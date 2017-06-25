AMC - PREACHER This Season on Preacher Promo + Sneak Peek & Premiere Photos
[synopsis for 2x02 Mumbai Sky Tower]Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy track a lead from Heaven; the trio tries to learn more about the Cowboy's identity and why he wants to kill them.
Jesse realizes his powers are useless against the Saint of all Killers.
Jesse and Tulip question a strip club owner who may have recently seen God.
Ruth Negga | #Preacher Premiere 🌷 pic.twitter.com/UwBwgs1atv— Best Of Ruth Negga (@bestofruthnegga) June 21, 2017
Ep. 2 premieres tomorrow night, Monday June 26th @9/8c in its new timeslot
