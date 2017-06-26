J.K. Rowling‏ celebrates #HarryPotter20

harry is clearly the best character in harry potter imo, it annoys me what a short shrift he gets from some fans Reply

I love Harry so much. I'll always be bitter about fans calling him whiny and annoying for reacting to trauma like a real person. He should have been way more fucked up before OotP from the abuse he got from the Dursleys alone.



Ron's my favorite but Harry's right up there too. His inner monologue alone is hilarious. Reply

ppl who dislike harry are losers Reply

mte, harry is the best Reply

yes. i agree. he is so brave and courageous and always chooses to do the right thing. Reply

Yeah Harry is underappreciated for sure Reply

PREACH Reply

This so much!!! Reply

what @ this thread



maybe harry is underappreciated on tumblr but tumblr is full of special snowflakes. irl everyone loves harry. Reply

lol right? who tf hates harry..... i've legit never heard that before Reply

I would get frustrated with him at times, but then I would tell myself that his actions and thoughts are normal and quite typical of someone his age. She wrote him well and as realistic as a character can get in a fantasy setting. Reply

Double party time!



My parents just picked it up for me in a gas station one day, and I was sold after the first sentence tbh Reply

HOW IS IT TWENTY YEARS ALREADY

I feel like reading some fanfics lol sorry JK.



I started in 2000, I was 13. That was when the book was released in my country. Book 2 and 3 all come out the same year. I think book 5 was the first one I bought in english, because I just couldnt wait for the translation lol Harry Potter gave me great things and the golden trio will forever be my favorite. forever. they are the best. I'm celebrating by looking at them:I feel like reading some fanfics lol sorry JK.I started in 2000, I was 13. That was when the book was released in my country. Book 2 and 3 all come out the same year. I think book 5 was the first one I bought in english, because I just couldnt wait for the translation lol Harry Potter gave me great things and the golden trio will forever be my favorite. forever. they are the best. Reply

Awww 😭😍. I want to read fics too! I spent the weekend reading some everlak ones 💕. But honestly, nothing like Ron and Hermione. Reply

same! everlark has so many great fanfics. its unreal.



but I really feel like reading some of the best otp ever. Reply

I remember my mom buying the book for me in 1998 when we were in Walden's Bookstore and I was getting Pokemon cards, I think it had just come out in the US Reply

i was too young to read the first harry potter when it came out (only 6), but i ended up starting reading them in middle school. i went to barnes and noble for all the book release parties with friends as they were released for the final books. it was emotional and awesome.



i took the sorting hat quiz on pottermore and got ravenclaw. i was shocked. Reply

The Harry Potter books and films will always hold such a special place for me, they really were my childhood and it was so cool growing up alongside the characters. It's really amazing how JK wrote and built on such an extensive universe that's now part of real life and pop culture Reply

Oh! That explains why her episode of So Who Do You Think You Are was on Discovery Family last night. I wondered. I feel back asleep halfway through but something about her great-grandpa and his ma were born just 10 miles from the German border in Alsace. Reply

corny af but hp was a life changer. it opened up my love of writing, it brought me amazing friends and it was just an incredible series to be apart of. Reply

Hufflepuff rave! Reply

My favorite personal Harry Potter memory is when the final book came out, I was living in South Korea at the time (I'm from the U.S) and being over there I wasn't quite as in tune with release dates and stuff, so I knew the final book was coming out soon-ish just wasn't sure when and then I just happened to be in a big mall in the city one day and the book was JUST THERE it was THEREEEE, like can you imagine not counting down the days but just stumbling upon the book?? It was great, I also loved that I ended up the same age as Harry (17) when the final book came out Reply

I actually didn't read a HP book or see any of the movies until Prisoner of Azakaban came out in theaters. For some reason I just wasn't interested in HP in general but I was 14 at the time and saw Daniel in a bunch of interviews and thought he was charming so I asked to see PoA, bought all the books that were out at the time and became a stan lol. Reply

Read it in 5th grade. Our teacher had the book and we all got to take it home for a week. It's one of the first books I remember not wanting to put it down.



I think Hermione is my fav character now. I related to her as a kid, haha Reply

it's been 20 years??? oh my word, i read the first book when i was 13! i even still have the editions of the first 3 books with JK Rowling's name spelt wrong... Reply

