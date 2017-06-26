Instagram model verbally abuses security at Vidcon: "You're blue collar as fuck... Kill yourself."
Controversy erupted at this year's Vidcon when a bunch of venue security guards tackled a guy and put him a chokehold (reasons unknown?). The altercation shocked the other Vidcon attendees, including 19-year-old instagram
nobody model Christian Burns, who decided to let one of the security guards know how he felt:
Shitty partial transcript starting at 1:26:
Christian: "I'm famous, you're not... I have a lot more money than you. Okay, so listen to me... I make a lot of money... You're ugly as fuck. You're ugly as shit. You're disgusting. The way you treat that [guy], I don't even know who he is. The way you treat that human being, what the fuck is wrong with you. You're ugly as fuck. Kill yourself... Get the fuck out of my face. You're a peasant. You're blue collar as fuck. Get the fuck out of my face... look, what are you wearing? Kill yourself, please."
[at this point, someone else, maybe the person recording, tells Christian, "Dude, that's not cool either. Don't say that."]
Christian: "Do not fucking treat another human being like that. I don't even know who [that person] is."
[security guard starts to respond]
Christian: "Shut the fuck up. Shut the fuck up."
[turns to other people in the crowd]
Christian: "Dude, they were choking him like an animal. That is so wrong. That is disgusting."
[blah blah blah. Christian suddenly runs up to the closed doors and hits them to get the attention of the security guards inside.]
Christian: "Hey! You're ugly as fuck and irrelevant and you make no money!"
[the social media crowd watching Christian cheers because of course they do]
Christian later had an interview with the DramaAlert channel where he offered a non-apology:
(interview starts at around 2:05)
Sources: 1, 2
Miss thing, I don't say she's not beautiful, but she wasn't looking beautiful tonight!
Look at her mug. IT'S TERRIBLE!
Finally, someone asked what the hell was going on and a con staffer mentioned something about some Instagram ~star who'd just arrived at his autograph table. Not a comic book notable, not an actor or musician, just some 20 year old kid with an Instagram account.
him at the end of the video: i just really care about people
You're a peasant.
he sounds like some ppl here tbh
Yikes.