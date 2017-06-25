Tara Lipinski gets married (on a plantation)!

That's a pretty dress! I couldn't handle too much skirt so I'm wearing a tea length. Reply

#JUSTICEFORQUEENMICHELLEKWAN On a plantation, nnnnn Reply

Michelle would NEVER get married on a plantation. Reply

but she did date an Anschutz... Reply

More Ani DiFranco teas! Reply

gross. My boyfriend made the decision to go to his garbage friend's wedding at a plantation. idgaf that they are "pretty," it's disgusting. Reply

what's white ppls obsession with plantations 🤔 Reply

I am white, and IDGI either. A lot of these places are beautiful, and probably a bit more private feeling than a hotel ballroom, but... good grief, not like we don't have other beautiful, private venues that don't come with a metric fuckton of yuck. Reply

the wife was a southern~ girl even tho they live here in the Bay Area so they just had to have a charming~ southern~ wedding. Reply

Unless it's still employing the use of slavery what is the issue. It's a waste of money to tear it down. What else should be done with all the homes, whether they're called plantations or not, that relied on slavery back in the day. Serious question because that's a lot of homes throughout the south? Reply

people need to stop doing that Reply

Michelle Kwan would never!



Edited at 2017-06-26 12:15 am (UTC) Reply

A plantation wedding? oh. Reply

right, fuck that confederate nonsense. I'm getting married at Hammond Castle. Reply

I read the first part and said good for her then saw the last part with the plantation was like...oh. Reply

ME TOO I was like "Oh good for whoever this is.....oh nevermind fuck them both." Reply

What is it with white women wanting to be married on former plantations? Reply

scarlett o'hara fantasy



they probably wish they could get a mammy for themselves but that would be TOO much, right Reply

Ugh this is so true. Reply

In this case Gone with the Wind was her mother's favorite movie and Tara was named after the plantation. It appears to be her favorite movie too.



Reply

Like, Idk, how anyone can watch this and think to themselves, "Yeah, I'm gonna keep on glorifying something that has endured in glorifying slavery and the racist af South for almost 80 years."



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iuwc3Qj IN7o I can never wrap my head around Scarlett O'Hara as a figure to aspire to, in any way, shape, or form. She is reprehensible, as is every white person in that movie.Like, Idk, how anyone can watch this and think to themselves, "Yeah, I'm gonna keep on glorifying something that has endured in glorifying slavery and the racist af South for almost 80 years." Reply

white devilry here



It could be worse, they could have had an all-black staff for an authentic 'colonial'-themed wedding :///// Reply

I never fucked with that stupid movie. I don't get the hype. Reply

I just like houses with big wrap around porches but probably doesn't need to be a plantation to have that feature Reply

idg how anyone can claim to not be a racist and marry their s.o. on a plantation. the thought of marrying and having a party at one makes me vomit. Reply

why are white people still getting married on plantations? oh my god Reply

it is too damn hot for weddings Reply

I don't really care for her dress, but it must be hard when you're that petite. Reply

