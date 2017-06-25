Tara Lipinski gets married (on a plantation)!
1998 Olympic Figure Skating Champion Tara Lipinski married Fox Sports producer Todd Kapostasy on Saturday at Middleton Place, a former rice plantation in Charleston, South Carolina. It was owned by Williams Middleton who signed the Ordinance of Secession in 1860. Union soldiers burned part of the house down in 1865.
Tara and Todd (#TNTmeant2be) met when she presented him with a sports Emmy in May 2015 and got engaged seven months later.
She held a welcome party for her wedding guests a few days prior at another plantation, Boone Hall (where Blake Lively tied the knot).
Johnny Weir served as her bridesman. 2002 Olympic Gold Medalist Sarah Hughes was among the guests. Wedding guests were served chicken and waffles, local fish, and Kahlua milkshakes.
Tara and Todd will take a long honeymoon to the Maldives, Thailand, Vietnam, and then Europe.
