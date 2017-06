Bruno never disappoints live Reply

I don't know if I like this performance or not from Bruno Mars Reply

shit is liveee Reply

He should have performed another song. Perm is my most skipped song on the album. The performance is convincing me to think about getting tickets to his upcoming concert. Reply

lol what is bobby valentino doing there? Reply

I normally like his performances but idk. Maybe it's the song. Reply

SO Bruno got the main budget for this show right? Reply

I feel like YouTube will snatch this soon but I saw this stream on twitter for anyone who needs one https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-282-sg OIKE Reply

"You know they filming it right you can watch it at home?"



LMAO Reply

Bruno is so charming I hate him Reply

Inspire these short men, Bruno! Reply

Bruno is legit a mix of James a brown and MJ. That man and Beyoncé are the two best performers alive. Reply

i love bruno, i saw him at bamboozle back in like 08 and he was amazing Reply

I think it comes on at 8:30 right? I'm so ready to live tweet and for Bruno Mars Reply

it's on now Reply

Bruno just performed :( Reply

It's on now Reply

and you just missed Bruno he opened the show Reply

it's on right now... bruno is done 😮 Reply

I appreciate Bruno for being a band and no track Reply

