Beyoncé's $400,000/month New Home in Malibu
Inside Beyonce’s $400,000-a-month baby love nest in Malibu https://t.co/ZFRIvHgPrb— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 26, 2017
Beyoncé is renting a lavish home in Malibu(
Source
ONTD, what would you do with $400,000 a month(aka $13,333 a day)?
Christ I need money/a job
When I die, I hope to be reborn as a rich af white baby male. Ive more than made up for it in this shitty poverty life tbh.
mte! It looks like it.
https://www.zillow.com/blog/true-bl
i know theyre rich as fuck but 400k each month????? how does ANYONE have that kind of money
Mfte
Edited at 2017-06-26 04:55 pm (UTC)
http://uk.businessinsider.com/inside-th
It looks so cool.
ANYWAY WHO CARES. where are the babies' names!!!
Edited at 2017-06-26 04:45 pm (UTC)
ETA: Grain of salt, of course, I don't know them or their situation, lol.
Edited at 2017-06-26 04:48 pm (UTC)
I would never throw that much money away knowing the difference it can make on the world. But she made her money, she can spend it as she pleases I guess.
Edited at 2017-06-26 04:48 pm (UTC)