TWIN PEAKS: Part 8 discussion! 🦉🔥⛰❓🌀

Still catching up on it rn (about 45 min in) and so far... just WOW. WOWOWOWOWOW. That part with the Giant was so beautiful ;;



Also lmao @ the Roadhouse booking bands like NIN Reply

RIGHT. NINE INCH NAILS LMFAO when that's the least weird part...



when that's the least weird part ahahaha yes



And DONE. Shaking and crying. Reply

my literal thought once bob was...spewed out (i guess) of that...human...oid...form...? Reply

Lol @ me for thinking it was a NIN-esque band with a Tr lookalike UNTIL THE CREDITS because there was just.no.way Twin Peaks booked NIN and yet Reply

THE* NINE INCH NAILS Reply

i know a lot of you guys were saying you were disappointed with where the show was going. do you still feel that way now after these last amaaaaazing 3 eps??? Reply

they were tired of dougie and look what that got them LMAO Reply

LMFAO T R U E Reply

lol Reply

idg people who hate on dougie and that storyline at all tbh, it's a pure delight Reply

YES Reply

How could anybody be disappointed with that surrealism masterpiece? The dementors were everything Reply

i'm shooketh Reply

same Reply

That was the most mindblowing hour of tv, jesus christ.



I never thought we'd get a full backstory on the origins of the lodge/Bob but here we are! Man created him when we decided to play god and set off the first atomic bomb! Made a rip in our world and now God sent laura palmer to earth to be the catalyst to end it. I'm SHOOK! Reply

The Tree of Life is SHAKING Stanley Kubrick has been found DEAD Reply

LMAO Reply

omg Reply

LMAOOOO Reply

my life my words Reply

omg nooo Reply

RIGHT. THIS WAS SO FUCKING WEIRD. i saw a tweet that was like "2001 a space odyssey of bob" and i laughed bc... true. Reply

When you put it that way... omg. OMG. Reply

🙌🏽 reading this comment like Reply

I LOVE IT Reply

I must be the least artistic, most ignorant, grouchiest grump ever because I've never been so annoyed in my life. I think maybe I just need to give up on this revival because last week was the only episode I've liked so far. =/ Reply

damn really? what aren't you liking about it?



damn really? what aren't you liking about it?

I think I'm just too stupid for this show, tbh. I like talking about this show more than I like watching it, it's always so interesting to me to read/hear the theories and have everything explained but actually watching it is a struggle because I'm so lost and really bored by the snails pace.



But also, per the comment below, I think I'm just a whiny asshole and more of a TP fan than a Lynch fan. Reply

I'm with you, regarding tonight's episode at least. I've enjoyed the series for the most part, but tonight felt like a waste of my time. Maybe it's just because Lynch at his Lynchiest is not my cup of tea.



But I can say is I'm glad they managed to work Frank Silva into this series in a small way. RIP. Reply

Don't be down on yourself for actually enjoying coherent storytelling that isn't just a giant masturabatory allegorical fantasy. Reply

Right?! I fast forwarded through this whole fuckin episode. Reply

This episode genuinely pissed me off and I've been rather enjoying the entire revival. It's still on my mind tho after 3 hours so it did its job. I liked aspects of it but fuck the convenient store shot lasting for 3 whole flashing minutes.



The fire imagery was really horrifying and gave me a lot of anxiety. This episode is such a mixed bag. It's pretty, gorgeous, horrifying, long, anxiety inducing, weird and boring all at the same time.

it was GLORIOUS. Reply

OKAY SO NOW THAT WE HAVE MORE INFO, ALBEIT SILENT FILM MEETS ERASERHEAD MEETS SPACE ODYSSEY INFO



THEORIES??? any theories you have or that you've read that you def believe to be true now? Reply

I think it was straightforward for the most part. In the 40s when the first bomb was successfully tested we created some kind of rip in the world that allowed some other evil world to pass into ours (maybe literal hell or something idk). When those sirens were going off, that was telling the giant some shit went down evil legit broke into our universe because humans are trash and ruined everything trying to be god (my spin on it ofc). And he sees out the window somethin ain't right, so he goes and watches it on tv and is like lemme float up and rip an angel out of the cosmos to put and end to this tear that evil passes thru. And then they send laura as a dragonball-z to earth.



We saw the convenience store and all those men inside it (i assume they were miners or hobos or something and got killed in the blast?) because in FWWM all the spirits (Bob, Man from another place, random ones) meet above the convenience store! Its the origin of the lodge maybe? Idk! Then 10 years later we see bob hatch as a roach-frog. The lodge sends these burnt hobos out to help bob find a host. So he says that weird scary poem thing into the radio to make people pass out and let bob find one. He find a lil girl that people on twitter think is Sarah Palmer (bc of the White Horse part of the poem). Other people on twitter thought the frog was laura but I'm certain those evil guys were trying to help it, so it's prob bob. Laura is the catalyst who gets kills 40 years later, and brings Cooper to twin peaks who is the man who will close the lodge/get rid of bob once and for all. Or maybe Laura is gonna come back like jesus and close the lodge once Cooper is himself again WHO KNOWS NOT US



Edited at 2017-06-26 04:23 am (UTC) Reply

i love this <3 and yea it was straightforward!! i meant like theories about other characters or anything that went unconfirmed in this episode, if it made anyone think up anything else.



def was bob Reply

Love this! "WHO KNOWS NOT US" pretty much sums it up Reply

I luv u. Dead at send laura as a dragonball-z to earth. Reply

We also got some insight into how electricity is used by entities to pass between worlds (the infamous stoplight, the bomb, the radio show, etc.) Reply

i haven't seen it yet bc it's not up on netflix but just reading the reviews and comments.... my ass is shook Reply

I'm not caught up but finally started watching the return. I'm in pain bc Coop being lifeless hurts. lol @ Lynch having exactly one BW as usual. I NEED MORE LAURA 😭😭😭😭 Reply

and Bobby being a cop makes me feel weirdly happy. like. he's changed so much. and Hawk being white haired😢😢😢 Reply

Hawk used to be so so so so good looking. Reply

he still is in a grandpa way Reply

still is Reply

I love Hawk ❤️ Reply

Hawk is my fave Reply

he still is! Reply

This is fucking peak television. It's artistry. I don't care, call me pretentious but I've had it with the complaining and the whining...people actually want fan service? From DAVID LYNCH??? He said this was an eighteen-hour movie so enjoy the damn ride or get off the coaster. It's not like Lynch is some new, unknown director- his work has existed for decades. YOU KNEW WHAT YOU WERE IN FOR.



Sorry for the mini-rant. I'm just over it. Someone on tumblr said this show is separating the Twin Peaks fans from the David Lynch fans and they weren't wrong.



Idk. My mind was blown. We're getting full on lore of Twin Peaks, this was what Lynch intended. It was beautiful and horrifying. Reply

"Sorry for the mini-rant. I'm just over it. Someone on tumblr said this show is separating the Twin Peaks fans from the David Lynch fans and they weren't wrong."



100% agree tbh



i'm over it too. get the fuck over it and this is lynch for what he is, and you should've known that going into it. i'm assuming a lot of the people who are watching the revival and are weirded out/done w it didn't see the original or haven't seen much of his other (esp earlier) work. because.



YEP. we really are getting full TP/Lynch, and that's what he wanted and my ass is not about to complain because this is fucking amazing. Reply

especially because we have waited SO FUCKING LONG for something from him. not just TP, but anything in general. he takes his damn time to make things and i can appreciate that when it's this good and full batshit crazy and trippy and nightmarish and just- lynch.



brb gonna go watch inland empire again Reply

I just feel like...we've waited twenty-five years for any sort of explanation and we're getting it, albeit slowly and incoherently, which is the Lynch way. If you're an actual fan of Twin Peaks/Lynch, you KNOW THIS. Everyone screaming and whining for instant gratification and answers...y'all know that is exactly how and why the show went downhill? Let the man work!



Idk I feel like there's no excuse, we know what Lynch is about and to complain about his methods now, DECADES into his career, is utterly ridiculous. That'll be like me, who hates Terrence Malick, complaining about Malick's use of sprawling landscapes and long-ass scenes of nothing. When I watch David Lynch, I expect to be confused, amused, impressed, mystified and scared. Maybe even see a weird tree hand hybrid of some kind. Do you people even Lynch?? Lol



Edited at 2017-06-26 04:52 am (UTC) Reply

I'm gonna complain and whine as much as I please Reply

I agree. I loved it. Reply

ia and Lynch is fully unrestrained now because he CAN be. What a lot of older fans are failing to realize is that '90s Twin Peaks David Lynch was RESTRAINED David Lynch. He also stopped being super involved with the show for almost an entire season, so this is him at his peak. Reply

we've gone full David Lynch and it is GLORIOUS



got a light? Reply

lmao i was gonna quote that in my post!! Reply

got a light?



I've never been more horrified. Reply

that scene was fucking I C O N I C Reply

Wow. I feel like I'm on another planet. I thought this episode was boring as fuck and fast forwarded through 80% of it. What a waste. Reply

this ep was def not a waste but ok lol Reply

fucking waste of time Reply

lmao you fuckin would Reply

I am in ecstasy. I love watching something on a screen and not knowing where the fuck I am about to be taken. I am so glad this was made. Reply

same and it gave me a whole new perspective on our limited perceptions of reality and the complex world we all live in and barely understand Reply

