Tyra Doesn't Want to Give Us What We Deserve, so Nigel Barker Moved on to Holland's Next Top Model
Even though Tyra, Mr. Jay and Nigel teased us, the next season of ANTM will have the same judges as it did last season. But apparently Nigel missed that NTM life, as he will be joining Dutch model Kim Feenstra who won HNTM 10 years ago and stylist JeanPaul Paula as the judges of HNTM's new season. It will be hosted by social influencer (...I can't) Anna Nooshin and will feature both male and female contestants. Let's hope Nigel will make this version of NTM less bad than previous seasons were.
SOURCE: 1, 2
obviously we live in the golden age of television
I don't want to be too specific, but he would get really nasty if it wasn't possible for me to do something for him. And would be way kinder and more understanding to my male coworkers when the same issues happened. I got fed up enough with him after that I would avoid working on his productions when they came in. I've worked with a lot of photographers now, and I can genuinely say even the difficult people didn't have the attitude that he had, and they had a lot more talent.
