Showrunner David Mandel says Veep season finale not happy for Selina
Was that a happy ending for Selina Meyer? No, says #Veep boss @DavidHMandel. Here's why: https://t.co/g71Sw4eqmy— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 26, 2017
Season 6 finale ended with[Spoiler (click to open)]
Selina reuniting the old team and announcing she was going to run for president again. Jonah also announced his intention to run as an insider/outsider.
- Mandel thinks it was a sad ending for Selina
- Gave her the option to have a happy ending but wanted to show this is just the way she is
- Implies that season 7 will not be based in DC
Were you happy with the season finale?
They should bring back sue.
I always wanted to see more of a meyer presidency but i am sad she had to dump a guy who seemed to genuinely like her
Poor woman - she's only 31! I hope she's okay.
Edited at 2017-06-26 04:22 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-26 02:35 pm (UTC)
Jonah is gonna be voted POTUS by the time this show ends.
I will be shocked if Amy actually goes through with the pregnancy.
Normally I would agree, but they've been dropping hints since last season that she wants kids. "Make an appointment to freeze eggs" and there was a discussion with Mike this season about how expensive freezing eggs is.
Edited at 2017-06-26 02:35 pm (UTC)
Like for example early season Furlong? That is a character that is such a fucking asshole but goddamn if I didn't crack up everytime he opened his mouth. That was Veep in a nutshell as a show!
I miss Armando...
Edited at 2017-06-26 04:26 pm (UTC)
Also this season made me really laugh because I remember reading a post mortem mandel gave last season where he was saying "Oh if it was up to the fans they'd have Selina and Tom James riding off into the sunset and Dan and Amy finally being together." Now I think that's what HE wants because the Tom James stuff this season felt so fan servicey (Selina thought of him all the time in the mental hospital? Okay...). I know that Dan and Amy will never be perfect, but having Amy get pregnant is the most fan servicey trope of ALL TIME.
I enjoyed most of the flashbacks although my two faves were Selina giving birth (the anal line, saying she didn't know what she was going to name the baby and then asking the nurse what her name was and then saying "Well not that" and then looking at Catherine and saying "I think I want to run for congress" was so fucking funny). I also loved her finding Andrew getting a blow job from a donor and then using it to get more money for TV buys. That was pure vintage Selina.
especially because it gave us an old christine reunion (i loved new christine, lmao, they didn't give the actress too much to do on veep, but it was still a great moment)
Kindly leave the masterpiece that is Eurotrip out of this.
but I cant believe they gave us fanfic with Dan and Amy. I swear I've seen a few of those lol
amy got the short end of the stick, which sucked (although i liked that richard sort of replaced her), but the finale has me kind of hopeful. the dan storyline felt like a different show, but a show i'd totally watch (and margaret colin was AMAZING and remains a goddess). mike was mike.
oh and the jonah stuff was also great (especially the fiance and his interactions with richard), and we got a decent amount of furlong (my fave!) plus that one scene of peter macnicol which was EVERYTHING, and the patton oswalt cameo in the end? omg. i hope we see more of him and dietrich bader (if possible, i know they both have other shows). they'd be a better fit for jonah, as opposed to ben and kent.
selina was somewhat more evil, this season, but not by much. and she did give us some ourstanding moments (even in this finale, her reaction to baby catherine as well as that blowjob moment was clasic selina).
overall, i didn't enjoy the season 100%, but it was still memorable. i'm hoping that, now that the team is no longer fragmented (except poor mike, lmao), the writers might fix most of what was wrong with S6.
Perhaps, there is something to say about her being more sympathetic when existing in a misogynistic, awful environment like presidential politics and how she is exposed to be just as awful once she's removed from that?
SO glad to be getting back to politics. This season felt very odd being so disconnected from DC and with everyone being disconnected from each other.
Julia is such a goddess though. Seeing Selina's real emotions after she broke up with Jaffar because like... in the end, she wants to be president more than she wants real love and connection.
If Richard is the donor then you're gonna have Catherine who is... well, Catherine, raise a biracial kid with Selina as a grandmother?
Oh dear... I hope sweet Richard is involved in parenting cos idek what to say abt Marjorie (though she seems alright...)
But OH MY GOD, DAN AND AMY. Still wish we had seen them fuck but FUCK. Actually only excited for next season to see how they fuck up pregnancy/parenthood.
The finale almost made up for this season. I'm happy to have the gang (-Mike +Leon) back together. I really hope the actress who plays Sue will feel better soon and make a cameo at least next year.