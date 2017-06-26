Instagram model verbally abuses security at Vidcon: "You're blue collar as fuck... Kill yourself."

That's a model? Reply

Thread

Link

Hollywood already has low standards for men but the internet is even worse lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

standards for white boys have never been lower Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolololol perfect first comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Miss thing, I don't say she's not beautiful, but she wasn't looking beautiful tonight!

Look at her mug. IT'S TERRIBLE!



He better go back to Canada, because she's the WORST!Miss thing, I don't say she's not beautiful, but she wasn't looking beautifulLook at her mug. IT'S Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugly model Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YouTube celebrities are the worst Reply

Thread

Link

Or Instagram. Whatever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr when is the bubble going to pop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There is not a single youtube/insta "celeb" that isn't a pos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

flood of shrieking teenage girls comes stampeding up the side of the main floor. All activity elsewhere came to a grinding halt as everyone stared in confusion (and maybe a little horror) at the sight. It was surreal. There had to be at least 200 of them.



Finally, someone asked what the hell was going on and a con staffer mentioned something about some Instagram ~star who'd just arrived at his autograph table. Not a comic book notable, not an actor or musician, just some 20 year old kid with an Instagram account.







What's weird is when it invades other circles. My friend and I were at a comic book convention in our state, leisurely strolling up and down the aisles, when suddenly thisof shrieking teenage girls comes stampeding up the side of the main floor. All activity elsewhere came to a grinding halt asstared in confusion (and maybe a little horror) at the sight. It was surreal. There had to be at least 200 of them.Finally, someone asked what the hell was going on and a con staffer mentioned something about some Instagram ~star who'd just arrived at his autograph table. Not a comic book notable, not an actor or musician, just some 20 year old kid with an Instagram account. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Smh at ppl enabling this lol. Of course it gets to their head when people put them on a pedestal just because they upload pics with a filter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this kind of shit makes me feel old, it's very "the thing about youth culture is... I don't understand it". I don't really get celeb worship in general but at least actors and musicians actually DO something that you can be a fan of. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Rude bastard. I know all the youths love these youtubers but i'm gonna say it anyway - "I'm famous" to whom and honestly, for how long, sir. Reply

Thread

Link

For someone who thinks he's so rich and famous it's weird he didn't have a content creator badge at vidcon! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao and doesn't he only have like 10k - 20k followers? which is nothing when it comes to true social media stars. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The security guard has more followers than him now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao oops Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow hahaha what a tool. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Another ugly Chad calling himself a model and thinking he's better than everyone. Reply

Thread

Link

him: tells a stranger he's worthless and to kill himself

him at the end of the video: i just really care about people Reply

Thread

Link

lmao these people are not intelligent. Otherwise they'd have real jobs. The short sightedness is a thing to behold - how long do they think this fame will last? What are these instagram personalities going to do when they hit 40 and have no discernible skills? What a sad life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean he sounds like an asshole but i think the dudes fucking choking somebody should be getting the negative attention here???? Reply

Thread

Link

yeah this kid is clearly a pretentious jackass but why were the security guards choking someone out? was it even necessary? i wanna know the backstory there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Supposedly the person getting arrested by security had attacked someone and headbutted someone else and that's why security was arresting him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Supposedly the person getting arrested by security had attacked someone and headbutted someone else and that's why security was arresting him.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc fuck that brutal ass security



You're a peasant.



he sounds like some ppl here tbh Reply

Thread

Link

pleb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well he seems like an absolute PEACH 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

that guard is a damn saint to not raise to this vermin scum Reply

Thread

Link

didn't even occur to me that these brat ass children were taking this twitter filth to the streets. what a joke to see a real human being speaking this way to other people (not to mention the delusions of proletarianism - seek help). Reply

Thread

Link

he sounds like an IG comment come to life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Huh, you don't often hear Americans use blue collar as an insult.



Yikes. Reply

Thread

Link

Pure trash. I hope at the very least he gets blacklisted from future events. Reply

Thread

Link

the irony of him saying, "you don't treat someone like that!" paired with him shouting, "you're ugly as fuck. kill yourself." Reply

Thread

Link

I read Vidcon as Vicodin. Reply

Thread

Link

Vicodin would probably make vidcon more enjoyable. You'd give less of a shit about all the wankers that were there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link