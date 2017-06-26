Susan Boyle Being Bullied by Gang of Teenagers
Scottish singer Susan Boyle is reportedly being bullied by a gang of up to 15 teenagers, mostly boys, in her hometown.
They set paper on fire and threw it at her, pelted a bus she was riding in with rocks and have screamed at her, calling her an "ugly old bitch".
Boyle revealed that she has Asperger's, a form of autism, in 2013 and has spoken of being bullied as a child for being different.
Her spokesperson said they are engaging the police to ensure her safety.
That's horrible.
There's a defective lamp post in the park inside the gated community where I live. And IDK how these idiots discovered if an idiot is touching the post while taking another idiot's hand and this idiot touches the floor, they all receive an electric shock. And guess how teens spend their nights here now.
Stuff like this makes me so furious
On-topic, fuck those horrible teens, hope she finds some peace and those brats get their comeuppance.
this accuracy...