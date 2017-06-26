Susan Boyle Being Bullied by Gang of Teenagers



Scottish singer Susan Boyle is reportedly being bullied by a gang of up to 15 teenagers, mostly boys, in her hometown.

They set paper on fire and threw it at her, pelted a bus she was riding in with rocks and have screamed at her, calling her an "ugly old bitch".

Boyle revealed that she has Asperger's, a form of autism, in 2013 and has spoken of being bullied as a child for being different.

Her spokesperson said they are engaging the police to ensure her safety.

