Another Kpop Post: BOA,Apink
BOA-Camo MV
(sm is yet to release the video on youtube...smh)
Apink-Five MV
Apink keeps releasing the same song over and over again, tomorrow Stellar's comeback!
Apink keeps releasing the same song over and over again, tomorrow Stellar's comeback!
bit nervous because i dont know what to expect plus my friends dont even know what kpop is so
i will be going on my own.
i watched some of big bang concerts online and was mesmerized ,
i dont even like some of their songs(thus entitled g dragon is one my fave right now) but they had so much presence.
WHEN?
I'll come with yolu!!!
i really like apink but you're right.
I love BoA, ngl I'm excited with both her and Hyori promoting this summer
I am not Apink's target demo but everything they do sounds the same and not exciting to me at all, but Eun Ji is super talented I hope she does more dramas
BoA.
My queen.
The whole reason I got into K-Pop.
She can re-release that US album at the very least!
Also the nails in the MV are creeping me out!