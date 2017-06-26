Trailer for Jackie Chan's new film 'The Foreigner'

Pierce Brosnan is in everything I stg Reply

Mte, I've been seeing him everywhere lately. Reply

Heartbroken Jackie Chan always gets me in my feels! He should never be sad. This looks good. Reply

Wait, is this Bruce Lee?









...but actually I'm excited. I love his non-English stuff so much but I'm always here for more Jackie. Reply

Jackie Chan finally gonna kill James Bond, I'm in. Reply

oh sh!t jackie chan! get em. Reply

finally saw drunken master and it solidified my love of jackie chan



i might even see this tbh Reply

drunken master was masterful*~ Reply

truly



honestly i have never laughed so hard and also been sad at the same time Reply

Thought he retired 10 years ago. Reply

I am here for this! Reply

sold! that scene where he's coming at that guy from the ceiling lol. and i'm always here for pierce tbh. my childhood crush on james bond is alive and well it seems Reply

YAS FUCK IT UP MR. CHAN

Okay this kinda reminds me of that Gerard Butler movie, Law Abiding Citizen, I just hope it ends better.



Edited at 2017-06-26 02:24 pm (UTC)

I still remember that fairly recent(ish) ONTD post about Jackie Chan being one of the highest earning actors and so many people being surprised because they didn't realise he still made movies 🙄 Reply

