LucasFilm is unsatisfied with Alden Ehrenreich's performance as Han Solo

So all this fuss because they didn't cast the lead well? Because that's what it sounds like. Reply

Thread

Link

Nah. The article still mentions the whole thing about the directors improvising. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this movie is going to be such a mess Reply

Thread

Link

They should've never done a Han Solo origin story to begin with.



They should've done a Princess Leia one from the jump, like they should've, and let the idiot fan boys drown in their own tears.



Leia remains the most flawfree Skywalker. Reply

Thread

Link

fan boys love leia. i think as long the movie was male-gazey and the actress was hot, they would have been fine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was more referring to the fact that people bitched about Rogue One and TFA featuring women so prominently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know fanboys only like slave-leia Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's their token "I'm not sexist, I have one female favorite character" token. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would have loved to ses more Bail and Leia after the tease in Rogue One. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw someone saying: oh but the Organas only did politics etc...



And I was like: look, granted I don't know a lot about the Expanded Universe, but watch Star Wars: Rebels, at least the episode with Leia.



I'd love a movie about them during the first days of the rebellion. Could even be a movie about how Leia got involved and her first mission. Like she catches Bail talking about something and comes up with a plan etc. It doesn't even exist and it's already better than whatever this Han Solo mess is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Every new bit of info about this debacle gives me SO MUCH LIFE, it's amazing.



This movie shouldn't have fucking happened. No one cares, Han is a legend in our own minds and no movie could live up to that. Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed. This movie was so unnecessary and more importantly, not wanted. There's no way that anyone could encapsulate what Harrison Ford brought to that role, and it's unfair for anyone to even try.



This movie is a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Han is a legend in our own minds and no movie could live up to that







You hit the nail on the head so hard, it shattered the wood underneath. You hit the nail on the head so hard, it shattered the wood underneath. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cool. i hated this piece of casting so it pleases me to hear he sucks as han. scrap the whole project imo. Reply

Thread

Link

should've cast Anthony Ingruber, because even if that performance was bad, at least he looks a lot like Harrison Ford. Reply

Thread

Link

googled him, and you did not lie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not to mention. He's already played a young Harrison Ford ... I'm pretty sure that wasn't just him mimicking Harrison either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

came in here to say this lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was he the one in the Blake Lively movie? Cause if so, you are so right. They should have cast him, and they would have been over half way there. With a good script and direction, he would have been totally believable.



This guy doesn't bear any physical resemblance to Harrison Ford, he doesn't have the same body type. It's going to be off-putting to see him, I don't care how good of an actor he is (and I've seen him in two other films and didn't like him in either one). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how embarrassing



(i thought he was fine in the two movies i saw him in) Reply

Thread

Link

i think he's one of the best actors around so this is weird news Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i will need to see him deliver an "i hate sand" monologue before i make up my mind Reply

Thread

Link

This underrated piece of writing.





But honestly it's kind of sad how much I relate to it. I too hate sand, Anakin. You never said a lie lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his explanation of why he hates sand was on point. sand DOES get everywhere! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hmmm. Wonder if this is a leak from the fired directors to make things seem like it's not their fault. Reply

Thread

Link

1)No one wanted a Han Solo origin story except weenie yt boys who were sad girls were getting into Star Wars more and more.



2) That's what they deserve for picking such a lackluster actor. Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly. Hope this shit show goes down in flames Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm shocked Reply

Thread

Link

I was so excited for Donald Glover to get cast in this, but now I just feel bad for him. Hopefully he kills it and is the one redeeming aspect of it. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like DG but I think he's very talented. However, I don't think he has the sophisticated and smooth charm that Billy Dee has so yeah, I think all of the actors were miscast in their roles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree that I'm not sure if he's the best casting choice but maybe not a disappointment. I think he's probably got more range than we realize and compared to Han and Emilia Clarke he's probably going to be the bright spot in a weak movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia! him as lando was the only part of this that i was at all looking forward to but now i don't care if he did a great job or not, i need this thing to die already. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link