Trailer for Jackie Chan's new film 'The Foreigner'
A restaurant owner (Jackie Chan) goes on a mission of revenge after his daughter is killed in a bombing by rogue Irish terrorists.
Source
Looks like 'Taken' although I am interested in it as its not another white saviour trope. Like when have films protrayed asian men saving western civilisations?
...but actually I'm excited. I love his non-English stuff so much but I'm always here for more Jackie.
i might even see this tbh
honestly i have never laughed so hard and also been sad at the same time
-edit
Okay this kinda reminds me of that Gerard Butler movie, Law Abiding Citizen, I just hope it ends better.
Edited at 2017-06-26 02:24 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.