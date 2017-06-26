KATY PERRY MAKEUP TUTORIAL | PatrickStarrr



''OMG KATY PERRY!!! I am so honored to have done her makeup for her Witness World Wide on Youtube Live and also for my channel!!! Her album is everything---snatch it NOW!! Thank you Katy and Chris and Michael for welcoming me with open arms into your glam fam! I hope to work with you again!

xoxo
PatrickStarrr''

