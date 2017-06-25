jla6

Popular Youtuber Gigi Gorgeous Attempts To Con Her Fans For a Revlon Ad

In a sponsored Revlon video for Pride, YouTube icon and originally a guru, Gigi Gorgeous, did a makeup tutorial using Revlon products she 'loves' for a "Pride Pool Party".

Viewers quickly noticed discrepancies in the look, where she'd do her makeup with Revlon products claiming they're what she loves and uses, but in the next cut of the video a new (different shade) product would be on her face magically which is clearly not the previous Revlon shade. Fans began to suspect the ad and express that they feel like this is a con.

For specifics.... At 3:21 and 3:24 of the video the 2 different eyebrow products are visible.

Further on, at 4:50 and 6:00 you see her swap out the eyelashes she was using for a different brand she doesn't mention.

