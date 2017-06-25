If this doesn't sum up white privilege in one tweet idk what else does. Reply

I said what I said. Reply

I feel like this gif cutting out the woman behind her's equally great or greater expressions is the true white privilege. Reply

What a gross person she is. Reply

I wish clean, plentiful public bathrooms were a more common thing Reply

Me too. Reply

Same. North America is better than Europe though. Reply

As in the whole of Europe? the public bathrooms in Mallorca Spain and Scandinavia were the cleanest I've seen. And you didn't have to pay to use them. Reply

Is it not like this in other countries? I know some places in (Southeast?) Asia have things like this where you pay a really cheap fee to get access to a public (I suppose city-owned) restroom. Reply

I have a facebook friend from college with IBS who runs a twitter logging the door codes of all the public bathrooms she uses in DC. not all heroes wear capes tbh Reply

Same, especially since this ^ incident likely happened in the city (I saw her at NYC Pride today). It's ridiculous how inaccessible bathrooms are without paying or franctically searching. Reply

I'm living in Japan right now and it's a dream! this is one of the things I will miss the most after coming back to Europe. Reply

yeah it's awful here Reply

Same Reply

I live in a small coastal town and we have a TON of public restrooms centrally located. I love it Reply

Europe though. I just got back from traveling there for 6 weeks and while I'm dying to go back, I hated their lack of public restrooms. Free ones too. I drank so much less water than I'm used to because I didn't know when the next free toilet would come around lol Reply

I saw something on Facebook about a service by Charmin called "Van Go" that allows you to call a mobile bathroom (like you would a taxi) in NYC. It's on a trial basis right now. I think it's an awesome service. Obviously it's cleaned after every use.



There are basically no public bathrooms that are clean anymore. I remember when Starbucks used to have clean bathrooms, now they don't. I will go at movie theatres and SOME restaurants that I trust because those always seem to be clean, but nowhere else ever is. They're always completely disgusting. Even most of the restrooms at places I have worked, even employee-only restrooms, were pretty bad. :( Reply

As someone who once worked in my city's busiest 7-eleven, I can honestly say that this will never happen. Or at least, it won't happen without this country(us) radically changing the way it treats its homeless and drug-using populations. People od'd all the time in our bathrooms. It just wasn't safe for anyone. Folks would try and wash up in our sinks. The clean-up was hellish and someone would HAVE to do it every hour or so, on minimum wage. So many shelters and public housing complexes have been torn down here in favor of condos, etc. Restrooms in public parks are closing. Police do illegal sweeps of fully functioning tent cities regularly. There is no safe place to shoot iv drugs(in the us), even as numbers of addicts continue to multiply exponentially. Really, the dwindling availability of free and clean bathrooms is a side effect of cutting costs to services that help marginalized populations.







Edited at 2017-06-26 05:06 am (UTC) Reply

w o w



why would you post this? or not just buy something for a dollar to pee? jfc kelly. Reply

mte to all of this Reply

Shes at the pride parade. Starbucks doesnt open their bathroom. There would be a line outside the door.



Edited at 2017-06-26 02:51 am (UTC) Reply

wouldn't there be a ton of portapotties? Reply

You could put in a online order and then use the bathroom. Or just say you did. If its that busy no one would notice you never actually picked up a drink. Reply

mte. when I use a fastfood, or in this case, Starbucks, for a potty break, I try to buy something cheap as some sort of payment for letting me use it.



Most stores I have seen with locked bathrooms have them for customers only, code at the receipt or something



Edited at 2017-06-26 04:16 am (UTC) Reply

Yeah idk how to process this like smh she's a grownup and peed on herself because she's cheap and entitled? Reply

It's pride, which means every starbucks is packed. I bought a tall iced coffee just to wait 20 minutes to use the bathroom.



Absolutely worth it too. Reply

was it for customers only? Reply

starbucks doesnt have public bathrooms? Reply

They tend to, which makes me surprised. Reply

Maybe the bathroom was out of order and she was just being an ass. Reply

this one normally does (i've peed in it on plenty occasions without buying shit) but because of the parade they probably didn't to prevent overcrowding. Reply

every one i have been in does Reply

not in nyc. Reply

In LA they sometimes have a lock with a code to prevent non customers from using the restroom. I guess this place in NYC had one, too. Reply

They do but in the ones in the middle of cities, you usually have to buy something. Reply

i mean not technically but i've never not been able to use a sbux bathroom (unless they were cleaning it or something). but this was near the pride parade route so they may have been stricter about letting just anyone use it? Reply

I guess it depends on the location? There are two near me, and the one has two (not stalls, but just the one room) and the other doesn't have any and it's a fairly small store. Reply

I'm in a pretty tiny city but they still have a door code. That said the barristas always give it to people who ask even if they don't buy anything. Reply

sometimes you just have to buy something so I don't get why she didn't just buy a water or chocolate or something Reply

Not all of them in Chicago Reply

in some you have to buy something and input a code Reply

a lot of the ones in nyc really aren't meant for loitering after, just grab & gos



They have like 2 stools to sit down and dedicate the biggest space to where people would queue. Reply

I was in San Jose recently and they didn't have one, which surprised me since most do as long as you buy something. Almost every business in the area had a similar policy. I had to buy an iced tea at the one place I could find with one in order to get a code to piss out the coffee I had elsewhere. Almost certainly a side effect of the Bay Area's homelessness crisis. Reply

There are a bunch of Starbucks here in NYC that don't have bathrooms, they tend to be the smaller ones. Usually you can walk a few blocks up or down and find one that does have a bathroom so I don't know why she didn't just keep walking. There's one near my school thats like 7 blocks down from the branch she tweeted about. Reply

I work so close to this one and it literally is one small room and has no bathroom. But there's another one like three blocks away that does have one Reply

not in major cities, in most of los angeles they claim 'employee only' and pick and choose who to let in, it was one of the things i hated about working for them. where i live now, still in so cal, they don't even care if you pay it's a free bathroom you walk in and out of Reply

seriously? all she had to do was grab a bottle of water and they would have let her in. Reply

Wow.



1) some things just do not need to be shared with the entire universe.



2) I would bet money there was an available bathroom where ever she left from before she opted to wait until the last second to find a restroom expecting her whiteness and "fame" to open doors for her. Starbucks employees don't owe her shit and the fact she is on twitter acting like they do is pathetic. Reply

yeah like if you had a lot of water or liquids at brunch or w/e go pee before you leave lol Reply

In the replies to her post someone said there's a hotel right by it that has public bathrooms. So she definitely just went into the first random place lol. Reply

id bet any teenage barista wouldnt know who she is lmfao Reply

Teenage might be stretching it. I remember the Osborne reality tv show but I'm almost 30. Unless teens are watching fashion police or wtvr she does these days.



Edit: whoops. Read your comment as would not wouldn't.



Edited at 2017-06-26 02:34 am (UTC) Reply

Bitch, buy a $2 bottle of water like the rest of us when we need to use a public bathroom. It's not like you can't afford it. Reply

lmao what



She couldn't just buy something? Reply

The injustice of this happening to her during Pride D-: Reply

This picture is frightening. Reply

That's just Kelly's face, bb. Reply

iconic Reply

iconique Reply

Demon Reply

the eyes, the lips................................. Reply

like... was there a line? Reply

She has money, couldn't she buy a small cup of whatever and use the restroom later? Reply

gah so true she's horribleeeeee Reply

She's so fucking obnoxious. Reply

lmao Reply

Loll Reply

