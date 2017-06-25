Lorde's Album Goes #1 in the US





also, her voice on this part: "now shes gonna play and sing and lock you in her heart"

Waiting for this to be called a flop.



I enjoyed this album a lot and Supercut is great. Reply

As soon as a woman does something remotely good or successful she's considered a flop here. So be prepared lol.



Edited at 2017-06-25 11:33 pm (UTC)

It peaked higher than PH on BB200 and is the third album of the year based on critic reviews. Reply

anything that doesn't generate max martin approved bops is said to be a flop here Reply

Congrats to her. Lorde is such a qt Reply

Yessss so proud of her! The album is brilliant Reply

huge fan of PH but I hated L2 on first listen and still have trouble getting into it, mostly because of the dreadful lyrics and general sonic inefficacy. Reply

I have yet to get into it, and I have played it a few times. Its just not good to me. I haven't liked much music this year in general. Reply

I'm glad I'm not the only one who finds it meh. I find her voice grating this time around. Reply

it really is so much more grating, i couldn't put my finger on it but that's the word i was looking for Reply

its totally stupid but listening to the album made me realize her voice is always gonna sound like that Reply

The production bugs me. It all feels way too Jack Antonoff. Reply

The album is fucking great, congrats girl! Reply

its a great album. i don't think its better than pure heroine tho. Reply

I agree that I probably like her first album more, but Pure Heroine was such a distinctive piece of work, one that actually changed the musical conversation and inspired a horde of imitators; it always struck me as unlikely that she could do that again. Reply

Considering she finds repetitiveness boring and spent a lot of time experimenting and tweaking things around for this one, I think she's actually the kind of pop star who can easily do it again. She has the budget, the artistic merit and the platform. She's only 20. Maybe she won't outsell Royals, but an artist doesn't have to even chart to be influential Reply

I love, love, love this entire album. And I love, love, love Lorde for basically turning this iconic scene into a description of Taylor Swift: Reply

I was listening to this today. "Green Light" (which I liked, don't get me wrong) sounded much more generic than her previous stuff, but the bulk of the rest of the album is more in line with her established sound, and it's all well-done. Reply

Its not better than Pure Heroine but its really good. Reply

After a whole week of listenning to it, I can admit that I like it more than Pure Heroine. PH is stil a great record, but I feel like because it was so trendy at the moment of the release, it won't age as well as Melodrama. The later seems like the sound of it will be way more timeless, you know what I mean? It's the same reason I prefer 4 over BEYONCE. Reply

I might change my mind after a dozen listenings. I didn't listen to pure heroine right away and when I did I basically wore it out, so who knows. Reply

I casually listened to Pure Heroine but it wasn't anywhere close for me to as substantial and moving as Melodrama Reply

http://www.stereogum.com/1947768/hear-l orde-break-down-every-track-on-melodrama/n ews/



The prime example is Green Light, she says she knows some lyrics are corny, but that's how she felt at the moment of writing it and that's what Melodrama is about. Or how every new section of it slaps the previous one and almost doesn't fit.

Also loved that she said there were times when a catchy hook was coming, but she knew it wasn't right for the song, even though that would be logical.

And I love that she know that those girls are influenced by PH and she wanted Melodrama to be different.

I finished it today.. so interesting. I'm thinking about making a post. Reply

You should do it, in few days. Spread that promo all over the year! Reply

Please do it! I would love that Reply

Also loved that she said there were times when a catchy hook was coming, but she knew it wasn't right for the song, even though that would be logical.



I feel like this is The Louvre. I read/watched a few reviews where they said they wanted a something heavier after the "broadcast the boom boom boom boom " part, but it wouldn't really go with the rest of the song. Plus, the bit that comes next is actually just what she described -- all low and muffled like she's amplifying her heartbeat. Reply

i wish more artists did this (but i don't really want to hear dumb stories so i guess thats why they dont) Reply

This is the best album out so far this year. There's not a bad song on it. Reply

Its a good album, but far from the best of the year (tho in the pop genre, yes)



Fleet Foxes' album is just magical Reply

It's definetelly one of. But there's a lot of album that I enjoyed from start to finish this year Reply

Can you share some reccs? I need some new music Reply

the second one for me, right after DNA. this year is right up there with 2016 in terms of strong albums released even though imo it took its time to happen Reply

this album is so good. writer in the dark, hard feelings/loveless, supercut, and the louvre are the best Reply

yaaaas slay a bit! love seeing an album that's actually good do well! Reply

