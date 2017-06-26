[f1] ocon:smile

The View talks about 45's reaction to Obama knowing about Russian meddling


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Monday. Let's get cracking with what the View has to say about what 45 has done over the weekend. Over the weekend, 45 was interviewed by Fox and Friends talking about healthcare and Obama knowing Russian meddling in the election. 45 is changing his tune in regards to his perspective into Russian meddling. The panel ain't having it.

They go over the topic of the New York Times printing every single lie that 45 has said since the start of his administration. They talk about how he is a liar and possibly a paranoid. Jed says that he's getting better with his lies therefore being politically savvy. She comments on how that's how he got into office and Joy ain't having it with that same with Whoopi.

They also talk about the Supreme Court ruling in regards to 45's travel ban case.

[JED: HE IS POLITICALLY SAVVY. JOY: HE CANNOT BE SAVVY. (REGARDS TO 45.)]



Jed was insufferable today.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3
Tagged: , , ,