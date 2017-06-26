bflowleather

The Killers Perform "The Man" at Surprise Set at Glastonbury + New Video Teaser


All four band members of the The Killers performed a surprise set at Glastonbury last night. The boys performed most of the classics as well as the new single, "The Man," which lead singer Brandon Flowers dedicated to "the ladies." The band also shared a new teaser for the music video which drops this Wednesday, 6/28. Watch their full set at Glastonbury and the teaser below!



Setlist
1:20: When You Were Young
5:30: Somebody Told Me
9:13: Spaceman
14:55: Human
19:09: Smile Like You Mean It
23:32: The Man
27:58: Glamorous Indie Rock N Roll
32:42: Read My Mind
37:15: Runaways
42:00: All These Things That I've Done
47:55: Mr. Brightside﻿


Teaser #2



