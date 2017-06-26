Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Showrunner David Mandel says Veep season finale not happy for Selina


Season 6 finale ended with[Spoiler (click to open)]
Selina reuniting the old team and announcing she was going to run for president again. Jonah also announced his intention to run as an insider/outsider.


  • Mandel thinks it was a sad ending for Selina

  • Gave her the option to have a happy ending but wanted to show this is just the way she is

  • Implies that season 7 will not be based in DC

