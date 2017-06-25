Spotify Catches Heat from Latinxs Twitter for Ad Featuring Justin Bieber
Short-lived Spotify ad crowns non-Spanish speaker Justin Bieber the ‘Latin King’ https://t.co/qKsDYNHfPY pic.twitter.com/dmsSckNgAC— The Drum (@TheDrum) June 25, 2017
JB is flying high on and off the charts, inspiring Spotify to place an ill advised Instagram ad featuring the superstar. In an attempt to capitalize on Biebs' chart topping remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito, the music streaming service ran a digital ad proclaiming JB the "Now Latin King."
The Instagram promotion has since been deleted, but not before the internet was able to capture and comment on it.
Source: @TheDrum.
SMH @ Spotify. ONTD: Is it too late now to say Sorry.m4a?
/end post.
sooo....
Also as a Chicagoan (esp. living near Humboldt Park) when I saw "Latin King" I thought of the gang tbh lol.
Also Spotify aint shit for this.
like i'm honduran, so I get annoyed when someone just assumes I'm mexican (because they don't know any other latin american countries) but I don't think I've ever been annoyed about being asked about being latin american idk *shrug*
Also I like doing the distinction between latin-american and latino because latino is mostly a word for US latinos and people that weren't born in latam but have a cultural tie to it (even tho now people lump us all together)
Edited at 2017-06-25 11:54 pm (UTC)