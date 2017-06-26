Starbucks responds to Kelly Osbourne pee post
June 26, 2017
After Kelly Osbourne #PissedHerOwnPants outside of a Starbucks, and tweeted about it complaining that they wouldn't let her use the restroom, it was picked up by some gossip sites and now Starbucks has responded.
They apologized for the misunderstanding, stated that there isn't a restroom at that location, and offered Kelly a single free Starbucks drink for the next time she stops by:
“We are working to follow up with Ms. Osbourne to clarify any confusion. There simply is no restroom in this store, and inquiring customers are typically directed to a store a few blocks away,” a rep for Starbucks told Page Six on Monday. “We sincerely apologize for any misunderstanding and hope to welcome Ms. Osbourne back for a beverage on us very soon!”
What's the best thing you've gotten in exchange for peeing yourself?
Why are they apologizing?
It's gotten to the point where a customer will like accidentally knock something over and I am the one that is apologizing the most.
The other day this customer ordered $80 dollars worth of drinks, LEFT before the order was finished and then came back half an hour later to complain that we didn't make all the drinks. We had to apologize and give them a bunch of free drink coupons.
lol omg. So when she said they 'wouldn't let her use it,' she actually meant that she demanded to use the private employee bathroom and they said "sorry, that's not for customers"? GURL.
(I generally try to avoid being a ~let me speak to your manager~ person at all costs, but I'm about to call my landlord and demand at least part of this and/or next month's rent back, because they made us move to the apartment next door for renovations -- to repair a leak I've been warning them about for literally two years -- and the place is considerably smaller, has ZERO closets and fewer outlets, and I had to use a sick day @ work to do this move. I will [metaphorically] pee EVERYWHERE until they make this right, so.)
Like work out the daily cost for your apartment, and then the daily cost for the temp one. And the difference is what you should be credited and then add on something for no closets
My GM was mortified. You assault one of the kids and we call the police. The fact that that GM didn't...ugh.
Though I'm sure they accidently warmed one up or something and the guy wanted to get rid of it.
And because everyone else is sharing free Starbucks stories... They once made me an iced coffee by accident when the cup was marked for an iced caramel macchiato. They remade it ASAP and gave me the next size up. I was happy with that!
I work in retail and on my day off apparently a woman ( one of our semi-regular customers ) came in and literally took a shit in the fitting room. One of my colleagues cleaned it up but I've made it known that if it ever happens again, the second I'm asked to clean it up is the second I hand my leave. It wouldn't be pleasant for anybody to sort out but I think restaurants of any kind should have staff who are hired specifically to clean because generally they're people with strong stomachs and at least then you kind of know what you're getting in to? Even though nobody should have to clean up strangers' "mess" in customer service.
i used to work in a pub and people would often have explosive diarrhoea AAALLL over the back wall of the cubicle (like it must have started the second the pulled their pants down, but not before taking seat). i always refused to clean it bc i was on frickin minimum wage.
also at the apple store, kids would pee on the round black stools they used to have for the kids computers and they stunk like hell.
my current workplace is an office yet someone still managed to smear shit on the outside of the toilet bowl. people fucking suck.
But for any job -- by law, you are not required to clean up bodily fluids without the proper hazmat equipment being provided to you.
"a single free"
I even thought of that scene while reading the last Starbucks post when people were sharing their pee stories. That and Dee unloading her jar of piss on Mac in the road trip episode of Always Sunny, lol.
