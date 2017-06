Zara Larsson exposes messy ex-boyfriend on Snapchat

so i tried to translte as best as i could se here's a thread of zara's tea! — erik (@erik_kardashian) June 26, 2017

- in Swedish. Translations are provided by the good sis erik_kardashian on Twitter.- Zara insisted on a open relationship with one condition: they could do whatever with anyone as long they didn't develop feelings for other people. The bf agreed.- He fell in love and cheated on her with Fiona from Rebecca & Fiona, a Swedish DJ duo- Zara understands that it was a blessing in disguise because she now has got 'the worlds best boyfriend'- He told her that he's going to LA and Zara found it weird because she's there all the time and he chose to go when she wasn't there - turns out he went with Fiona- He had nowhere to live and Zara tried to help by asking everyone if they know where he can live, but her boyfriend never answered the people who tried to offer help- Turns off his phone for 10 days so Zara can't call- He breaks up with her but keeps his feelings for Fiona a secret. Zara had to learn about this from a friend.- Zara found out that he has been living with the Fiona girl during the time they dated and that he and Fiona have planned it behind Zara's back- Zara says that he had been acting weird but had repeatedly told her that he hadn't met anybody else (badliar.mp3)- Every time Zara talked to Rebecca & Fiona, they had been super nice to her, despite Fiona having her way with Zara's bf behind her back- idk why I'm making a post about this Zara also made a few tweets referring to the situation:Who is the ex boyfriend? Glad you asked! It's Ludwig Kronstrand:And Zara's new one - Brian Whittaker, a British model.And Fiona: