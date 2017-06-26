Zara Larsson exposes messy ex-boyfriend on Snapchat

open relationships are messy. Reply

mte! but honestly all relationships are messy. Reply

yeah i could never Reply

MTE Reply

bc monogamous relationships are much steadier? lmao Reply

lmao right? monogamous relationships are messy af Reply

mainly bc of messy people tbh and all relationships are messy



humans can't even bring their reusable bags to the grocery store let alone be able to uphold an open relationship lolol Reply

monogamous relationships are just as messy if not messier Reply

My gf and I were in an open relationship for a while, but we stopped bc it wasn't really worth it. Reply

It sounds exhausting. I don't have the physicality for it. One person tires me out. Reply

Well, when all of these people are aged 20 and younger, definitely.



Except this Fiona lady, who is 31. I just... Reply

MMHMM. i can't be convinced about them. Reply

aww, this is disappointing. i really like rebecca & fiona's first album. Reply

i could never be in an open relationship. i'm too monogamic/romantic for that. i require complete devotion lol. besides, they get so messy - like that "don't fall for anybody else" shit. it can happen in every relationship, but you don't fuck other people in every relationship and i think such physical contact with somebody else can trigger feelings in most cases. Reply

"and i think such physical contact with somebody else can trigger feelings in most cases"





Yeah, it triggers oxytocin, the "love hormone". These people are playing with fire, lol. Reply

"You can have sex with who you want but falling in love is where I draw the line"



lmao sorry, all respect to her and her choices but I truly don't get this.



Also way to upgrade on the boyfriend. Reply

It wouldn't matter if he just told her he fell in love with somebody else, it's the lying and scheming that's fucked up. Reply

Seriously I just rolled my eyes there. Like sure you can be in a monogamous relationship and fall in love with someone else, but I think it's a lot more likely to happen if you're fucking the person first. Reply

I' sitting here cracking tf up at your icon. Lol Reply

Sex and love are different things. Reply

the story is ridic but hey, the new boyfriend is much better looking



Edited at 2017-06-26 05:47 pm (UTC) Reply

ikr Reply

Her new boyfriend is so attractive.



I feel like that's the issue with open relationships. If people have the opportunity to sleep with whoever they want, they probably will end up developing really strong feelings for someone else because that's just how things usually work out. Reply

Also, isn't she like 16? Reply

19 Reply

I never understand why folks want people in their business so much to share this. Reply

especially celebs

and they're like 'omg why can't i have privacy' well you COULD just stop telling people everything Reply

this, tbh. i never flaunt anything outwardly personal on any social media platforms. Reply

this. idk these people, but this was very uncomfortable and personal. Reply

MTE Reply

they could do whatever with anyone as long they didn't develop feelings for other people



A lot of times this request doesn't pan out + you have to be somewhat mature to do that. Doesn't sound like he was. Reply

Well, at least she upgraded Reply

lol exactly what i was gonna comment Reply

mte Reply

she definitely upgraded. Reply

her new boyfriend is ridiculously beautiful wtf. Reply

her new man >>> Reply

if i had upgraded like that, i wouldn't even bother exposing them (or i'd have a friend do it). i'd just flaunt the new dude. Reply

Same. He is a maaajor upgrade. 🔥🔥 Reply

yeah like why is she even talking about her ex if she is in a new happy relationship? Reply

ikr? and tbh she doesn't even need to say she's happy, it would be enough to just flaunt the fact she's fucking a hotter guy, lmao. Reply

They look similar. Like the ex being the "before" picture and the new bf being the "after" picture in a successful plastic surgery extravaganza. Reply

Lol Reply

