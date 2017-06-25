Hilary Duff walking with friends in Soho, New York

Love this icon. She should bring back Stuff by Duff. Reply

She is apparently working on a lifestyle brand. Reply

Feels like it's never coming out Reply

lmao Reply

ahhhh fuck I will probably buy it all. Reply

and you will love it Reply

lol same Reply

Aww a good ol' fashioned Hilary Duff walking post. Reply

lmao Keith Reply

Also OP:



Flawless goddess

walking queen <3 Reply

a duff walking post?!? tbt Reply

shes harmless but i rly dislike it if only for the fact that she loves calling the paparazzi Reply

So many strange angles. But she looks adorable in the candids Reply

A Duff walking post without a shot of ha booty?! Reply

For you Reply

She has the natural booty the Kardashian sisters pay hundreds of thousands for. Reply

i feel like she blew up all of sudden on social media??



like "damn she thicc" Reply

TMZ posted a video on their website discussing her booty so maybe thats why more people are noticing Reply

To booty connoisseurs she's been on the radar for a while Reply

Thats true, there was that Eminem song about it too lol Reply

forever possessing the worst fashion sense <3 Reply

I remember lurking ONTD and she was a out of work actress and there were daily walking posts. Reply

Whatever happened with her ex? I read on here he was accused of rape, then I saw she went to lunch with him and nothing since. Reply

http://www.eonline.com/news/863151/hila ry-duff-s-ex-husband-mike-comrie-will-no t-be-charged-with-rape-due-to-insufficie nt-evidence He got off on insufficient evidence. But his family is rich, so you know they'll hustle forward with "here's a settlement & a NDA, to prevent a future trial" Reply

calling the paps again? damn.



get dat promo sis



Edited at 2017-06-26 12:38 am (UTC) Reply

OP doing the lords work

Reply

Reply

I assume she practices at home how to side sip & runway walk simultaneously Reply

I see Hilary's publicist has contacted another member to make her walking posts Reply

i need a new album from you, hilary. dignity was way too long ago. deilver us more bops Reply

