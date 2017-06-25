Popular Youtuber Gigi Gorgeous Attempts To Con Her Fans For a Revlon Ad

Im sorry for anyone that would take beauty/fashion advice from her. She's sf tacky lmao Reply

Thread

Link

who is this person, why would ppl follow their makeup advice and why are they talking like paris hilton circa 2005 Reply

Thread

Link

you may know her from her infamous "my dog was raped" video

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc. fortunately, I do not!



Oh lmao my notif was kind enough to cut the video out so I was spared til I saw the full comment lol



Edited at 2017-06-26 05:07 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jfc. i'me definitely not watching that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









This bitch is obnoxious. Uggggggh.....spay and neuter your goddamn pets. Bob Barker told us this ages ago!This bitch is obnoxious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hated that video and I also hated the "I was raped by a dog" video she did and almost unsubscribed to her although the video wasn't as bad as the title suggested (beastiality is animal abuse and cruelty idc what anyone says).....I have been unsubscribing to over the top click bait on YT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gigi is the satanic spawn of trisha paytas and caitlyn jenner. she acts like that because of her ladybrain, silly! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ive never been into her videos or anything but she does have a huge following. She had that whole movie on youtube red becomgin Gigi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why are u making fun of a trans woman's voice



nagl henny Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

used to watch her all the time but have totally lost interest Reply

Thread

Link

gigi is repulsive. Reply

Thread

Link

anyone remember when kandee johnson used to do this? Reply

Thread

Link

Uh wow. She looks very, very different with a full face of makeup. I wouldn't have recognized her in that screencap. Reply

Thread

Link

Did she purchase the rights to that Kylie song, tho? It's unprofessional when well-established youtubers use music that they didn't clear.

Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I wonder how they get away with that?? Back in the day that was a quick way to get your channel deleted, guess the bigger yt stars are given more leeway?



She had Katy Perry too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sike. Michelle Phan got sued by Sony for millions because of all the background music she used in her videos and I believe she did have to pay them for it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My ex boyfriend loves her. He now makes makeup tutorials. Reply

Thread

Link

her mic is blown the fuck out in the beginning. she's supposed to be a professional? Reply

Thread

Link

and since this is a beauty post I'm pissed NARS is no longer cruelty free! https://logicalharmony.net/is-nars-crue lty-free/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHAT Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg noo

I love their concealer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

anything cosmetic that is sold in china is not cruelty free Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ughhhhhhhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr, I keep thinking of that shitty Zooming Zucchini ad with the echo



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh unless they are brand new I'm revolted by the dingy look of beauty blenders



(Of course the average person doesn't need to use a new one every time but if you're a professional YouTube maybe don't use a gray groddy one) Reply

Thread

Link

That dress is seriously heinous and probably not even comfortable so like why? Reply

Thread

Link

Whoa, seeing her without make-up is a trip! Reply

Thread

Link

typical gigi Reply

Thread

Link

God she looks so awful. You can tell how fake her lips are when she doesn't have anything on them.



I don't think I have any Revlon products. Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly don't get the people that find lip fillers to be attractive, they're so unflattering...and weird looking.

Reply

Thread

Link

IA I am so over seeing lip fillers everywhere on Insta and youtubers. Some people get them and don't even need them.



It looks okay when you have full face of makeup on and liquid lip but then in everyday situations without makeup they stand out and do not look flattering on anyone imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link