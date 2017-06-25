Kpop Post: BOA,Stellar,Loona...
BOA-Camo teaser
Stellar- Archangels of the Sephiroth teaser
LOONA/JinSoul- Singing in the Rain MV
9muses- Remember (Dance version)
Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_14lown
Nmk
S2:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AgCvpkm
NTU
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/RWeyOyY_pu
Q
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/lgbmfFkn_k
4
Jinsoul is SO pretty and her song/MV are interesting. The blonde line is really bringing it for LOONA.
Stellar should be interesting and it'll be fun to have BoA & Hyori promoting at the same time. 9M getting proper promo this time must've been a resigning condition for Hyemi LOL
Goddamit the poor girls and their lack of income
If she's not going to promote it or release a physical album then why bother to release it in the first place? BoA's digital sales aren't good it won't bring any money for the company plus it won't help her career at all.
What a waste of time and money.
YAAASSSS BOA!!!!!!!!!
I loved "Kiss My Lips" I can't wait