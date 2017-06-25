John Carpenter's THE THING celebrated its 35th anniversary today

Kurt Russell's sexiness was at critical mass in this movie, whew. Reply

I just love practical effects so much

the chest-turns-into-a-giant-mouth scene still gets me. the whole thing movie just fucked me up so bad the first time i saw it.



iconic.

i think i literally screamed during that scene when i first saw it lol

the thing is just so good. i still remember when i first saw it and how freaked out i got. i should really rewatch it.



also yessss to young kurt russell

mmm yes he was so hot

I still haven't seen this but Russell's beard is magnificent.

I watched this when I was way too young, I had nightmares for ages lol.

This movie and The Fly will eternally be my favorite horror movies!!

God why can't we have practical effects anymore!?

Was just watching a theory video on the ending last night. Always go back and forth if Childs was a Thing by the end of it. Love that it's so ambiguous, and we still discuss it 35 years later.

can u pls link to that vid? thx Reply

my fave horror movie! kurt russell is...so beautiful.

He was such a stud.

Which OP recommends you read on a chilly winter evening if you're a fan of the film!



omg BLESS. i love some cold weather creepiness

Yeah! I tried to read winter-themed books this past winter season and that was one of them lol.

Kurt was such a babe here!!

Definitely one of the best movies of all times imo.

TO THIS GD DAY I cannot watch that first transformation w/e scene with the dogs. The fucking epitome of horror to me and even thinking about it has me all adlksdhgsljaf



Love the movie, but I always have to nope out of that scene. Far too gruesome for me.

Mte i love the movie but i walk out of the room as the dog scene is about to happen.



Speaking of, that dog they used was a good actor. I was creeped out

I used to watch this movie waaaaayyyy too much. I still love it and was trying to find a source to play it yesterday not even knowing this was the anniversary, no wonder it was on my mind.



This is tied with The Descent and Alien(s) as my fave for horror. I hate that my nephew scratched up my dvd's :(

"The Thing" is a truly great sci-fi/horror movie. The paranoid atmosphere really sells it, but the creature effects still look good decades later.

The effects are amazing. A while ago I watched this little doco thing on the history of hollywood make-up/effects. The guy who did the Thing was apparently really young when he started. EDIT - dont mind me, it was Rob Bottin and it was his 12th film. I was thinking of a diff. film.

Edited at 2017-06-26 07:26 am (UTC)











Edited at 2017-06-26 07:26 am (UTC) Reply

This is my dad's favorite movie and now one of mine so we always watch it together, like three times a year lol

Its so good! I need to give it a rewatch cuz its been a few months for me lol. Crank up the AC and get some popcorn!!!

such a good movie. the spider head thing is so gross and freaky!

I really respect how he manages to keep his hair so shiny and voluminous as things go to shit. One of my favorite movies. I think my favorite part is the head skittering across the floor.

It was such a good movie. It holds up well too on rewatch.

I want to force every modern director to watch this movie over and over and over and over again so they can understand how effects are supposed to look.

Hands down one of my favorites.

This is hands-down one of the best horror movies ever made, and is the prime example of how puppetry and animatronics stump CGI every single fucking time.



The only downside is knowing that somewhere, that head with the spider legs sticking out of it might actually exist in the world, and that fucking shakes me.

I've seen The Thing in like a few Top 10/20 best horror and underrated horror movie lists recently, and it's usually in the Top 3/5 slots. I was surprised that it was a flop when it came out.

I think when things are on the forefront of changing the staus quo - the early challengers are always derided and pooh-poohed. John Carpenters worlds are dystopian, but the time was excess and cocaine and spend spend spend. Creative people in genre fiction such as cyber-punk also ran ahead with the dystopian/technological marriage. In the Thing Carpenter uses an extraterrestrial object interrupting Earth - it's a shattering message and not what people felt comfortable hearing.



sorry for the long-ass reply, I'm just feeling this post right now.

its so crazy to think the thing was a poorly received box office flop smh



a true classic

My friend hates the ending because he hates ambiguity in movie endings. I got into an argument with him about it, lol

Solid horror movie. Scares the crap out of me every damn time.

Obligatory THINGU







I love this film so much. My guy has never been able to sit through the opening sequence, the music and the atmosphere Carpenter created is too spooky for him. He's been like that with the opening scene in the ASOIAF series too - can't get past those rangers North of the Wall.



/csb I guess

Wait.... Ennio Morricone did the music/score for this film?



WHAT?

