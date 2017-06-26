J.K. Rowling thanks fans on Harry Potter's 20th anniversary
J.K. Rowling posted the following Twitter message.
Edit: Fans pick the most memorable moments.
20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017
w/e, I still like Harry Potter. #HouseSlytherin
I loved growing up with the books. but stop fucking with them. Cursed Child was a task. dont do it anymore. give us hogwarts a history, marauders and first war. that is all.
in the book slytherian is racist and classist and gross. but fans are like WELL THATS NOT HOW IT REALLY IS! IT'S REALLY ABOUT _________________
no. it's really about being racist and classist because it's not a real fucking thing that exists outside the book
but i'll never not love harry potter
I'm not looking forward to the eventual remakes and reboots in the coming years. That will tarnish the image for me.
“For me, it started there, all of it. I’ve just got
a feeling I need to go there. And I can visit my parents’ graves, I’d
like that.”
“And then what?” said Ron.
“Then I’ve got to track down the rest of the Horcruxes, haven’t
I?” said Harry, his eyes upon Dumbledore’s white tomb, reflected
in the water on the other side of the lake. “That’s what he wanted
me to do, that’s why he told me all about them. If Dumbledore was
right — and I’m sure he was — there are still four of them out
there. I’ve got to find them and destroy them, and then I’ve got to
go after the seventh bit of Voldemort’s soul, the bit that’s still in his
body, and I’m the one who’s going to kill him. And if I meet
Severus Snape along the way,” he added, “so much the better for
me, so much the worse for him.”
There was a long silence. The crowd had almost dispersed now,
the stragglers giving the monumental figure of Grawp a wide berth
as he cuddled Hagrid, whose howls of grief were still echoing across
the water.
“We’ll be there, Harry,” said Ron.
“What?”
“At your aunt and uncle’s house,” said Ron. “And then we’ll go
with you wherever you’re going.”
“No —” said Harry quickly; he had not counted on this, he had
meant them to understand that he was undertaking this most dangerous
journey alone.
“You said to us once before,” said Hermione quietly, “that there
was time to turn back if we wanted to. We’ve had time, haven’t
we?
“We’re with you whatever happens,” said Ron.