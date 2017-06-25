Popular Youtuber Gigi Gorgeous Attempts To Con Her Fans For a Revlon Ad
In a sponsored Revlon video for Pride, YouTube icon and originally a guru, Gigi Gorgeous, did a makeup tutorial using Revlon products she 'loves' for a "Pride Pool Party".
Viewers quickly noticed discrepancies in the look, where she'd do her makeup with Revlon products claiming they're what she loves and uses, but in the next cut of the video a new (different shade) product would be on her face magically which is clearly not the previous Revlon shade. Fans began to suspect the ad and express that they feel like this is a con.
For specifics.... At 3:21 and 3:24 of the video the 2 different eyebrow products are visible.
Further on, at 4:50 and 6:00 you see her swap out the eyelashes she was using for a different brand she doesn't mention.
Source
Beauty Post featuring your fave
Sephora Revlon products??
Oh lmao my notif was kind enough to cut the video out so I was spared til I saw the full comment lol
Edited at 2017-06-26 05:07 am (UTC)
This bitch is obnoxious.
nagl henny
She had Katy Perry too
I love their concealer
(Of course the average person doesn't need to use a new one every time but if you're a professional YouTube maybe don't use a gray groddy one)
I don't think I have any Revlon products.
It looks okay when you have full face of makeup on and liquid lip but then in everyday situations without makeup they stand out and do not look flattering on anyone imo.