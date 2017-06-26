June 26th, 2017, 12:03 pm anitajoint FEAR THE WALKING DEAD Season 3 Episode 6 TRAILER SourceThe bird brain part was amazing. Oh and bye lucy Tagged: television, television - amc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 77 comments Add comment
I find Daniel Sharman is so attractive that I have a hard time hating Troy.
Strand is not very smart sometimes.
And get it, Alicia. Damn!
Edited at 2017-06-26 09:42 pm (UTC)
I fucking hate Troy but the actor does a really good job. I loved the scene where Madison almost made him cry, telling him how his mom didn't love him lol.
I like Alicia and Jake, which means he's probably gonna die.
Should I watch this show?
I was REALLY into TWD for a while, until they went to the area run by the lady, and Rick lost his shit when he attacked the dude for beating up his girlfriend. I haven't watched since then, because now it just feels like it's repeating itself over and over.
But I haven't given FTWD a chance... should I???
idr which ep this was in since i watched both back to back yesterday, but i loved how Nick ran off to find Alicia but then he got??? sidetracked???? to help put the fire out? Idk. It was going so well up until that part where it got weird. Unless it happened that one time I looked away, lol.
I wonder what he's going to do now that Lucy has gone. Like, is he going to go back to being destructive or take more of a leadership role? He going to kill that viejito? Is he going to fuck Troy? Because tbh, I kinda ship it lmao.
Also, Alicia has a love interest so how many eps do we got until they kill him??