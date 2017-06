Instagram model verbally abuses security at Vidcon: "You're blue collar as fuck... Kill yourself."

nobody

Controversy erupted at this year's Vidcon when a bunch of venue security guards tackled a guy and put him a chokehold (reasons unknown?). The altercation shocked the other Vidcon attendees, including 19-year-old instagrammodel Christian Burns, who decided to let one of the security guards know how he felt:Shitty partial transcript starting at 1:26:Christian: "I'm famous, you're not... I have a lot more money than you. Okay, so listen to me... I make a lot of money... You're ugly as fuck. You're ugly as shit. You're disgusting. The way you treat that [guy], I don't even know who he is. The way you treat that human being, what the fuck is wrong with you. You're ugly as fuck. Kill yourself... Get the fuck out of my face. You're a peasant. You're blue collar as fuck. Get the fuck out of my face... look, what are you wearing? Kill yourself, please."Christian: "Do not fucking treat another human being like that. I don't even know who [that person] is."Christian: "Shut the fuck up. Shut the fuck up."Christian: "Dude, they were choking him like an animal. That is so wrong. That is disgusting."Christian: "Hey! You're ugly as fuck and irrelevant and you make no money!"Christian later had an interview with the DramaAlert channel where he offered a non-apology:(interview starts at around 2:05)Sources: 1