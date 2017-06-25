Kpop Post: BOA,Stellar,Loona...

Excited about all of these!



Jinsoul is SO pretty and her song/MV are interesting. The blonde line is really bringing it for LOONA.



Stellar should be interesting and it'll be fun to have BoA & Hyori promoting at the same time. 9M getting proper promo this time must've been a resigning condition for Hyemi LOL Reply

Unfortunately BoA won't do any promotion for CAMO

I hope that clip from Boa is from the actual song bc 🔥 Reply

I only know Duvet by BOA Reply

I wonder what Stellar's management hopes to gain with adding a new member. They're never going to be huge so it seems like it's just one more member to be buying clothes for and not paying. Reply

Wait what there's a new member?? Shit I didn't notice her until u said it



Goddamit the poor girls and their lack of income Reply

Ugh i know, my girls keep struggling financially and they add a new member!?! at this point they're living off the fans and makestar tbh Reply

i hope she's a really really good vocalist bc otherwise.......?? Reply

SM is truly sabotaging BoA's career at this point. First they release a teaser out of nowhere without a date and without specifying if it's the lead track of an album or anything... just to tell us a day before the release that is going to be a "project" + she won't do any kind of promotion(lol)



If she's not going to promote it or release a physical album then why bother to release it in the first place? BoA's digital sales aren't good it won't bring any money for the company plus it won't help her career at all.

What a waste of time and money. Reply

RISE STELLAR RISE Reply

I loved "Kiss My Lips" I can't wait I loved "Kiss My Lips" I can't wait Reply

