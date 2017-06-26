Tinashe sis, what are you wearing? Reply

LOL you don't like it? I think its cute on her, however I couldn't wear it in the hot humid summer beach weather. Also i think if her dancers were dressed in closer to what she has on it would look better. Reply

Those pants? No. It looks like that material astronauts use to stay warm.



Edited at 2017-06-26 03:43 am (UTC)

I came in here to say the exact same thing.

I keep thinking oh no baby what is you doing? She wants to make it big but she doesn't wanna dress the part. Her outfit was all sorts of wrong. Reply

Yeah she always looks so budget Reply

Her fit is so cute, especially the pants. She sounds really good too and dancing always on point. She's one of the few who can keep her breathing under control while trying to sing and dance, which is no easy feat.



song lame asf Reply

I still have the flame for ha! Reply

Girl needs better songs because she's a great live performer. Reply

Why is she still singing this lame ass song Reply

sigh. the outfit, this washed out hair...sis? Reply

Cute performance. I like her and want to see more choreo and big hits for her! Reply

my wife looks beautiful Reply

Yaaaassss Keri Hilson2.0 Reply

Keri Hilson had hits tho Reply

LOL Shit... Reply

that outfit... Reply

sis time to move on to buzz single number 1226837372082929399404551230432383320959 5955 Reply

Sometimes I think she's just too beautiful and talented and that some other pop girl must be sabatoging her in some elaborate scheme. Reply

shes a good performer, sucks that her material is so subpar. Reply

Saw her at pride. She's a good performer, what we are missing.. Then she played this song and uh she needs better music. Reply

why is she still holding onto this song? let it goooooooooo. it's not happening Reply

Does she not have another song to perform? I feel like this has been out forever.



And who chose that outfit?!? It looks hot as hell. Like girl is on the beach in long pants, a heavy coat and Vans. I don't get it lmaoooo.



Edited at 2017-06-26 06:18 am (UTC)

