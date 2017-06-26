TWIN PEAKS: Part 8 discussion! 🦉🔥⛰❓🌀
That #TwinPeaks was one of truly great hours of David Lynch's career. I can't believe that just happened.— Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) June 26, 2017
tonight Twin Peaks went full Lynch, channeled 2001/Stanley Kubrick, and a throwback to some of Lynch's earlier work (Eraserhead). A WILD (at heart) RIDE.
SOURCE 1
🦉🔥⛰❓🌀
Also lmao @ the Roadhouse booking bands like NIN
Edited at 2017-06-26 04:11 am (UTC)
And DONE. Shaking and crying.
I never thought we'd get a full backstory on the origins of the lodge/Bob but here we are! Man created him when we decided to play god and set off the first atomic bomb! Made a rip in our world and now God sent laura palmer to earth to be the catalyst to end it. I'm SHOOK!
Edited at 2017-06-26 04:09 am (UTC)
But also, per the comment below, I think I'm just a whiny asshole and more of a TP fan than a Lynch fan.
But I can say is I'm glad they managed to work Frank Silva into this series in a small way. RIP.
The fire imagery was really horrifying and gave me a lot of anxiety. This episode is such a mixed bag. It's pretty, gorgeous, horrifying, long, anxiety inducing, weird and boring all at the same time.
THEORIES??? any theories you have or that you've read that you def believe to be true now?
We saw the convenience store and all those men inside it (i assume they were miners or hobos or something and got killed in the blast?) because in FWWM all the spirits (Bob, Man from another place, random ones) meet above the convenience store! Its the origin of the lodge maybe? Idk! Then 10 years later we see bob hatch as a roach-frog. The lodge sends these burnt hobos out to help bob find a host. So he says that weird scary poem thing into the radio to make people pass out and let bob find one. He find a lil girl that people on twitter think is Sarah Palmer (bc of the White Horse part of the poem). Other people on twitter thought the frog was laura but I'm certain those evil guys were trying to help it, so it's prob bob. Laura is the catalyst who gets kills 40 years later, and brings Cooper to twin peaks who is the man who will close the lodge/get rid of bob once and for all. Or maybe Laura is gonna come back like jesus and close the lodge once Cooper is himself again WHO KNOWS NOT US
Edited at 2017-06-26 04:23 am (UTC)
def was bob
Sorry for the mini-rant. I'm just over it. Someone on tumblr said this show is separating the Twin Peaks fans from the David Lynch fans and they weren't wrong.
Idk. My mind was blown. We're getting full on lore of Twin Peaks, this was what Lynch intended. It was beautiful and horrifying.
100% agree tbh
i'm over it too. get the fuck over it and this is lynch for what he is, and you should've known that going into it. i'm assuming a lot of the people who are watching the revival and are weirded out/done w it didn't see the original or haven't seen much of his other (esp earlier) work. because.
YEP. we really are getting full TP/Lynch, and that's what he wanted and my ass is not about to complain because this is fucking amazing.
brb gonna go watch inland empire again
Idk I feel like there's no excuse, we know what Lynch is about and to complain about his methods now, DECADES into his career, is utterly ridiculous. That'll be like me, who hates Terrence Malick, complaining about Malick's use of sprawling landscapes and long-ass scenes of nothing. When I watch David Lynch, I expect to be confused, amused, impressed, mystified and scared. Maybe even see a weird tree hand hybrid of some kind. Do you people even Lynch?? Lol
Edited at 2017-06-26 04:52 am (UTC)
got a light?
I've never been more horrified.