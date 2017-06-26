seb 1

'Broadway Bares' returns with hot NSFW-showcase



Feeling thirsty this Monday morning? Well here's a little something to quench that, courtesy of the hot guys and girls of Broadway Bares, the Burlesque show benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This year's theme at NY's Hammerstein Ballroom was 'Strip U' and the cast certainly delivered. See for yourself in this NSFW highlights reel.



Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjhE6FaS4xE
