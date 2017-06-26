KKW Beauty Kontroversy - feat. Jeffree Star




Jeffree Star was invited to Kim K's home in order to try out her new highlight and contour kit from KKW Beauty. Jeffree loves the product and praised it's "minimalist" (ahem, Claire's) packaging. Subscribers were quick to point out that the review was half-assed compared to other reviews on his channel and accused him of liking the product just to get in with Kim K.

On Snapchat, Jeffree claimed that he was "unbiased" and tested the product again and revealed that there was very little product. He went on to say that it wasn't patchy and still loved the product.

SOURCE: 1 2
