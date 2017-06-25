Displeased Pup

Spotify Catches Heat from Latinxs Twitter for Ad Featuring Justin Bieber



JB is flying high on and off the charts, inspiring Spotify to place an ill advised Instagram ad featuring the superstar. In an attempt to capitalize on Biebs' chart topping remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito, the music streaming service ran a digital ad proclaiming JB the "Now Latin King."

The Instagram promotion has since been deleted, but not before the internet was able to capture and comment on it.

Source: @TheDrum.

SMH @ Spotify. ONTD: Is it too late now to say Sorry.m4a?

Tagged: , , ,