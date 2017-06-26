J.K. Rowling celebrates #HarryPotter20
20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 26 June 2017
26 June 1997: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was first published in the UK by Bloomsbury.
Introducing a new Twitter emoji celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone! #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/9fNo1R9E5J— Pottermore (@pottermore) 26 June 2017
The #CursedChild cast celebrate #HarryPotter20! The #PhilosophersStone was first published on this day 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/3QqNRRXbwO— Harry Potter Play (@HPPlayLDN) 26 June 2017
You voted in your thousands and we’re pleased to say that your favourite Harry Potter character is … HERMIONE GRANGER! ❤️️💛#HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/ru2zPoBYox— Bloomsbury UK (@BloomsburyBooks) 26 June 2017
Source 1 + 2 + 3 + 4
ONTD, are you celebrating #HarryPotter20? When did you first read the Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone?
Edited at 2017-06-26 01:53 pm (UTC)
maybe harry is underappreciated on tumblr but tumblr is full of special snowflakes. irl everyone loves harry.
My parents just picked it up for me in a gas station one day, and I was sold after the first sentence tbh
I feel like reading some fanfics lol sorry JK.
I started in 2000, I was 13. That was when the book was released in my country. Book 2 and 3 all come out the same year. I think book 5 was the first one I bought in english, because I just couldnt wait for the translation lol Harry Potter gave me great things and the golden trio will forever be my favorite. forever. they are the best.
but I really feel like reading some of the best otp ever.
i took the sorting hat quiz on pottermore and got ravenclaw. i was shocked.
I think Hermione is my fav character now. I related to her as a kid, haha