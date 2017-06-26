KKW Beauty Kontroversy - feat. Jeffree Star
Jeffree Star was invited to Kim K's home in order to try out her new highlight and contour kit from KKW Beauty. Jeffree loves the product and praised it's "minimalist" (ahem, Claire's) packaging. Subscribers were quick to point out that the review was half-assed compared to other reviews on his channel and accused him of liking the product just to get in with Kim K.
On Snapchat, Jeffree claimed that he was "unbiased" and tested the product again and revealed that there was very little product. He went on to say that it wasn't patchy and still loved the product.
SOURCE: 1 2
The kardashians are as shitty as their products.
You really disgust me kim, you really do
highlighter to that extent is legitimately scary. i wonder what it looks like irl? i don't even wanna call him an alien looking motherfucker bc i love aliens
Rich Lux's video is more comprehensive than my post.
is he problematic bc I want to enjoy him?
He makes me laugh so much. Also I like that he calls out Manny's basic ass copper eye lid/nude lip looks
i regret everything, saging my house rn
i do like how people are acting like this is impossible
He also gave a good review to a recent Kylie product and all the highlighters looked the same