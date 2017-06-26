'Broadway Bares' returns with hot NSFW-showcase

eeeehhh...i went to a burlesque show once and i felt so fucking awkward, i couldn't look at the woman. the show wasn't even bad (from what i could see out of the corner of my eyes lol) but i'm so awkward around nudity



I think some people just never quite feel comfortable around nudity. I've worked with nurses who have been doing it for years that still feel uncomfortable being around their naked patient. It's not that they necessarily hate it, they're just not comfortable.



I think I was lucky, I've never given a shit about other people being naked, which is funny because I did not grow up in a household that was chill about nudity. Reply

omg i'm the complete opposite, my parents were really chill and were trying to teach us that the naked body is nothing to be ashamed of etc. but i guess it never stuck with me. i just get so much second hand embarrasment so fast. i'm not even against people showing skin or stripping, but as soon as someone takes their clothes off i'm red as a tomato. fml Reply

Wonder how many trains occured after this show. Reply

tommy lenk performed this year and he was amazing Reply

I was gonna say, I saw clips of him doing this from his insta! Reply

I see clips of this show every year on various porn websites, I'd love to see it live one day. Reply

I've seen the vids of the ones before. It's still great but it doesn't seem to have the same magic (for want of a better word) like before. Some of the performances were better thought out and more sensual than just titillating. Reply

that body in the picture, nice Reply

i am PARCHED Reply

Last week I went through a whole heap of these vids and I just wanted more lesbian ones bc obvs guys do nothing for me lmao. Reply

