Lorde's Album Goes #1 in the US
.@Lorde’s Melodrama is the number one album in the country https://t.co/fXDF28cted— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) June 25, 2017
Lorde has earned her first No. 1 record on the Billboard 200 chart with her new album, Melodrama with 109,000 album equivalent units sold, and 82,000 of those units being traditional album sales. Melodrama had the second-best sales week for a female so far this year behind Katy Perry which debuted the week before. Following a big first week, Perry dropped to #13 with over 26,000 in sales(an 86% sales decrease). Melodrama is the 20 year old pop star's second proper album, and her first since taking something of a lengthy hiatus.
also, her voice on this part: "now shes gonna play and sing and lock you in her heart"
I enjoyed this album a lot and Supercut is great.
As soon as a woman does something remotely good or successful she's considered a flop here. So be prepared lol.
Yessss so proud of her! The album is brilliant
Its not better than Pure Heroine but its really good.
I might change my mind after a dozen listenings. I didn't listen to pure heroine right away and when I did I basically wore it out, so who knows.
The prime example is Green Light, she says she knows some lyrics are corny, but that's how she felt at the moment of writing it and that's what Melodrama is about. Or how every new section of it slaps the previous one and almost doesn't fit.
Also loved that she said there were times when a catchy hook was coming, but she knew it wasn't right for the song, even though that would be logical.
And I love that she know that those girls are influenced by PH and she wanted Melodrama to be different.
The interviewers accent is sometimes too harsh for me to understand, but Ella's voice is so soothing and nice
I feel like this is The Louvre. I read/watched a few reviews where they said they wanted a something heavier after the "broadcast the boom boom boom boom " part, but it wouldn't really go with the rest of the song. Plus, the bit that comes next is actually just what she described -- all low and muffled like she's amplifying her heartbeat.
