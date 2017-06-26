The Killers Perform "The Man" at Surprise Set at Glastonbury + New Video Teaser

OP, thanks for reminding me of my love for the Killers this past month! <3 I've put at least one of their albums on every day for the last couple of weeks. Reply

All four band members of the The Killers performed a surprise set at Glastonbury last night



icu shading that missing bass player op! lol



lmao how big a flop do you have to be to skip playing at glastonbury. mess Reply

lol. he's a flop alright but damn if he misses a cut from that paycheck the band gets for playing there.



even Mark's flop ass isn't going to miss out on that opportunity. how else will he fund these solo albums 3 people are checking for. Reply

you've truly never really lived until you get that life at their shows.



there's nothing better than being at their shows singing and chanting along to "All These Things That I've Done."

YAAAAAS highlight of my life tbh Reply

yey I love your posts!! thank you for this :)



im not certified lean, im trying to lose weight but lately im just meh im hungry so fuck it Reply

How did they pull off a surprise set? Was it supposed to be a different act and then they stepped in, or was it a last minute addition, or what? Reply

A few months ago, Emily Eavis said that this year’s Glastonbury was set to feature one of the biggest surprises they’ve ever pulled off. Across the weekend, a mysterious TBA slot was the talk of every campsite, press tent and (probably) long drop. It’s unsurprising then that what feels like half the festival migrates up to the John Peel Stage over an hour before the slot is scheduled, much to Frank Carter’s delight, suddenly playing to a tent spilling out at the edges.



A few months ago, Emily Eavis said that this year's Glastonbury was set to feature one of the biggest surprises they've ever pulled off. Across the weekend, a mysterious TBA slot was the talk of every campsite, press tent and (probably) long drop. It's unsurprising then that what feels like half the festival migrates up to the John Peel Stage over an hour before the slot is scheduled, much to Frank Carter's delight, suddenly playing to a tent spilling out at the edges.

it was the kind of surprise that everyone knew about though, they had been rumoured to be tba slot or ages Reply

Brandon Flowers <3 Reply

brandon is so fucking hot. Reply

Dear lord, yes. The gif for this post is just... giving me some feelings. Reply

i'm so fucking pissed at myself for not getting tickets to their hyde park show in a couple of weeks Reply

every time they perform "all these things that i've done" I DIEEEE that's my fave Reply

That was a great set. I really need to see them live now! Reply

brandon looked and sounded so good. those pants tho





i'm shook thinking about the tour, if they skip my city idk wtf i'll do Reply

Watching it at work ❤️ I love them. Reply

The Lemur in the audience was cracking me up.



Also can we take note that it looks like Bflo is wearing the Glastonbury Gold Suit in that preview.



Edited at 2017-06-26 08:25 pm (UTC)

famous last words.



oh BFlow. Reply

I was front row for this and it was fucking amazing! I got there early hoping it was going to be the Killers and I was beyond happy when my dreams came true! Reply

so jealous. i'm glad a fellow ONTD'er was there. <3 Reply

https://www.instagram.com/kbranisel/ <3 I am trying to add my videos to my instagram but it being slow! :( Should be there soon, I only got home like 3 hours ago from the festival and I am pooped Reply

I just found out today that Brandon was in the store I work in twice last week when they were playing at Tinderbox festival. I wasn't at work, 'cause I was at Tinderbox, but oh my god, I'm so sad I missed him!!! lol Reply

