Jermaine Jackson: "[Michael] would have a few words of discipline for both his kids."

"the not so good sis" i cant Reply

Thread

Link

but he's obviously talking about paris and the weird public image she's projecting.



is prince in the public eye? or acting wild? i seem to remember a pic of him smoking a joint or something? but beyond that? Reply

Thread

Link

he's doing charity work right now. and yeah, beyond the weed thing and saying that #alllivesmatter , he seems to be doing ok. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whenever I see MJ mentioned ONTD I always think about that poster who would go on about him being an adult child. So weird. Reply

Thread

Link

my personal favorite jermaine moments:



3) when he wanted to change his name to 'jermaine jacksun' for 'artistic purposes'. don't blame it on the sunshine, jermaine!

2) when he disputed michael's will that included his mother but not his siblings and said that 'the lioness always takes care of her cubs'

1) this BOP

Reply

Thread

Link

The jacksons are all such a goddamn mess except Janet. Reply

Thread

Link

she's just as crazy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah janet is messy too. rebbie and marlon are the only relatively normal ones. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not this California Raisin and his hairline talking shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Nnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had to actually double check that because i can't actually believe that it's been 8 years since he's died but holy shit. Reply

Thread

Link

As America's most notorious dysfunctional family, all things considered, it could be a lot worse. Reply

Thread

Link

of course he's talking about Paris, Prince hasn't done anything "so crazy". I feel bad for them, even when MJ was crazy, he truly cared for his kids and his departing really fucked them up because now they have to deal with his family Reply

Thread

Link

Is Paris really acting out or just being a normal teenager?



Tattoos, pouring her heart out on social media, her boyfriend...nothing out of this world. Reply

Thread

Link

Creepshow has the wooden statue of the Indian, right? His face looks like that, carved into the wood. Reply

Thread

Link

more like jerkmaine! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is a super random question but does anyone know why Michael chose TJ to be co-guardian with Katherine? Besides the very obvious fact that there are limitations for anyone of her age. Reply

Thread

Link

i think the kids were closest to him out of any of their grown cousins and he spent a lot of time with them, so after 'granny are you okay' he was a logical choice to be co-guardian. not a money hungry uncle, close to the kids and young.



but i'm pretty sure i read an article about how he now lives over an hour away from katharine's estate and blanket/bigi is essentially alone in the house most of the time.



Edited at 2017-06-26 03:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link