lol k



Even shitty photoshop can't fix the look of that wig Reply

Thread

Link

Lol, MTE. What hairline is that ? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every time I see something for this show my eyes go right to the hairline of that wig. Reply

Thread

Link

Looks like a damn Lego figure head's hair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her hairline is like a black hole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kinda reminds me of Connie Britton's hairline.... i saw Beatriz at Dinner this weekend and the whole time I couldn't help but notice how straight her hairline and tiny her forehead is it's fascinating Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is her hair supposed to have life? Not just be long.



Edited at 2017-06-26 03:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yes it is. it's her weapon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fishing it out of the bottom of the Party City after-season clearance bin was a bad idea. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus that fucking wig. Why is the hairline so square? Why is the color so awful? I just can't Reply

Thread

Link

That wig is somehow worse than anything I've seen on GoT. SNL could do better. Reply

Thread

Link

That wig is so terrible, I have very little hope this'll end up being halfway decent. Reply

Thread

Link

Is a Party City wig all they could afford or have they just given up at this point with this mess Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i'm dying at all these wig comments Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i love how every single comment is about the wig.



IT LOOKS SO BAD. WHY??? Reply

Thread

Link

That party city wig, I can't. Reply

Thread

Link

NGL the design of this show an put out to promote it make it look tacky as hell. Reply

Thread

Link

I wanna see her hair in action.



Thats all I care about concerning this show. Reply

Thread

Link

i just want to know how they're going to explain that wig on the show Reply

Thread

Link

i didnt think that terrible wig could get worse... Reply

Thread

Link

that lady's wig makes her look like that one real housewife who went to prison Reply

Thread

Link

WIG Reply

Thread

Link

They really are advertising with that horrible wig? Reply

Thread

Link

I see the wig is still garbage, much like everything about the inhumans Reply

Thread

Link

Besides that terrible wig, Medusa is giving me Kate Kane vibes on that poster. Reply

Thread

Link

BARRY!!!!



jesus, ABC do you actually hire professionals for your posters? Reply

Thread

Link

*head-tilt* is that Ramsey fucking Bolton?



EDIT: apparently I'm the wig combo breaker, lol



Edited at 2017-06-26 04:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

That wig tho 🤢 Reply

Thread

Link

Disney, you have billons of dollars. How are you putting out tragic VFX and costumes? Reply

Thread

Link

This is a property absolutely nobody gives a fuck about or wants to see except for one exec at Marvel/Disney who is borderline obsessed with it as their own replacement for mutants since they don't have the rights to them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Also I finally got caught up on the Agents of Hydra arc yesterday thanks Netflix! and does anyone else think that final scene [ Spoiler (click to open) ] is going to somehow be a lead-in to this crappy-looking show? Especially seeing as how Mo and Jed seem to be literally incapable of breaking away from the use of Inhumans in their own show? Still a hard pass.Also I finally got caught up on the Agents of Hydra arc yesterdayand does anyone else think that final scene Reply

Thread

Link

Anyone tried the chicken? Reply

Thread

Link

Did Ramsay steal that wig from the Game of Thrones set? Reply

Thread

Link

say wig again. Reply

Thread

Link

That wig remains the worst I've ever seen. Reply

Thread

Link

this poster would be better if they were all looking into camera.



i'm really hoping they don't skimp on serinda swan's hair budget, but from what i've seen so far i should just mitigate my expectations now. Reply

Thread

Link

Might watch it for Iwan Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because the only thing I've seen him in is Game of Thrones, I have a terrible knee-jerk reaction to his face. I can't even stand to see his face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looks like her face is photoshopped onto a doll Reply

Thread

Link

why Reply

Thread

Link