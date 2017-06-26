Zara Larsson exposes messy ex-boyfriend on Snapchat
Swedish pop princess Zara Larsson took it to Snapchat to expose her cheating ex-boyfriend - in Swedish. Translations are provided by the good sis erik_kardashian on Twitter.
- He fell in love and cheated on her with Fiona from Rebecca & Fiona, a Swedish DJ duo
- Zara understands that it was a blessing in disguise because she now has got 'the worlds best boyfriend'
- He told her that he's going to LA and Zara found it weird because she's there all the time and he chose to go when she wasn't there - turns out he went with Fiona
- He had nowhere to live and Zara tried to help by asking everyone if they know where he can live, but her boyfriend never answered the people who tried to offer help
- Turns off his phone for 10 days so Zara can't call
- He breaks up with her but keeps his feelings for Fiona a secret. Zara had to learn about this from a friend.
- Zara found out that he has been living with the Fiona girl during the time they dated and that he and Fiona have planned it behind Zara's back
- Zara says that he had been acting weird but had repeatedly told her that he hadn't met anybody else (badliar.mp3)
- Every time Zara talked to Rebecca & Fiona, they had been super nice to her, despite Fiona having her way with Zara's bf behind her back
- idk why I'm making a post about this
Zara also made a few tweets referring to the situation:
And Zara's new one - Brian Whittaker, a British model.
And Fiona:
SOURCES: 1, 2, 3
ontd, has someone ever cheated on you? could you be in a open relationship like zara?
- Zara insisted on a open relationship with one condition: they could do whatever with anyone as long they didn't develop feelings for other people. The bf agreed.
so i tried to translte as best as i could se here's a thread of zara's tea!— erik (@erik_kardashian) June 26, 2017
- He fell in love and cheated on her with Fiona from Rebecca & Fiona, a Swedish DJ duo
- Zara understands that it was a blessing in disguise because she now has got 'the worlds best boyfriend'
- He told her that he's going to LA and Zara found it weird because she's there all the time and he chose to go when she wasn't there - turns out he went with Fiona
- He had nowhere to live and Zara tried to help by asking everyone if they know where he can live, but her boyfriend never answered the people who tried to offer help
- Turns off his phone for 10 days so Zara can't call
- He breaks up with her but keeps his feelings for Fiona a secret. Zara had to learn about this from a friend.
- Zara found out that he has been living with the Fiona girl during the time they dated and that he and Fiona have planned it behind Zara's back
- Zara says that he had been acting weird but had repeatedly told her that he hadn't met anybody else (badliar.mp3)
- Every time Zara talked to Rebecca & Fiona, they had been super nice to her, despite Fiona having her way with Zara's bf behind her back
- idk why I'm making a post about this
Zara also made a few tweets referring to the situation:
June 26, 2017
Who is the ex boyfriend? Glad you asked! It's Ludwig Kronstrand:
A messy bitch who lives for drama— Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 26, 2017
And Zara's new one - Brian Whittaker, a British model.
And Fiona:
SOURCES: 1, 2, 3
ontd, has someone ever cheated on you? could you be in a open relationship like zara?
humans can't even bring their reusable bags to the grocery store let alone be able to uphold an open relationship lolol
Except this Fiona lady, who is 31. I just...
Yeah, it triggers oxytocin, the "love hormone". These people are playing with fire, lol.
lmao sorry, all respect to her and her choices but I truly don't get this.
Also way to upgrade on the boyfriend.
Edited at 2017-06-26 05:47 pm (UTC)
I feel like that's the issue with open relationships. If people have the opportunity to sleep with whoever they want, they probably will end up developing really strong feelings for someone else because that's just how things usually work out.
and they're like 'omg why can't i have privacy' well you COULD just stop telling people everything
A lot of times this request doesn't pan out + you have to be somewhat mature to do that. Doesn't sound like he was.