donna crying 2 much

TWIN PEAKS: Part 8 discussion! 🦉🔥⛰❓🌀






tonight Twin Peaks went full Lynch, channeled 2001/Stanley Kubrick, and a throwback to some of Lynch's earlier work (Eraserhead). A WILD (at heart) RIDE.

SOURCE 1



🦉🔥⛰❓🌀
Tagged: , ,