i might be going to my first kpop concert(g dragon in london)

bit nervous because i dont know what to expect plus my friends dont even know what kpop is so

i will be going on my own.

i saw big bang a few years ago so if it's anything like that, it's going to be a great time. i also have went to a majority of my kpop shows alone. you'll have fun.

great to hear, thanks !

i watched some of big bang concerts online and was mesmerized ,

i dont even like some of their songs(thus entitled g dragon is one my fave right now) but they had so much presence.

it's fun! it's just like any other concert, maybe even a bit better because of the fan energy

I went on my own to see BTS in March and it was a lot of fun. The fans are a bit hardcore and accepting of other ARMY~ so everyone was extremely friendly.

G-DRAGON IS COMING TO LONDON???

WHEN?

I'll come with yolu!!!

sept. 24, the day before my birthday and i'm in the states and want to go.

i hope you get to go! i saw B.A.P in 2k16 and BTS in march and had a great time. i did not go alone, but made a couple of friends while at the concert!

i can't believe these new kids don't know boa. most of them only know her from p101. smh. i wish she'd try the us market again.



i really like apink but you're right.

I saw a recent interview with her when she was trying to speak English and it's like she had forgotten it all :(



i wouldn't be surprised because it seemed like she learned it pretty fast for her us debut.

I'm not sure how I feel the song yet, but the Camo MV looks nice.

Obsessed with all the new LOONA videos:



eclipse is a bop

Who is they? Fill me in please.

i can't believe camo isnt on youtube. sm finally release a good single this year and its treated like dirt

Remember when she was gonna break America,like :( that whole album was a bop

What is SM doing? They're paying BoA dust in promotion. The song is so good.

SM too busy posting NCT dance practice videos to bother uploading BoA, fucknuts



I love BoA, ngl I'm excited with both her and Hyori promoting this summer



I am not Apink's target demo but everything they do sounds the same and not exciting to me at all, but Eun Ji is super talented I hope she does more dramas Reply

Camo is a bop

BoA came to snatch! Everyone GTFO

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSS SSSS.



BoA.

My queen.

The whole reason I got into K-Pop.



She can re-release that US album at the very least!





Also the nails in the MV are creeping me out!

Reply

i'll have to listen to BoA's song some more, but she looks so good and i actually really liked her english releases too, lol

Every one of BoA's looks in Camo is FLAWLESS.

