Sony confirms GOOP and Jennifer Connelly are coming back to the MCU in 'Spiderman: Homecoming'.



- Sony's latest press pack includes a few surprises: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Connelly and Chris Evans have roles in Spiderman: Homecoming.
- GOOP will reprise her role as Pepper Potts. She was last seen in 'Iron Man 3' and we find out during 'Captain America: Civil War' that she broke up with Tony.
- Chris Evans will reprise Captain America, trailers have showed his cameo in a video PSA for Peter's school. Spoilers also say that [Spoiler (click to open)]He's part of one of the after-credits scenes.
- Jennifer Connelly played Betty Ross, Hulk's love interest in the 2003 film. She was later replaced by Liv Tyler in the 2008 reboot. However, on 'Spiderman: Homecoming' she's playing [Spoiler (click to open)]Karen/Suit Lady, Spiderman's own J.A.R.V.I.S.

Source

ONTD, are you excited for Pepperony? Goop is unsufferable but damn it, i love Pepper.
