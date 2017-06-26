Living Legend Britney Spears Opens Up About Her Mental Health, Female Empowerment & Moah!

What's going on with her conservatorship? She seems more open and happier now. Reply

chocolate Sunday in the 1920's lmao Reply

I'm so glad she's comfortable speaking about those times now, and it seems they are well and truly behind her. The way she carries herself and her entire life story basically is so inspirational Reply

I love the fact that she harbors no competitive nature with her peers. She needs to collaborate with them whenever the chances presents itself. (Why hasn't she collaborated with some indie queens?)



I'm glad she's in a better place, all in all. Reply

I mean Tinashe is pretty indie lbr Reply

Sabe and Tinashe never benefited unfortunately :( Reply

Britney was known for being a PR stunt queen back in her popular days but yeah she never really was vindictive or trash talked any of her peers. It's very endearing, we don't see that often in the industry. Probably why she had that breakdown bc people took advantage of her niceness, fuck that. Reply

I wish I could like this comment Reply

I always liked that about Britney tbh. A lot contemporaries would trash-talk her to hell and back and she never she did. Always sweet and above it.



Although her subtle clapblack are always funny xD Reply

