train so didn't have time to wait 10 minutes for it (the starbucks was inside a train station) and he just offered me one even though i was nice about it and said things like that happen, wasn't his fault. i don't wanna use it because i don't want the person working the register to think i complained lmao Reply

lmao aww. yeah I got one for complaining about my drink on twitter, not even @ing starbucks (it really did taste bad but I had never tried it before) but they search twitter for complaints anyways apparently. I took the coupon tbh but emphasized like 5 times how great the team is at the store so it wasn't an employee mistake. Reply

I see them give out those coupons to people who don't complain all the time (for example if someone forgets to put a drink order in and it takes a while to finally get it). I wouldn't be self conscious about that. Reply

Why offer her a free drink? So we can be subjected to her pissing her pants again? Reply

Starbucks is notorious with offering free shit to placate people. It's awful Reply

Corporate for the theater I used to work for were awful about it, as well. At our neighboring theater a customer assaulted and cursed at an employee and corporate fired the employee and gave her free tickets :/ I mean, should he have responded to "fuck you!" with "at least buy me dinner first"? Probably not. But she pelted a popcorn bucket at his head first, soooo.... yeah. All this over a refill. My GM was mortified. You assault one of the kids and we call the police. The fact that that GM didn't...ugh. Reply

My GM was mortified. You assault one of the kids and we call the police. The fact that that GM didn't...ugh. Reply

Seriously, they give you free drinks for everything. Once, I stopped in at a store and ordered my favorite summer drink (black tea lemonade, no sweetener), but they were out of lemonade. Okay, said I, then I'll have a black tea, but sweetened. They gave it to me free. And that's far from the only time I've gotten free drinks from them thanks to a minor inconvenience. Reply

they're the business equivalent of that MySpace era "even if u hurt me I'd still apologize for bleeding on u" saying or however tf it went, except the apology is a free drink Reply

I've gotten free things just for being at Starbucks! Like someone didn't pick up their drink or it was made by mistake and it was the same as I ordered, so I got two. That's happened a couple times. Reply

I need to go to these Starbucks! I don't go very much but to got a bagel with cream cheese and as he was toasting the bagel and after I paid he told me they were out of cream cheese (which was strange for like 10am but whatevs). All he offered was some butter... Reply

so next time she can poop herself & whine about it? Reply

I got a free chocolate croissant once when I didnt get the stopper I requested so lol

Though I'm sure they accidently warmed one up or something and the guy wanted to get rid of it.



But still! Reply

Their mandate is to "make the moment right" but I doubt Kelly's going there ever again.



And because everyone else is sharing free Starbucks stories... They once made me an iced coffee by accident when the cup was marked for an iced caramel macchiato. They remade it ASAP and gave me the next size up. I was happy with that! Reply

I'm just here for Go-On Wings.





I'll go now. Reply

offered Kelly a single free Starbucks drink for the next time she stops by

Reply



Reply

mte, the "lol, k, have a free drink" air of the entire message is giving me so much gleeful joy Reply

It's like, "oh, we're sorry you got explosive diarrhea after consuming one of our special Unicorn Frap. Here's another one to make up for it!" Reply

LMAO bless you and your gif usage, this is so fucking spot on ahaha Reply

Afterwards she can even keep hold of the cup the next time she needs somewhere to piss! Reply

lol when i worked at starbucks eons ago a homeless man once came in to the bathroom and literally rubbed shit all over the walls and when our supervisor asked me to clean it up, i was like....yall dont pay me enough for this Reply

People are the woo-oo-oorst.gif.



I work in retail and on my day off apparently a woman ( one of our semi-regular customers ) came in and literally took a shit in the fitting room. One of my colleagues cleaned it up but I've made it known that if it ever happens again, the second I'm asked to clean it up is the second I hand my leave. It wouldn't be pleasant for anybody to sort out but I think restaurants of any kind should have staff who are hired specifically to clean because generally they're people with strong stomachs and at least then you kind of know what you're getting in to? Even though nobody should have to clean up strangers' "mess" in customer service. Reply

I can't believe I worked minimum wage with zero tips and actually cleaned damn fast food bathrooms.... Reply

i definitely had to clean them during every one of my shifts (we all switched) but this situation was definitely a health hazard. lol Reply

lol fucking hell thats so gross.



i used to work in a pub and people would often have explosive diarrhoea AAALLL over the back wall of the cubicle (like it must have started the second the pulled their pants down, but not before taking seat). i always refused to clean it bc i was on frickin minimum wage. Reply

gurl, when I worked in the APPLE STORE a kid was sitting there playing with the desktop, and since it was like 9am no one was around so we allll saw her start to fidget, pick up the stapler on the counter that we used for phone signup receipts, stick them in her pants and DIG OUT HER SHIT. Me and the security guard ran the fuck away. When the kid's mom was back she was mad at the kid and dragged her out but like wtffffff. One of the guys working cleaned it up ugh



also at the apple store, kids would pee on the round black stools they used to have for the kids computers and they stunk like hell.



my current workplace is an office yet someone still managed to smear shit on the outside of the toilet bowl. people fucking suck. Reply

Your supervisor was trash. No one in the store is required to clean bodily fluids, including feces. You close off the area (or the entire store if need be) and call in a hazmat team. That is their own policy.



But for any job -- by law, you are not required to clean up bodily fluids without the proper hazmat equipment being provided to you. Reply

I'm so amused they offered her a free drink. lolololol Reply

"and offered Kelly a single free Starbucks drink for the next time she stops by"



LMAOOOOOO shady. i love it.



"a single free" Reply

mb kelly will have to go all nancy botwin next time and pee in the starbucks drink like nancy did on her way back from mexico in that one ep lmfao Reply

