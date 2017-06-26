Younger' Season 4 // Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann Read Raunchy Instagram Comments
'Younger' stars Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann read raunchy, NSFW social media commentary about their characters.
New season starts on Wednesday!
he's her boss, he probably saw her records, plus she touched him when she was in the hospital with the arm she had the bracelet on with her date of birth or something
It would be a nice twist to see the reaction of a different generation, I feel like him and Diana would understand her decision more, knowing the industry and all that
And he's like 2m tall
perfect man
but he's lucky too, ngl.
I've already seen the premiere and it is SO good.
Peter is definitely one of the most beautiful men out there. Goodness.