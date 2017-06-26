June 26th, 2017, 12:27 am iigoru Tinashe performs "Flame" at #iHeartSummer17 source Tagged: live performance, tinashe Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-06-26 03:43 am (UTC)
I keep thinking oh no baby what is you doing? She wants to make it big but she doesn't wanna dress the part. Her outfit was all sorts of wrong.
song lame asf
And who chose that outfit?!? It looks hot as hell. Like girl is on the beach in long pants, a heavy coat and Vans. I don't get it lmaoooo.
Edited at 2017-06-26 06:18 am (UTC)