Sony confirms GOOP and Jennifer Connelly are coming back to the MCU in 'Spiderman: Homecoming'.
- Sony's latest press pack includes a few surprises: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Connelly and Chris Evans have roles in Spiderman: Homecoming.
- GOOP will reprise her role as Pepper Potts. She was last seen in 'Iron Man 3' and we find out during 'Captain America: Civil War' that she broke up with Tony.
- Chris Evans will reprise Captain America, trailers have showed his cameo in a video PSA for Peter's school. Spoilers also say that [Spoiler (click to open)]He's part of one of the after-credits scenes.
- Jennifer Connelly played Betty Ross, Hulk's love interest in the 2003 film. She was later replaced by Liv Tyler in the 2008 reboot. However, on 'Spiderman: Homecoming' she's playing [Spoiler (click to open)]Karen/Suit Lady, Spiderman's own J.A.R.V.I.S.
ONTD, are you excited for Pepperony? Goop is unsufferable but damn it, i love Pepper.
Pepper is really great regardless of what a flop Goop is.
Jennifer threw me for a loop for a few seconds there. I was like "oh shit Betty???!!!? Wait no that's Liv Tyler now nvm." I wish MCU would remember Betty exists.
i still prefer Stony.
they can keep Poop.
I read about the other two, esp Evans' bits. Steve in his stupid avengers uniform doing stupid school videos gives me life
and mte OP, pepper is awesome yet goop is so gross.
i think you meant it the other way around.
I don't want her back in the MCU. Recast it. Fridge her. Bring in another actress. Preferably one of color. But fuck GP.
ive missed pepper