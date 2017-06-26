German model finishes her transition to... a black woman
Move over, Rachel Dolezal.— The Root (@TheRoot) June 23, 2017
German white woman completes her ‘transition’ into a black woman https://t.co/s3RC6vYJJJ pic.twitter.com/LtZtp4nUz0
German model Martina Adam A.K.A Martina Big (because of her ginormous breast implants for which she made appearances on Botched) has finished her transition into a black woman.
She achieved this through intense chemical tanning, lip injections and using weaves.
source
Edited at 2017-06-26 06:14 pm (UTC)
Read my mind
Re: Read my mind
It's still blackface so 🤷🏽♀️
I just don't get why she wants to be "a black woman", and not just saying she wanted to have darker skin. Like, getting lip injections, a weave, the skin process, all of that? I'm a gay white boy and even I'm like "Girl, no. Just no."
But my actual question is, is it really blackface?! I'm honestly curious--educate me, ONTD!
I feel like this is offensive..but I feel like I could also be wrong? Waiting for the education to come through.
ummm I don't know what to say...
https://www.statnews.com/2017/06/14/sun
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2
"melanin increasing injections" + a 50-tube sunbed
Also Kerry Washington has done black face but since you guys love her it never gets mentioned here
And people here hate Zoe and that's why this keeps showing up 🤔
Edited at 2017-06-26 06:58 pm (UTC)
Edit: I googled it. I don't think it should be called 'black face' because it's not really the same thing as a not-black person pretending to be black via makeup/whatever, but I can see how it's an issue especially with lighter actresses taking roles that could go to darker actresses.
Edited at 2017-06-26 10:30 pm (UTC)
... I'm just speechless