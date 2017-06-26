ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, June 25, 2017:
- Halsey responds to claims that she was never homeless
- Courteney Cox Regrets Everything She Did To Her Face
- Louis Tomlinson opens up about 1D
- Weekend Box Office: Transformers has a lackluster opening weekend
- Tara Lipinski gets married (on a plantation)!
- 2017 BET Awards Viewing Post
- Starbucks Wouldn't Let Kelly Osbourne Use the Bathroom So She Pissed Herself
- Popular Youtuber Gigi Gorgeous Attempts To Con Her Fans For a Revlon Ad
Prepare An Outfit And We'll Tell You What Kind Of People You Hate
Wednesday Addams is like your soul mate. You know how to cherry-pick your friends and you have no time (or inclination) for fake smiles and niceties. Sure, you hate everyone just a little bit, but that's okay, because the world needs more people like you: centered and honest.
oops thought I posted it in my comment :P
They're the close-minded type of people who seem like they're all cut from the same cloth, and who take issue with the idea that you're not. "I love Taylor Swift" and "I'll have a Starbucks Frappuccino" are phrases you've never uttered. You hate clichés and living life without any substance. You love to try new things, make interesting new friendships, and have deep and meaningful connections with others.
it me fam
They're the type of people who ask how much you earn, or how much you paid for your cell phone, or who ask you probing questions about your personal life with no tact or manners. You have zero tolerance for people who mistreat service workers, or don't say "please" or "thank you," or really anyone who is impolite.
I haven't even had lunch yet and I want to burn something down.
fucking gorsuch
I know it opens by me tomorrow.
Healthcare is a looming disaster
The travel ban I just can't
Relaxing tax funding of churches. Our founding fathers are rolling in their graves.
I don't know what it's going to take to wake people up. Authoritarian fascism is barreling down on us like an out of control locomotive. I feel helpless and sad.
Wtf Virginia Weather.
Same :(
I'm going over to his apartment and he's cooking me dinner and then we're going to watch a movie or something.
Everyone assuming you already date so you have to play it off instead of explaining why you'd figure they'd assume that since he, you know, put on the front a lot as well. Uggghh, life.
Mine was a good mix of productive and relaxing. I also got to take advantage of some of the double xp weekend for F13: The Game even though I also managed to get a new glitch I hadn't encountered before as well.
Apparently, they did this to a bunch of government related websites but we had to turn off the wifi and the patron computers and give a vague answer as to why they were unavailable yesterday.
It's kind of ridiculous how angry people get when we take away the option of computers at the library. I mean...you could always READ.
The man next to me at work showed me an article this morning about libraries and other places being attacked the same way in Ohio over tbe weekend (yesterday?) So I thought of you lol
One man accused me of just not wanting to turn the computers on so they could use them because my computer was on.