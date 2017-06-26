Showrunner David Mandel says Veep season finale not happy for Selina

I actually enjoyed the finale. I feel it redeemed this really shitty season. I'm so happy the team is back together and working on a campaign. Reply

The team (except Mike) being back together is the only silver lining of this terrible season Reply

me too! this is probably the episode i enjoyed the most this season Reply

screaming @ Amy/Dan Reply

Omg spoil me please! Reply

dan and amy had super drunk sex a couple of months back and he ended up knocking her up Reply

I hated this season. The change in showrunners is so obvious. The new one can't handle nuance of offensive jokes like the old one did. Now it just feels mean.



They should bring back sue.



I always wanted to see more of a meyer presidency but i am sad she had to dump a guy who seemed to genuinely like her Reply

IA but that breakup was hilarious especially that line about him being a wonderful man who would be appreciated everywhere but America and most of Europe except for Germany because they over correct. Reply

lmaooooo when she said "everywhere but america" i was like "ummm" but then she kept talking, and i died Reply

He was nice to her but also heavily implied to be involved in a lot of shady if not criminal activities Reply

i heard the actress who played sue is unwell IRL so i'm not sure she would be able to come back. Reply

yeah I saw pics of her from back in september and she looks seriously ill Reply

Poor woman - she's only 31! I hope she's okay.



Edited at 2017-06-26 04:22 pm (UTC) Oh no! omg was it this? http://cdn4.thr.com/sites/default/f iles/2017/04/veep_cast_emmys_embed.jpg Poor woman - she's only 31! I hope she's okay. Reply

oh no Sue.... what a shocking pic Reply

Honestly I tried to excuse it at first bc I thought they were self-aware that Selina is spiraling out of control now that she's irrelevant but it's SO mean that it's not funny anymore and it just lost what made veep great Reply

this season was terrible. However, that joke about Pottery Barn Kids was incredible



Edited at 2017-06-26 02:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Never thought I would say this about Veep, but I'm glad this season is finally over. It was really bad.

Jonah is gonna be voted POTUS by the time this show ends.

I will be shocked if Amy actually goes through with the pregnancy. Reply

I will be shocked if Amy actually goes through with the pregnancy.



Normally I would agree, but they've been dropping hints since last season that she wants kids. "Make an appointment to freeze eggs" and there was a discussion with Mike this season about how expensive freezing eggs is. Reply

Yeah, you're right. Not that I forget, but I need to keep reminding myself that this is Mandel's version of Veep and not Iannaucci's. I miss Armando Iannaucci. Reply

Amy and Dan suffered a lot with the change of showrunner - Dan went full sitcom parody while Amy got a weird personality transplant and was completely sidelined. Reply

This season was such a mess. There were some great parts, but most of it was shitty. Whoever the new showrunner is has NO idea how to do anything with nuance and subtlety, and it just comes off as incredibly mean-spirited. The end was pretty good though.



Edited at 2017-06-26 02:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Ita



Like for example early season Furlong? That is a character that is such a fucking asshole but goddamn if I didn't crack up everytime he opened his mouth. That was Veep in a nutshell as a show!



I miss Armando...



Edited at 2017-06-26 04:26 pm (UTC) Reply

I have mixed feelings about the season finale. I really enjoyed it while I was watching it but Mandel seems to hint we are going to see the whole fucking primary/election season next year and I just can't with more election plotlines. You know what I would love? If they opened season 7 and Jonah was president and Selina his VP or vice versa. Just cut the election stuff out I can't take it anymore, not after 2016!



Also this season made me really laugh because I remember reading a post mortem mandel gave last season where he was saying "Oh if it was up to the fans they'd have Selina and Tom James riding off into the sunset and Dan and Amy finally being together." Now I think that's what HE wants because the Tom James stuff this season felt so fan servicey (Selina thought of him all the time in the mental hospital? Okay...). I know that Dan and Amy will never be perfect, but having Amy get pregnant is the most fan servicey trope of ALL TIME.



I enjoyed most of the flashbacks although my two faves were Selina giving birth (the anal line, saying she didn't know what she was going to name the baby and then asking the nurse what her name was and then saying "Well not that" and then looking at Catherine and saying "I think I want to run for congress" was so fucking funny). I also loved her finding Andrew getting a blow job from a donor and then using it to get more money for TV buys. That was pure vintage Selina. Reply

mte, the blowjob moment was EVERYTHING.



especially because it gave us an old christine reunion (i loved new christine, lmao, they didn't give the actress too much to do on veep, but it was still a great moment) Reply

I mean, this season was absolutely worth it if only for the first few eps when Dan was forced to go by "Danny Egan" and repeatedly call himself that when he intro'd himself on the show he co-hosted. Also I enjoyed Gary attacking Selena's Anthony Wiener looking ex-husband.

mte bb! that was one of the best gary moments in all of veep, imo. Reply

Andrew has never looked more like Anthony Weiner than he did in the flashbacks last night. It was such good hair and costumes. Reply

You can really tell that the first go of Veep was made by someone who has written critically acclaimed films and dealt with politics in comedy for years vs this season made by the new showrunner....who was the producer of Eurotrip Reply

hdu eurotrip is hilarious Reply

Kindly leave the masterpiece that is Eurotrip out of this. Reply

I really liked. the flashbacks showing how she picked her career every time were great.



but I cant believe they gave us fanfic with Dan and Amy. I swear I've seen a few of those lol Reply

The flashback to Catharine's birth was amazing lol Reply

this season was uneven and it had tonal problems, but at the same time it had some AMAZING individual moments. gary especially? DAMN. tony hale was incredible. and kent had a lot of his classic throwaway lines (plus he wore short shorts), and we got way more richard splett and catherine/marjorie than i was hoping, which i LOVED.



amy got the short end of the stick, which sucked (although i liked that richard sort of replaced her), but the finale has me kind of hopeful. the dan storyline felt like a different show, but a show i'd totally watch (and margaret colin was AMAZING and remains a goddess). mike was mike.



oh and the jonah stuff was also great (especially the fiance and his interactions with richard), and we got a decent amount of furlong (my fave!) plus that one scene of peter macnicol which was EVERYTHING, and the patton oswalt cameo in the end? omg. i hope we see more of him and dietrich bader (if possible, i know they both have other shows). they'd be a better fit for jonah, as opposed to ben and kent.



selina was somewhat more evil, this season, but not by much. and she did give us some ourstanding moments (even in this finale, her reaction to baby catherine as well as that blowjob moment was clasic selina).



overall, i didn't enjoy the season 100%, but it was still memorable. i'm hoping that, now that the team is no longer fragmented (except poor mike, lmao), the writers might fix most of what was wrong with S6. Reply

I am tempted to rewatch some of the older seasons because I think "Selina was somewhat more evil, but not by much" seems like an understatement. She was literally so repugnant and disgusting this season while I had sympathy for her in previous seasons. So hard to watch with little reward.



Perhaps, there is something to say about her being more sympathetic when existing in a misogynistic, awful environment like presidential politics and how she is exposed to be just as awful once she's removed from that? Reply

she's done and said some pretty shitty things, imo. i always go back to the moment in season 1 (i think), when selina had a miscarriage, and then she was happy to let amy take the "fall" for the rumors of an ~unexpected pregnancy~ in the WH, which "led to" the ~emotional~ firing of that secret service guy (who got fired for smiling, lmao). and she's always been pretty hurtful to her team. she was just more well-rounded, in the past. though i would argue that her reaction to her break-up in the finale did give her some depth, which was missing in most of the episodes this season. Reply

This season sucked. Reply

I was kinda shocked how everyone ate up last year's season, which I thought was such a jarring departure from the showrunner switch. Perhaps that convinced them to keep heading in that direction. What a miserable ten episodes holy shiiiiiit. Reply

I cant believe they did us so dirty with Amy and Dan like we get nothing for 6 fucking seasons and then boom Amy is pregnant 😒😒 Reply

May not be happy for her, but it was happy for me!



SO glad to be getting back to politics. This season felt very odd being so disconnected from DC and with everyone being disconnected from each other.



Julia is such a goddess though. Seeing Selina's real emotions after she broke up with Jaffar because like... in the end, she wants to be president more than she wants real love and connection. Reply

Hang on a second



If Richard is the donor then you're gonna have Catherine who is... well, Catherine, raise a biracial kid with Selina as a grandmother?



Oh dear... I hope sweet Richard is involved in parenting cos idek what to say abt Marjorie (though she seems alright...) Reply

This season was so intensely disappointing. Reply

This season steadily got worse and worse and Selina's never been this shitty and selfish. Her relationship with Catherine rubbed me the wrong way and I don't like how she responded to the pregnancy/the baby at all. I was excited for Catherine and Marjorie's storyline but we barely got to see them, which annoyed me.



But OH MY GOD, DAN AND AMY. Still wish we had seen them fuck but FUCK. Actually only excited for next season to see how they fuck up pregnancy/parenthood. Reply

So Mike will totally be Jonah's communication chief right? Screaming at Amy/Dan!

The finale almost made up for this season. I'm happy to have the gang (-Mike +Leon) back together. I really hope the actress who plays Sue will feel better soon and make a cameo at least next year. Reply

