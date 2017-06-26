



w/e, I still like Harry Potter. I was looking for enough things to make a round up of but far less people care than I thought.w/e, I still like Harry Potter. #HouseSlytherin Reply

I loved growing up with the books. but stop fucking with them. Cursed Child was a task. dont do it anymore. give us hogwarts a history, marauders and first war. that is all. JK Rowling. thanks for giving me my beautiful golden trio, that I love so much it hurts. Thanks for my beautiful OTP (look at them!):I loved growing up with the books. but stop fucking with them. Cursed Child was a task. dont do it anymore. give us hogwarts a history, marauders and first war. that is all. Reply

Cursed Child is definitely not canon for me. what a load of BS. Reply

JK's worldbuilding is insane. It's why I can't believe ppl expect her to just abandon the HP universe. There's so much left to explore Reply

I was just thinking how they fucked up the casting of Snape and Sirius in the films by casting such old actors. Snape was supposed to be 30 in the first film. why'd the cast someone in their 50s? At they have an excuse for Sirius because his years in Azkaban they "aged him". Reply

Gary Oldman wasn't the best casting (he was way too OTT in PoA) but for Snape I can't imagine anyone else. Reply

I always said this about Snape. Reply

will forever judge people who choose slytherin as their house :) :) Reply

Pottermore didn't give me a choice. I always thought I was a Ravenclaw. But I have fully accepted my Slyteriness. Reply

hufflepuff 4ever!!! Reply

same Reply

the one that is weird to me is when people are like "most underrated family" "best wizarding family" about the dracos, they were fucking awful people??? Reply

lol truly.



in the book slytherian is racist and classist and gross. but fans are like WELL THATS NOT HOW IT REALLY IS! IT'S REALLY ABOUT _________________



no. it's really about being racist and classist because it's not a real fucking thing that exists outside the book Reply

The house chose me tbh Reply

ugh it's too early to be crying at that video Reply

ikr, i really wasn't prepared for it to make me so emotional lol Reply

awww. i know cursed child is a pile of shit, but i'll always love the original series. and i'll admit, i actually watched the video in the post and started tearing up when they showed the line about molly hugging harry like a mother. (but lol at them having to censor "not my daughter, you bitch") Reply

will forever be upset that we were so short changed by the film adaptions and cursed child, tbh.



but i'll never not love harry potter Reply

i listen to the audiobooks at least once a year. i remember when the last book came out and i went to the little bookstore near my flat and bought it and didn't go to uni that day but stayed in bed and read it twice. and cried both times. Reply

It's insane to think this has been a part of my life for so long.



I'm not looking forward to the eventual remakes and reboots in the coming years. That will tarnish the image for me. Reply

This ALWAYS kills me. ALWAYS!



“For me, it started there, all of it. I’ve just got

a feeling I need to go there. And I can visit my parents’ graves, I’d

like that.”

“And then what?” said Ron.

“Then I’ve got to track down the rest of the Horcruxes, haven’t

I?” said Harry, his eyes upon Dumbledore’s white tomb, reflected

in the water on the other side of the lake. “That’s what he wanted

me to do, that’s why he told me all about them. If Dumbledore was

right — and I’m sure he was — there are still four of them out

there. I’ve got to find them and destroy them, and then I’ve got to

go after the seventh bit of Voldemort’s soul, the bit that’s still in his

body, and I’m the one who’s going to kill him. And if I meet

Severus Snape along the way,” he added, “so much the better for

me, so much the worse for him.”

There was a long silence. The crowd had almost dispersed now,

the stragglers giving the monumental figure of Grawp a wide berth

as he cuddled Hagrid, whose howls of grief were still echoing across

the water.

“We’ll be there, Harry,” said Ron.

“What?”

“At your aunt and uncle’s house,” said Ron. “And then we’ll go

with you wherever you’re going.”

“No —” said Harry quickly; he had not counted on this, he had

meant them to understand that he was undertaking this most dangerous

journey alone.

“You said to us once before,” said Hermione quietly, “that there

was time to turn back if we wanted to. We’ve had time, haven’t

we?

“We’re with you whatever happens,” said Ron. Reply

