zoë

Beyoncé's $400,000/month New Home in Malibu



Beyoncé is renting a lavish home in Malibu(copyright:Miley Cyrus) until the end of August. The house contains ‘unobstructed views’ of the Pacific Ocean, 14 bathrooms, 10 bedrooms, and a 25ft infinity pool. She moved in on Wednesday after leaving hospital with her newborns, believed to be a boy and a girl. But anyways, here's what you came for.. the pictures:








Source

ONTD, what would you do with $400,000 a month(aka $13,333 a day)?
