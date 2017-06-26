Tyra Doesn't Want to Give Us What We Deserve, so Nigel Barker Moved on to Holland's Next Top Model



Even though Tyra, Mr. Jay and Nigel teased us, the next season of ANTM will have the same judges as it did last season. But apparently Nigel missed that NTM life, as he will be joining Dutch model Kim Feenstra who won HNTM 10 years ago and stylist JeanPaul Paula as the judges of HNTM's new season. It will be hosted by social influencer (...I can't) Anna Nooshin and will feature both male and female contestants. Let's hope Nigel will make this version of NTM less bad than previous seasons were.



SOURCE: 1, 2
