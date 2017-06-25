John Carpenter's THE THING celebrated its 35th anniversary today
Iconic sci-fi horror film THE THING has turned 35 today!
To celebrate, award-winning and NY Times best-selling comic writer and artist Franceso Francavilla released some teaser images from his upcoming The Thing artbook:
And here are 13 (5) facts you may or may not already know about the film!
1. At the time of release, the movie was panned by audiences and critics alike. According to the source article, The New York Times review of the film stated: "John Carpenter’s The Thing is a foolish, depressing, overproduced movie that mixes horror with science fiction to make something that is fun as neither one thing or the other." Do you agree, ONTD?
2. It's not a remake of The Thing from Another World, although both films used the same source material - the sci-fi novella classic, “Who Goes There?” by John W. Campbell Jr. Which OP recommends you read on a chilly winter evening if you're a fan of the film!
3. Kurt Russell almost killed himself with dynamite while shooting a scene! The take was used in the film.
4. A stop motion scene was filmed but Carpenter decided to not include it in the final cut. You can watch it below!
5. An alternative ending was also filmed, in which [Spoiler (click to open)]MacReady is rescued and given a blood test, which he passes.
SOURCES: Twitter [1], [2]; YouTube [1]
SOURCES: Twitter [1], [2]; YouTube [1]
iconic.
also yessss to young kurt russell
omg BLESS. i love some cold weather creepiness
Love the movie, but I always have to nope out of that scene. Far too gruesome for me.
Speaking of, that dog they used was a good actor. I was creeped out
This is tied with The Descent and Alien(s) as my fave for horror. I hate that my nephew scratched up my dvd's :(
Edited at 2017-06-26 07:26 am (UTC)
I really respect how he manages to keep his hair so shiny and voluminous as things go to shit. One of my favorite movies. I think my favorite part is the head skittering across the floor.
The only downside is knowing that somewhere, that head with the spider legs sticking out of it might actually exist in the world, and that fucking shakes me.
sorry for the long-ass reply, I'm just feeling this post right now.
a true classic
I love this film so much. My guy has never been able to sit through the opening sequence, the music and the atmosphere Carpenter created is too spooky for him. He's been like that with the opening scene in the ASOIAF series too - can't get past those rangers North of the Wall.
/csb I guess
WHAT?
OP's question
I disagree, but I can see how in that context JC's The Thing was seen as "neither one thing or the other".
I think this film is uncomfortable. Maybe the reviewer was expecting E.T.? Alien dropped in 1979 so scary aliens had happened before but Carpenter brought them here, to earth and fucked shit up and left the film ambiguous. and that's why the film works, imo.
also - thanks OP for this post. I hope I haven't been annoying. Australian time means I'm usually late to posts & miss the action.