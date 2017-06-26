mcgonagall

J.K. Rowling‏ celebrates #HarryPotter20


26 June 1997: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was first published in the UK by Bloomsbury.





ONTD, are you celebrating #HarryPotter20? When did you first read the Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone?
