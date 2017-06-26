rih prob has the best celeb tatts... Gaga, prob the worst. Reply

I'm glad she fixed her hand tat because before it looked diseased Reply

I can't imagine what it would be like getting tattoos on your eyelids. Reply

aren't these two known douchebags



but anyway. when it comes to shitty celeb tattoos nothing tops the 1D ones and ruby rose's esp that archer one Reply

My favorite is Ben Affleck's, lovin that concept! Reply

I love men who get tramp stamps #equality Reply

rihanna's underboob one is the worst imo. it's so ugly. Reply

i feel the opposite; rihanna's is one of the only sternum tattoos i think actually looks good. Reply

lol I don't like Lena Dunham but I'm ngl I like her chest piece, it's pretty



and I always liked the paw prints on Eve's chest lol Reply

i always liked eve's too. Reply

I think Halle berry has a Garfield one Reply

I actually like some of Rita Ora's tattoos Reply

cheryl cole has that awful giant rose one on her back and butt, right??? Reply

I wonder if having a baby did anything to this. Reply

I love Rihanna's tattoos but I couldn't imagine rocking them ever lol I love it on people just not myself. Reply

starting my apprenticeship and getting my next tat in 8 days!! Reply

Jealousssss Reply

exciting! What are you getting? Reply

they could literally do an entire episode on one direction's awful tattoos. the only one i really like is louis' "given a chance" in script: Reply

Unpopular opinion but I like Harry's mermaid tattoo. I think it's cool in a throwback to vintage tattoos way. Reply

the thing i hate most about all of their tattoos is that they're so random both in placement and in theme. i do like that one though, it's close to what i want to get as a tattoo someday Reply

liam is the only one with a full sleeve going that seems cohesive...ish? if i were to get a tattoo, it'd be similar to that. simple script. one line. Reply

the hardest part for me is finding a great tattoo artist. it's not the design, it's the execution i think i'll regret. Reply

oh hell yes. I love the design of one of my tattoos, but the artist did a terrible job. which kills me because her portfolio was so great Reply

ugh that sucks. was the design something she did a lot of? Reply

Once you find a good one, it really makes you feel comfortable with everything they do. The worry is gone. You give them your idea and they'll make it come into fruition. Reply

the worst Reply

hdu. That's met museum worthy. Reply

maybe he's a big fan of chamber of secrets Reply

The douchebag with the Phoenix tattoo!!! The fact that he chose this for obvious symbolism reasons makes it so much better. Reply

Lol you know he thought long and hard about it too. He could've just gotten that generic feather tattoo with the birds flying away to get the same effect. Reply

