Sony confirms GOOP and Jennifer Connelly are coming back to the MCU in 'Spiderman: Homecoming'.

That Hulk movie isn't part of the MCU so TECHNICALLY she's not coming back ;) Reply

Pepper is really great regardless of what a flop Goop is. Jennifer threw me for a loop for a few seconds there. I was like "oh shit Betty???!!!? Wait no that's Liv Tyler now nvm." I wish MCU would remember Betty exists. Reply

The Jennifer casting is cute, lol Reply

Awww Jennifer Connelly's role is cute considering her husband plays J.A.R.V.I.S. Reply

I know! I was just thinking how adorable that is. Plus now she gets to cash in that Marvel money and I love her so I'm all for this. Reply

ikr? keeping it in the family Reply

Also whenever I try to picture Jennifer Connelly, I think of Demi Moore Reply

I forgot how much i missed Pepper until this post. Welcome back!!!!! Reply

YAY PEPPER Reply

<3 i love them and i rarely love a straight couple.



i still prefer Stony.



Edited at 2017-06-26 06:32 am (UTC) Reply

I have always really liked Jennifer Connelly she's so beautiful and I used to watch her lesbian scene in Higher Learning over and over. It got on my mom's nerves cause I rewound the tape so much it started to garble.



they can keep Poop. Reply

all i can think of is her scenes in requiem for a dream. lord, i've never felt queasier. Reply

can jennifer connelly leave her husband for me already? thanks. and eh still don't care about this movie Reply

So glad Iron Man wasnt much in it after all Reply

I love Pepperony! I hope they are back together. :( I can totally understand why she left him because Tony was being an insufferable twatwaffle but I do love them. Reply

so does that mean we'll see more of her in future films bc it's so awkward having her written out but still mentioned Reply

God I am dying for a Jennifer Connelly comeback Reply

Aww, that's cute about Jennifer!



I read about the other two, esp Evans' bits. Steve in his stupid avengers uniform doing stupid school videos gives me life



and mte OP, pepper is awesome yet goop is so gross. Reply

Even NASA hates her for her dumb stickers. lol. Reply

ikr? She is so ridic. Her acting is stellar tho to make Pepper so fab lol Reply

YESSSSSSSS I love Pepper Reply

connelly can take her pos husband and both bug off. I don't especially care for pepper but I do like goop so maybe that will be fun. Reply

I don't especially care for pepper but I do like goop so maybe that will be fun.



i think you meant it the other way around. Reply

pepper is pathetic weak slut shaming crap and goop is a capable entertainer so no I did not Reply

known Johnny Depp for years and through several relationships. He's the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I've ever known. Just saying. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) May 28, 2016

oh yeah I forgot about this Reply

Pepper makes Tony bearable. Reply

Yay Pepper! I was hoping she'd show up somehow but Gwyneth is so lazy when it comes to acting these days. Reply

I had Goop so much that she's ruined Pepper for me.



I don't want her back in the MCU. Recast it. Fridge her. Bring in another actress. Preferably one of color. But fuck GP. Reply

