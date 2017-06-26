CHARLES IS SO HOT!!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I really hope they go with 'Charles already knows Liza's age' storyline, it would be interesting to see her being shocked for a change lmfao



he's her boss, he probably saw her records, plus she touched him when she was in the hospital with the arm she had the bracelet on with her date of birth or something

It would be a nice twist to see the reaction of a different generation, I feel like him and Diana would understand her decision more, knowing the industry and all that



Reply

Thread

Link

Peter went to Yale omg <3



And he's like 2m tall



perfect man Reply

Thread

Link

And he's married to queen Mariska Hargitay! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nicoe has got to be the douchiest, most pretentious C list actor of the current crop. Reply

Thread

Link

really? he seems sweet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sure he's a decent person and all but just peep his IG and you'll see what I mean. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dare you to listen to one episode of his podcast. He starts each one with a slam poem about him and his guest. I was listening to it as almost a piece of camp because it was so ridic until I couldn't talk it anymore. I'm glad he's identifying as bisexual now instead of fluid or whatever it was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait till Wednesday! The episodes always go so fast though, I wish they were longer Reply

Thread

Link

Are Mariska and Peter still together? Anyway, Peter looks so handsome.



Edited at 2017-06-26 02:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

They are Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mariska hargitay is a lucky woman tbh.



but he's lucky too, ngl. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

can't wait! i just did a rewatch of Season 3 to prepare :) Reply

Thread

Link

This is the first time I've found Josh hot. I wonder if the lighting in the show just makes him look plastic/creepy or his character is written so awfully. Reply

Thread

Link

My favorite show is almost back!



I've already seen the premiere and it is SO good.



Peter is definitely one of the most beautiful men out there. Goodness. Reply

Thread

Link

how did you already see the premiere???????????????????????????????? ???????????? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link