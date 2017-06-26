The View talks about 45's reaction to Obama knowing about Russian meddling

OH MY GOD I'M IN SUCH A RAGE @ THE TRAVEL BAN REINSTATEMENT Reply

When the fuck are we going to get that Monday bombshell we were promised, I need a fucking headline palate cleanser Reply

I don't remember anything about a Monday bombshell. Reply

ikr wittes better know something huge Reply

That TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK better not have been for nothing... Reply

Same. I got the notification on my phone when I had to be quiet at work and I just clenched my fist and dropped my head down. Reply

Plus those 'no gays in muh store' people taking their case to the Supreme Court Reply

I don't know why you guys are so worried about a terrorist attack when your own damn government is doing everything in its power to destroy you. Reply

I am in shock :( Reply

Link











I'm going back to bed. This is basically my reaction to Supreme Court newsI'm going back to bed. Reply

The travel ban AND their bullshit ruling on that church in Missouri alskdjfodiasj



And the stupid Trump supporters not understanding this victory (gag) is only partial. They haven't won jack shit until the SC hears arguments and rules in October Reply

Same.



I am just so angry and so tired right now. Reply

Exactly my reaction. I have enough problems in my life right now, and this just finished me off. It is devastating Reply

Can Jed just stop? Reply

But we can't get rid of her. Reply

Preet Bharara launches new podcast on "justice and fairness" https://t.co/OCVIqdx5aU pic.twitter.com/eUY4Qv9dlr — The Hill (@thehill) June 26, 2017



Stay Tuned with Preet! NICE! Stay Tuned with Preet! NICE! Reply

We are absolutely fucked if the Supreme Court is going to keep siding with his terrible decisions. Reply

this. fuck them. Reply

Fuck Mitch and everyone who blocked Merrick Garland's appointment. Reply

And fuck all the ones who knew what they were doing was wrong and didn't "agree" with it, but did it anyway because they're scared of the fucking Koch brothers. One of the Pod Save America episodes had someone on who talked about that. Made me rage! I need Jessica Chastain to come in and pull a fucking Miss Sloane on DC. Reply

So far Gorsuch makes Scalia look positively moderate. Reply

what parts of the travel ban are they allowing??? i havent seen an article that explicitly states what parts are allowed. and how the fuck can they allow it when they havent heart arguments or ruled on it yet? this better not be indication of their decision based on a case they havent even heard yet.



im glad they ussc is hearing the bakery case though. texas just passed a law that allows private adoption services to prohibit gay couples and non christian couples from fostering or adopting children. i feel like the bakery case will set the precedent on that case bc groups are already talking about suing over that law.



Edited at 2017-06-26 03:47 pm (UTC) Reply

They are allowing travel from these countries for anyone who can prove a 'bona fide' connection with an American citizen IE family relatives Reply

oh christ. this is going to be a mess. i can already see ways DHS will go around that shit. Reply

Ew @ Texas Reply

the travel ban was reinstated but who's actually denied entry? cause apparently they ok'd people with "bona fide relationship to the US" so relatives, us business ties, and us school ties. but i feel like theres a huge loophole Reply

And nothing was ever said about Saudi Arabia again. The End. Reply

oh fuck off Reply

you first! Reply

mfte Reply

Exactly Reply

lol this needs to be the default response anytime this person posts anything. Reply

why would they collude with someone they were against? like the russians aren't stupid, they're not going to waste resources getting hillary on the ticket when they know they're going to back trump no matter what. Reply

The FBI is investigating Bernie and Jane Sanders after accusations she manipulated a $10 million loan application https://t.co/fPsdH4ur0U pic.twitter.com/IxgLm8ZB7D — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 26, 2017

This is the dumbest fucking thing I've ever seen lol. Reply

Hillary Clinton colluded with the Democratic Party in order to beat Crazy Bernie Sanders. Is she allowed to so collude? Unfair to Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 June 2017



'They were picking on my good friend commie marxist globalist 'crazy' Bernie Sanders and I will not put up with it!' 'They were picking on my good friend commie marxist globalist 'crazy' Bernie Sanders and I will not put up with it!' Reply

This is so dumb. Every election has party elders doing what they can to ensure the most electable of the contenders receives the party nomination. It's not illegal or even unusual.



Just more smoke n mirrors to blame whe woman and distract from Agent Orange treason. Reply

Link





I need some better news after the SCOTUS news this morning.





Before almost every big Comey story, Ben Wittes tweets 'tick tick tick'.



He just did it again: https://t.co/hmKty7SXZi — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 26, 2017

Give us some tea, Comey!I need some better news after the SCOTUS news this morning. Reply

Link



Today is going to YUGE, I FEEL IT! Is it just me or does this read a little off? If I didn't know better I might think a national television host had just accused me of crimes https://t.co/NHDNLuc2Kp — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) June 26, 2017

I regret this comment. D-: Reply

I haven't been on twitter and I haven't watched the news in a few days. I was so addicted to all of it so it's been kind of refreshing. Reply

I detox from politics on the weekend unless I really need to consume it. During the week days, I'm trying to lower my consumption of politics to a specific period. Reply

Yes it's been nice to take a step back a bit Reply

i went 4 days without having the news on as background, not going on twitter and not even really going on facebook and reading non politics posts on here. it was actually really nice. Reply

It always feels nice until the day I get into it again and realize how much fuckshit has happened those few days I stepped back then I'm freaking out again lol. Reply

same, sorta. i stopped watching news for long periods of time a day (i only watched joy reid this weekend and during the week only chris, rachel and lawrence some days) and started to binge on movies and shows and it's so much better Reply

I got a temp ban from r/politics and the mods are reeeeaally dragging their feet on overturning it, so I've been staying away from all political news for the past few days because the temptation to comment (and subsequently not be able to) is really frustrating.



It's been refreshing, though. Reply

Why? Isn't that place overrun by people from The_Donald? Reply

not banned on /r/politics. it's been enjoyable. it's the other place i talk about politics wise. Reply

I had my niece with me all weekend and I was too exhausted to even think about the news until this morning. Reply

I'm actually worried about the travel ban going to the Supreme Court. Reply

I mean they have no actual legal basis tbh. They're still allowing people with bona fide relationships to enter. I just hope Kennedy doesn't retire. Reply

I'm worried about the gay bakery thing. That sets a dangerous precedent. Reply

I haven't found anything that said how each justice leaned. I feel like it's a foregone conclusion with the new guy tipping the scale. I don't even understand how they can uphold any of it prior to actually hearing the case. Reply

Fuck this country Reply

Schiff is upset at the Obama administration re: Russia Reply

im very annoyed with the dems that are taking trumps bait. like fine obama admin coulda done more(hes done more that trump tho since he did the sanctions and closed those compounds after), but guess what??? trump woulda still won. plus the trump admin is doing NOTHING about it rn in regards to prevention. like that is the MAIN issue here Reply

He's not wrong tho? It's okay to express frustration with past administration bc he is right. They waited too late to do anything. Reply

They dropped the ball. But, like everything with that fucking election, their actions were influenced by the fact that everyone thought it was a given that Hillary was going to win. Reply

I was in a bar with Richard Spencer last night. I am just, in shock. He had a bunch of nazis with him. Seemed like they were celebrating. Fucking, ugh. Reply

Did you yell at him like that lady in the gym? I hope people him feel uncomfortable everywhere he goes. Reply

We wanted to but we were outnumbered and felt scared. We closed our tab and left immediately when we realized. My friends bf went around to all the people of color and warned them. We stood out front and warned people not to go in and some nazis in combat boots and skinheads tried to start shit with us. Reply

I hope the bartender pissed in all his drinks Reply

Good on you & your friends! Too bad the bar didn't refuse service to Nazis though. Reply

Where are you? Reply

SCOTUS also said Japanese interment camps were constitutionally legal and we know how that ended. We will fight and we will win. https://t.co/NOkL6Wo7xg — Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) June 26, 2017





If Kennedy retires we're fucked for decades and beyond. And who knows how long RBG stays for either. If Kennedy retires we're fucked for decades and beyond. And who knows how long RBG stays for either. Reply

Fuck this country [2] Reply

fuck SCOTUS Reply

