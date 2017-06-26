Living Legend Britney Spears Opens Up About Her Mental Health, Female Empowerment & Moah!
Oh wow this new Britney interview looks like its gonna be good! She's opening up and being personal! 👏 pic.twitter.com/EegAEjjbbj— Mr. Iconic (@MisterIconic) June 23, 2017
The rest of Britney's interview with 7 pages. One of her best personal interviews in a while 👏 pic.twitter.com/R98OeRRj0f— Mr. Iconic (@MisterIconic) June 24, 2017
- brit's in denial of her fame
- brit says she'd give herself more breaks and take care of her mental health
- dancing with banana was stupid
- just read it!
I'm glad she's in a better place, all in all.
Although her subtle clapblack are always funny xD
It's weird. My third album sold as much as her first one, which is very funny to me because everyone thought it didn't do that great.