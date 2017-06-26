seb 1

Britney on Wonder Woman, life in the industry, being "weird" and more!



Britney gave a radio interview to Singapore's Kiss92 and talked about many things including her boys going to watch Wonder Woman (which she renamed Superwoman), fame, meeting fans, world peace and setting the record straight on trying local food.



The international impact won't let up! Israel has wisely decided to rename one of its beaches in honour of Brit's concert there on July 3rd.






Source 1: https://www.facebook.com/kiss92fm/videos/1462719453750915/
Source 2: https://twitter.com/TelAviv/status/879260906538110978
