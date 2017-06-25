Starbucks Wouldn't Let Kelly Osbourne Use the Bathroom So She Pissed Herself
SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the 🚽 I have piss in my shoe 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/scVsNAUh10— Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) June 26, 2017
SOURCE
Have you ever pissed yourself ONTD?
There are basically no public bathrooms that are clean anymore. I remember when Starbucks used to have clean bathrooms, now they don't. I will go at movie theatres and SOME restaurants that I trust because those always seem to be clean, but nowhere else ever is. They're always completely disgusting. Even most of the restrooms at places I have worked, even employee-only restrooms, were pretty bad. :(
Edited at 2017-06-26 05:06 am (UTC)
why would you post this? or not just buy something for a dollar to pee? jfc kelly.
Edited at 2017-06-26 02:51 am (UTC)
Most stores I have seen with locked bathrooms have them for customers only, code at the receipt or something
Edited at 2017-06-26 04:16 am (UTC)
Absolutely worth it too.
They have like 2 stools to sit down and dedicate the biggest space to where people would queue.
1) some things just do not need to be shared with the entire universe.
2) I would bet money there was an available bathroom where ever she left from before she opted to wait until the last second to find a restroom expecting her whiteness and "fame" to open doors for her. Starbucks employees don't owe her shit and the fact she is on twitter acting like they do is pathetic.
Edit: whoops. Read your comment as would not wouldn't.
Edited at 2017-06-26 02:34 am (UTC)
She couldn't just buy something?
This picture is frightening.
Ewww!