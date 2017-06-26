Beyoncé's $400,000/month New Home in Malibu

obligatory i'm poor pay my student loans comment Reply

The shit I could do with 400k... Reply

400k a month and a bet not even half of the house will be used.



Christ I need money/a job Reply

That bath house? Did they film true blood in there? It looks a lot like the room that Rachel Evan Wood roamed around in when she was on the show.



When I die, I hope to be reborn as a rich af white baby male. Ive more than made up for it in this shitty poverty life tbh. Reply

mte! It looks like it. Reply

whoa! good eye Reply

omg that was really my first thought. and it's been years since i've seen that scene lol Reply

that pool house reminds me of the one from true blood. I love it Reply

that seems so excessive.

i know theyre rich as fuck but 400k each month????? how does ANYONE have that kind of money Reply

Mfte Reply

at first i thought it said she bought a home for 400k and i was like, well that seems more than affordable for her.



Edited at 2017-06-26 04:55 pm (UTC)

Meanwhile there are people that struggled with getting basic health care. Reply

tbh it's not right, but it just all ties into why the world sucks Reply

it honestly just makes me sick tbh A. FUCKING. MONTH Reply

it seems like such a waste of money, think of all the good you could do with $400,000 Reply

I know they're worth a lot of money but that's an exhorbitant amount to pay...even if you're worth $500 million. If you stay there for a year that's almost $5M. It's not like they're Zuckerberg wealth level. Reply

celebrities/entertainers are OBSCENELY overpaid. Reply

http://uk.businessinsider.com/inside-th e-1-million-a-month-hamptons-sandcastle-2 016-5







It looks so cool. I remember when she rented the sandcastleIt looks so cool. Reply

My little secret is that I think I saw her once there. I was staying a couple houses down but the backyards were adjacent. I was with a little kid so I was focused on him so I didn't stare or anything, but I'm pretty sure it was her and her mom. Reply

the interiors are tacky af Reply

they really are. 40K per month is probably the real price Reply

Dayum son Reply

I'm so poor, jfc lol. Reply

don't her and jay z already have a l.a. home? what's the point? sounds fake.



ANYWAY WHO CARES. where are the babies' names!!! Reply

right i want to know the twins' names!! Reply

She's probably creating new names right now & setting up TheOnlyCarterTwinsThatMatter.com, since everyone already said about the leaked ones "those are lame names"



Edited at 2017-06-26 04:45 pm (UTC)

I think they rented that one, too. Last I heard they were outbid on a home in LA.



ETA: Grain of salt, of course, I don't know them or their situation, lol.



Edited at 2017-06-26 04:48 pm (UTC)

omfg the terrace and the indoor pool legit look like Mount Olympus Reply

That's an obscene amount of money to spend on a house.



I would never throw that much money away knowing the difference it can make on the world. But she made her money, she can spend it as she pleases I guess. Reply

A swimming pool in the middle of a house where a little kid would be = nope nope nope Reply

oop sorry didn't mean it as a reply



Edited at 2017-06-26 04:48 pm (UTC)

right?? I would be so worried all the time Reply

