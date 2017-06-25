suspiria

John Carpenter's THE THING celebrated its 35th anniversary today

Iconic sci-fi horror film THE THING has turned 35 today!

To celebrate, award-winning and NY Times best-selling comic writer and artist Franceso Francavilla released some teaser images from his upcoming The Thing artbook:



And here are 13 (5) facts you may or may not already know about the film!





1. At the time of release, the movie was panned by audiences and critics alike. According to the source article, The New York Times review of the film stated: "John Carpenter’s The Thing is a foolish, depressing, overproduced movie that mixes horror with science fiction to make something that is fun as neither one thing or the other." Do you agree, ONTD?

2. It's not a remake of The Thing from Another World, although both films used the same source material - the sci-fi novella classic, “Who Goes There?” by John W. Campbell Jr. Which OP recommends you read on a chilly winter evening if you're a fan of the film!

3. Kurt Russell almost killed himself with dynamite while shooting a scene! The take was used in the film.

4. A stop motion scene was filmed but Carpenter decided to not include it in the final cut. You can watch it below!


5. An alternative ending was also filmed, in which [Spoiler (click to open)]MacReady is rescued and given a blood test, which he passes.


SOURCES: Twitter [1], [2]; YouTube [1]
Tagged: