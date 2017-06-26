Starbucks responds to Kelly Osbourne pee post


After Kelly Osbourne #PissedHerOwnPants outside of a Starbucks, and tweeted about it complaining that they wouldn't let her use the restroom, it was picked up by some gossip sites and now Starbucks has responded.

They apologized for the misunderstanding, stated that there isn't a restroom at that location, and offered Kelly a single free Starbucks drink for the next time she stops by:
“We are working to follow up with Ms. Osbourne to clarify any confusion. There simply is no restroom in this store, and inquiring customers are typically directed to a store a few blocks away,” a rep for Starbucks told Page Six on Monday. “We sincerely apologize for any misunderstanding and hope to welcome Ms. Osbourne back for a beverage on us very soon!”


