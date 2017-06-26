Britney on Wonder Woman, life in the industry, being "weird" and more!
Britney gave a radio interview to Singapore's Kiss92 and talked about many things including her boys going to watch Wonder Woman (which she renamed Superwoman), fame, meeting fans, world peace and setting the record straight on trying local food.
The international impact won't let up! Israel has wisely decided to rename one of its beaches in honour of Brit's concert there on July 3rd.
Resident @matankaufman suggested we honor @britneyspears upon her arrival to town. So meet our new beach: It's Britney Beach! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/RZlagdPhgh— Tel Aviv (@TelAviv) June 26, 2017
like the part about the papz and the kid on her lap incident
I don't remember reading about the car seat in this interview.
In one of the more memorable moments of her career, Britney is seen driving with baby Sean on her lap, which turned into world news. She then blamed the paparazzi and confessed that she was very stressed.
“Those were the toughest years. I think the paparazzi took off the pressure after I didn’t leave my house for two years”.
I asked her if that was her biggest crisis in life, and she replies:
“Crisis is a strong word.”
“Each and every one of us that starts at a young age needs to take into account that you’ve gotta be balanced in order to stay in this industry and to manage your personal life. Sometimes that’s very challenging. I think I was very different back then, younger, not always knowing what’s good or bad, very instinctive. Today I’m at a better place in my life. My kids shaped my personality and filled me. They made me not worry about what was happening to me”.
