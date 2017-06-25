pizza

Lorde's Album Goes #1 in the US



Lorde has earned her first No. 1 record on the Billboard 200 chart with her new album, Melodrama with 109,000 album equivalent units sold, and 82,000 of those units being traditional album sales. Melodrama had the second-best sales week for a female so far this year behind Katy Perry which debuted the week before. Following a big first week, Perry dropped to #13 with over 26,000 in sales(an 86% sales decrease). Melodrama is the 20 year old pop star's second proper album, and her first since taking something of a lengthy hiatus.

