TJ Miller talks about leaving Silicon Valley

TJ Miller gave The Hollywood Reporter the scoop on why he left Silicon Valley and it's quite a wild ride. Some highlights:-- Creator Mike Judge felt it was becoming more clear that TJ didn't want to do the show anymore.-- When asked if he wanted a reduced role next season, TJ brought up if producers would be okay if he left.-- Mentions he wants to parasail into Cannes for the Emoji Movie because it would be funny. Also calls working on the Emoji Movie worse for American culture than staying on the show.-- Says he is incredibly busy, not an actor but a comedian, and calls his exit a good joke.-- Straight up says he doesn't like co-showrunner and director Alec Berg and calls him an idiot.-- HBO was really nice and cool about him leaving.-- Said Kumail, Zach, and Martin took him leaving well. Doesn't mention Thomas Middleditch, but says they have a big/little brother relationship and mentions him when saying he thought HBO people/Alec Berg didn't think he had the power/position to just leave.-- Doesn't watch the show now, nor will he in the future.