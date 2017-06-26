ugh why are they even still at the ranch? they should just leave instead of getting involved in their bullshit. nick should have left with luciana Reply

The crow eating that mans brain was so fucking nasty, lol. Reply

That crow part was so gross! That poor man.



I find Daniel Sharman is so attractive that I have a hard time hating Troy.



Strand is not very smart sometimes.



And get it, Alicia. Damn!



Edited at 2017-06-26 09:42 pm (UTC) Reply

This season has been really good.



I fucking hate Troy but the actor does a really good job. I loved the scene where Madison almost made him cry, telling him how his mom didn't love him lol.



I like Alicia and Jake, which means he's probably gonna die. Reply

ONTD, tell me.

Should I watch this show?

I was REALLY into TWD for a while, until they went to the area run by the lady, and Rick lost his shit when he attacked the dude for beating up his girlfriend. I haven't watched since then, because now it just feels like it's repeating itself over and over.

But I haven't given FTWD a chance... should I??? Reply

YES. FTWD makes sense. It gives you more info on how people functioned when it first started (as TWD took place 6+ mo after the outbreak). It deals w/characters coming to terms, their relationships with death, etc etc. Reply

