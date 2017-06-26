Tyra Doesn't Want to Give Us What We Deserve, so Nigel Barker Moved on to Holland's Next Top Model

I loved his bit on Rich People Problems lol. I hope he gets a cameo in the movie if they ever get to do the sequels to Crazy Rich Asians Reply

*noted fashion photographer Reply

saved it for the cut! Reply

Oops! Sorry, didn't see it at first. Reply

Nigel forgives you Reply

That's all I've ever wanted in life <3 Reply

I've said this in a Roundup but it's so wild rewatching ANTM without (or at least with a lot less) internalized racism. There are so many WoC from this show that I thought were ugly or not that cute when I was a teenager and now I find them stunning. Reply

I don't care about him. I just want Miss J back. Reply

Don't we all :( Reply

who won HNTM 10 years ago



obviously we live in the golden age of television Reply

Lol social influencers really trigger talk That much because they're making money off of this unlike y'all Reply

he looks the same oh wow Reply

I crushed on him so hard when ANTM first aired but didn't it come out that he's kind of a creep? Unless I'm confusing him with someone else Reply

Thats what I thought. Something came out about him a few years ago. Reply

yikes, do you remember what/have a link? i can't find anything :( Reply

I don't know if he's a creep, but he's not very nice. Worked with him a few times, and he was just generally very, very unpleasant, and I was new to the industry and super excited to be working with someone well known. It was a big bummer. Reply

I'm not surprised, tbh. I find him really attractive, but I always got a douchey vibe from him. What happened? Reply

I think he's one of those people that if you're in his good graces he's amazing to you because people have said really good things about working with him. I have no idea why he disliked me because I walked into the room and he was immediately very negative toward me.



I don't want to be too specific, but he would get really nasty if it wasn't possible for me to do something for him. And would be way kinder and more understanding to my male coworkers when the same issues happened. I got fed up enough with him after that I would avoid working on his productions when they came in. I've worked with a lot of photographers now, and I can genuinely say even the difficult people didn't have the attitude that he had, and they had a lot more talent. Reply

I have a big crush on Jean Paul Reply

If I had a dog I would name it Noted Fashion Photographer Nigel Barker.



That would be such a bomb dog name tbh. Reply

Even Yfke Sturm gave up? Or like no..which was the presenter again? Anouk Smulders! She didn't do it too badly. Reply

i've never seen HNTM but AusNTM continues to be amazing. Reply

