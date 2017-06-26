KATY PERRY MAKEUP TUTORIAL | PatrickStarrr
''OMG KATY PERRY!!! I am so honored to have done her makeup for her Witness World Wide on Youtube Live and also for my channel!!! Her album is everything---snatch it NOW!! Thank you Katy and Chris and Michael for welcoming me with open arms into your glam fam! I hope to work with you again!
xoxo
PatrickStarrr''
source
I don't know him though, and I don't think I've ever seen any of his work. So, no judgment on him.
I just got Urban Decay's Naked Skin concealer and I have no idea how I lived without it. I also got early access to the Naked Heat palette and trying in vain to figure out how to work the colors in my everyday life.
rimmel stay matte has pale shades but the consistency might feel a bit weird.
Edited at 2017-06-26 07:52 pm (UTC)
I've been doing really well with staying away from makeup, my last big purchase was a refill on my Tarte Rainforest of the Sea foundation (would love a drugstore dupe for it) and I haven't bought anything else in the last month!
if I'm wearing a bit of makeup it's brow gel, bronzer, a touch of highlight, and like lip balm that's it lol
Edited at 2017-06-26 07:07 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Also, this is my first comment after lurking for a long time, so hello, ONTD!
Can y'all recommend me a reasonably priced primer for oily skin?
I'm surprised no 1 has been called out for this yet...
Are trans ppl okay with him?
He presents as female but still refers as male?
So like a drag queen?
MAKEUP POST CAUSE I ALWAYS MISS THEM
Edited at 2017-06-26 09:15 pm (UTC)
Re: MAKEUP POST CAUSE I ALWAYS MISS THEM