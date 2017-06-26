LucasFilm is unsatisfied with Alden Ehrenreich's performance as Han Solo
- According to reports, LucasFilm brought in an acting coach for Alden Ehrenreich prior to dismissing directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.
- Apparently, the studio felt that the directors weren't getting the performance that they expected out of the actor.
They should've done a Princess Leia one from the jump, like they should've, and let the idiot fan boys drown in their own tears.
Leia remains the most flawfree Skywalker.
And I was like: look, granted I don't know a lot about the Expanded Universe, but watch Star Wars: Rebels, at least the episode with Leia.
I'd love a movie about them during the first days of the rebellion. Could even be a movie about how Leia got involved and her first mission. Like she catches Bail talking about something and comes up with a plan etc. It doesn't even exist and it's already better than whatever this Han Solo mess is.
This movie shouldn't have fucking happened. No one cares, Han is a legend in our own minds and no movie could live up to that.
This movie is a mess.
You hit the nail on the head so hard, it shattered the wood underneath.
This guy doesn't bear any physical resemblance to Harrison Ford, he doesn't have the same body type. It's going to be off-putting to see him, I don't care how good of an actor he is (and I've seen him in two other films and didn't like him in either one).
(i thought he was fine in the two movies i saw him in)
But honestly it's kind of sad how much I relate to it. I too hate sand, Anakin. You never said a lie lol
2) That's what they deserve for picking such a lackluster actor.