ONTD Roundup

You got: You hate everyone a little bit.



Wednesday Addams is like your soul mate. You know how to cherry-pick your friends and you have no time (or inclination) for fake smiles and niceties. Sure, you hate everyone just a little bit, but that's okay, because the world needs more people like you: centered and honest.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/gretaalvarez/l uv-u-wednesday-addams?utm_term=.ljGx7ZP6 Gz#.tmB3N8Jv2G



oops thought I posted it in my comment :P oops thought I posted it in my comment :P Reply

I did this on buzzfeed last night and it said i hate basic people lol Reply

i got the same Reply

You got: You hate basic people.

They're the close-minded type of people who seem like they're all cut from the same cloth, and who take issue with the idea that you're not. "I love Taylor Swift" and "I'll have a Starbucks Frappuccino" are phrases you've never uttered. You hate clichés and living life without any substance. You love to try new things, make interesting new friendships, and have deep and meaningful connections with others.



it me fam



Edited at 2017-06-26 05:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Got the same, although I don't think I generally hate everyone. Reply

I got "basic people" Reply

I got: People Who Are Too Happy Reply

You got: You hate rude people.

They're the type of people who ask how much you earn, or how much you paid for your cell phone, or who ask you probing questions about your personal life with no tact or manners. You have zero tolerance for people who mistreat service workers, or don't say "please" or "thank you," or really anyone who is impolite. Reply

Has anyone heard of the dating app Clover? It has a decent Apple store rating. But I have never heard of it Reply

i am such an angry bundle of rage today >=( Reply

same.



I haven't even had lunch yet and I want to burn something down. Reply

Have some ice cream, Diana! Reply

I wish my office had a punching bag hanging Reply

same. i already dislike mondays. then add in the ban and ahca. today doing the most right now. Reply

lmao me too



fucking gorsuch Reply

I think once July rolls around I might have to stop doing Daily View posts. Reply

the end of an era :/ Reply

Not end of an era. I can still make the posts but I'll be taking vacation soon. Reply

hew is this fine mf'er? Reply

Matthew Daddario! Reply

your icon <3 Reply

Oh, I wanna sit on his face tbh. Reply

Wait has the Big Sick not opened yet? Reply

I think it opened in NY / LA.



I know it opens by me tomorrow. Reply

thank you! Reply

It's definitely open in NY and LA but doesn't go wide til July 14th. It did really well this weekend in limited release! Reply

Such a depressing day



Healthcare is a looming disaster



The travel ban I just can't



Relaxing tax funding of churches. Our founding fathers are rolling in their graves.



I don't know what it's going to take to wake people up. Authoritarian fascism is barreling down on us like an out of control locomotive. I feel helpless and sad. Reply

I'm craving comfort food likes eggs and mashed potatoes Reply

I get the mashed potatoes but I never realized eggs were a comfort food Reply

I find an egg and cheese on a pillowy roll to be comforting (: Reply

It was hot as fuck last week and now I have a blanket around me.



Wtf Virginia Weather. Reply

I hate DMV weather so much. Reply

Same :( Reply

Same, but today is perfect. It's gonna be more painful when it's hot and humid again, but I'll enjoy today. Reply

MTE. It wish it would make up its mind already Reply

FINALLY have date #2 with podcast guy today. I need to start making cupcakes for it. Thankfully he has two roommates so I can just leave them over there and I won't take any home. Reply

Yas, so what about this guy makes you say FINALLY abd what are yall doin!! Reply

He's just kind of too good to be true tbh lol. He's cute, he's smart, he's funny, our politics are exactly in-line, he's possibly a bigger Craig Ferguson stan than I am. We've been planning a second date for over a week but it got delayed first because he ran into money problems then I got sick, so this is our 3rd attempt at a second date.



I'm going over to his apartment and he's cooking me dinner and then we're going to watch a movie or something. Reply

Parent

My mom has two interviews today, each with a base salary of 110K, send her your positive vibes so she can stop asking me for money lol Reply

Damn, good luck to her! Reply

I hope your mom gets a great offer! Reply

Omg that's awesome! Sending positive vibes to your mom :) Reply

that's some good money! good luck to her! Reply

damnnnn what kind of business she in Reply

She's in healthcare - but she deals with revenue cycle management and the IT side of things. Reply

good luck to her!! Reply

Base? Praying to God and the communion of saints for your mom. Reply

Yasss she got this Reply

Everyone assuming you already date so you have to play it off instead of explaining why you'd figure they'd assume that since he, you know, put on the front a lot as well. Uggghh, life.



So you know what I hate *this* week about trying to get over feelings for a good (best) friend?Everyone assuming you already date so you have to play it off instead of explaining why you'd figure they'd assume that since he, you know, put on the front a lot as well. Uggghh, life. Reply

love him so much Reply

Ho hum. Reply

Hope everyone had a good weekend!



Mine was a good mix of productive and relaxing. I also got to take advantage of some of the double xp weekend for F13: The Game even though I also managed to get a new glitch I hadn't encountered before as well.



I hope you had a good birthday weekend Kerry <3 Reply

I did! Thank you Katharine <3 Reply

I got to work yesterday and learned that our website had been hacked by some pro-ISIS group so our home page was gone. It was playing middle eastern music and had this anti-Trump message.



Apparently, they did this to a bunch of government related websites but we had to turn off the wifi and the patron computers and give a vague answer as to why they were unavailable yesterday.



It's kind of ridiculous how angry people get when we take away the option of computers at the library. I mean...you could always READ. Reply

Who hacks a random library? Reply

A lot of people dont have internet at home. I used to go to local libraries here bc I didn't have internet or even a laptop



The man next to me at work showed me an article this morning about libraries and other places being attacked the same way in Ohio over tbe weekend (yesterday?) So I thought of you lol Reply

Oh, I get that people don't have internet at home. It's just that they start yelling at us when these things are out of our control.



One man accused me of just not wanting to turn the computers on so they could use them because my computer was on. Reply

