KATY PERRY MAKEUP TUTORIAL | PatrickStarrr

Her looks this era have been terrible, imo. Makeup, outfits, all of it.

I don't know him though, and I don't think I've ever seen any of his work. So, no judgment on him. Reply

Makeup post?



I just got Urban Decay's Naked Skin concealer and I have no idea how I lived without it. I also got early access to the Naked Heat palette and trying in vain to figure out how to work the colors in my everyday life. Reply

not interested in kp but does anyone have a good drugstore foundation rec for pale combination skin? Reply

I use Revlon Photoready Airbrush Effect in their lightest shade and like it a lot. I alternate between that and Make Up Forever Ultra HD and don't notice much of a difference between the two. Reply

I have combo skin too and my holy grail has been L'oreal's Pro Matte foundation! Reply

Fit me Reply

that is what i use rn and it dries down weird on my skin Reply

i think maybelline fit me matte and poreless has light enough shades. i have oily skin, and i need to blot pretty regularly lol, but for combo skin it might work better. it looks really nice and natural imo (it's not really matte lol) Reply

l'oreal true match.



rimmel stay matte has pale shades but the consistency might feel a bit weird.



Edited at 2017-06-26 07:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Almay Truly Lasting Color is a pretty good foundation. I started using the Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Self-Tanner for the summer so I can get a little color in my face without tanning and so far so good. Reply

i love revlon colorstay. it's one of the best in the drugstore imo Reply

Lmao her eyebrows look tragic at the end. Reply

I don't watch or follow Patrick Star at all but if anyone needs to have a good cry and wants something to set them off this is a good video to watch lmao







I've been doing really well with staying away from makeup, my last big purchase was a refill on my Tarte Rainforest of the Sea foundation (would love a drugstore dupe for it) and I haven't bought anything else in the last month! Reply

I love that Tarte foundation. The price thoughhhhh :( Reply

Omg I knowww. This is my third bottle and I can't see myself switching anytime soon unless I find a great drugstore dupe :( Reply

I tried some Diorskin foundation and it was amaaaazing but it's like $50. Reply

omg i love him he seems so nice :( Reply

pinterest is a good place to look for dupes. I don't know about for foundation tho. Reply

I don't even know where to start. Reply

the amount of powder Patrick uses on his own face for baking always shocks me and makes my hands feel icky I hate the feeling of makeup on my hands Reply

I can only do really light makeup, I don't even fuck with like tinted moisturizers really because I start feeling sweaty and gross



if I'm wearing a bit of makeup it's brow gel, bronzer, a touch of highlight, and like lip balm that's it lol Reply

Yeah the feeling of a heavy foundation or tinter moisturizer is gross Reply

What is with all these nobody YT posts? Lol Reply

i loved how her way of proving she's woke now was by bringing a bunch of queers, poc, or queer poc onto this live stream to use a props for marketing material.



Edited at 2017-06-26 07:07 pm (UTC) Reply

GaGa taught her. Reply

on the other hand i think it's great that someone like amanda seales got that exposure by being on the stream. Reply

okay little monster Reply

I hate wearing makeup, only because taking it off after a long day is so exhausting. Too bad I’m required to wear it for work. :(



Also, this is my first comment after lurking for a long time, so hello, ONTD! Reply

Im living for the make up youtuber drama these days.



Can y'all recommend me a reasonably priced primer for oily skin? Reply

Isn't it bad to be calling this person by male pronouns?

I'm surprised no 1 has been called out for this yet... Reply

katy perry asked what he prefers and it's him/he. Reply

I think this is making it very confusing for some people.

Are trans ppl okay with him?

He presents as female but still refers as male?

So like a drag queen? Reply

I got the Becca x Chrissy Teigen cheek palette and I AM OBSESSED GOOD SIS'S



Edited at 2017-06-26 09:15 pm (UTC) Reply

YAS, I purchased it about a month ago, and it's the only bronzer and highlight I've been using. I think it works well on a variety of skin tones, which I wasn't initially expecting. I am obsessed. Reply

