June 26th, 2017, 09:42 am mistqueens Tattoo Artists Critique Celeb Tattoos Tattoo artists from Ink Master critique the tattoos of Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Angelina Jolie, Demi Lovato, Chris Brown, and Ed Sheeran. Sourcewhat are your fave celeb tattoos, ONTD? Tagged: angelina jolie, celebrity tattoos, chris brown, demi lovato, justin bieber, lil wayne, rihanna Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7373 comments Add comment
but anyway. when it comes to shitty celeb tattoos nothing tops the 1D ones and ruby rose's esp that archer one
and I always liked the paw prints on Eve's chest lol