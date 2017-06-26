The Killers Perform "The Man" at Surprise Set at Glastonbury + New Video Teaser
All four band members of the The Killers performed a surprise set at Glastonbury last night. The boys performed most of the classics as well as the new single, "The Man," which lead singer Brandon Flowers dedicated to "the ladies." The band also shared a new teaser for the music video which drops this Wednesday, 6/28. Watch their full set at Glastonbury and the teaser below!
Setlist
1:20: When You Were Young
5:30: Somebody Told Me
9:13: Spaceman
14:55: Human
19:09: Smile Like You Mean It
23:32: The Man
27:58: Glamorous Indie Rock N Roll
32:42: Read My Mind
37:15: Runaways
42:00: All These Things That I've Done
47:55: Mr. Brightside
Teaser #2
icu shading that missing bass player op! lol
even Mark's flop ass isn't going to miss out on that opportunity. how else will he fund these solo albums 3 people are checking for.
you've truly never really lived until you get that life at their shows.
me:
im not certified lean, im trying to lose weight but lately im just meh im hungry so fuck it
A few months ago, Emily Eavis said that this year’s Glastonbury was set to feature one of the biggest surprises they’ve ever pulled off. Across the weekend, a mysterious TBA slot was the talk of every campsite, press tent and (probably) long drop. It’s unsurprising then that what feels like half the festival migrates up to the John Peel Stage over an hour before the slot is scheduled, much to Frank Carter’s delight, suddenly playing to a tent spilling out at the edges.
i'm shook thinking about the tour, if they skip my city idk wtf i'll do
Also can we take note that it looks like Bflo is wearing the Glastonbury Gold Suit in that preview.
oh BFlow.
come to coachella....not that i go to coachella
i go to coachella
