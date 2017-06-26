Jermaine Jackson: "[Michael] would have a few words of discipline for both his kids."
What's going on with America's favorite music family? I'm glad you asked, ONTD!
Yesterday marked 8 years since MJ passed away. While the family took their time posting to social media about it and remembering their father/brother, the not so good sis Jermaine was out there shading Michael's children as if he was the prime example of parenting.
The not so good sis said that "Michael would be happy with us but I think he would have a few words of discipline for both his kids". He added that the Jackson family is very proud of the way Michael's kids are growing up. (???)
Michael has three kids though.
MJ fans are speculating that he's referring to Paris and Prince, as the youngest child Blanket is currently at school and not in the public eye. Some fans believe that he was referring exclusively to America's favorite model, Paris, and said ''both'' to cover his tracks. What is the truth?
ontd, do you think that michael would have a few words of discipline for his kids? which kids is jermaine talking about?
is prince in the public eye? or acting wild? i seem to remember a pic of him smoking a joint or something? but beyond that?
Tattoos, pouring her heart out on social media, her boyfriend...nothing out of this world.
but i'm pretty sure i read an article about how he now lives over an hour away from katharine's estate and blanket/bigi is essentially alone in the house most of the time.
Edited at 2017-06-26 03:12 pm (UTC)
https://www.yahoo.com/news/growing-up-w
Edited at 2017-06-26 03:17 pm (UTC)