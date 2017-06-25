June 25th, 2017, 07:58 pm __onthebound Promo for Claws 1x04 I liked that Judy Reyes' character finally spoke in 1x03. I need someone to gif me Desna's refusal re: hair.Source Tagged: black celebrities, television, television - tnt, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1111 comments Add comment
i think i read somewhere that [Spoiler (click to open)]Dean Norris' character is gay? have they showed that already?
Makes me sad because I like this show but there seems to be zero buzz in Canada, not hearing anybody talking about it. :/
Edited at 2017-06-26 06:55 am (UTC)