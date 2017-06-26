SAG-AFTRA contract talks hit roadblock, strike authorization vote could happen Friday

*The AMPTP began negotiations last month with the actors' union on a new contract.*SAG-AFTRA was expecting to get a deal similar to the deals signed by the writers guild and directors guild, with increases in minimum pay, a better residuals for streaming/on demand shows, and provisions to address the shorter tv seasons that have gained popularity.*Talks were expected to go smoothly with no hint of strike talk, but Sunday night SAG president Gabrielle Carteris announced talks had broken down due to AMPTP requesting rollbacks. The announcement said that members should expect to be asked to authorize a strike if an agreement isn't reached by Friday.*The SAG-AFTRA contract expires on Friday.